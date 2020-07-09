Two Versions of INTO THE WOODS Now Available on BroadwayHD
The Broadway Original Cast production of INTO THE WOODS and the West End revival of INTO THE WOODS have been added to BroadwayHD. See the trailers below.
Into the Woods (Original Broadway Cast)
A baker and his wife journey into the woods in search of a cow, a red cape, a pair of golden slippers and some magic beans to lift a curse that has kept them childless. Tony Award winners Bernadette Peters, Joanna Gleason and the rest of the original Broadway cast weave their magic spell over you in Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's masterpiece. A seamless fusion of fairy tale characters and what happens after "happily ever after with oft-recorded songs such as "Children Will Listen" and "No One is Alone," Into the Woods is a music lover's delight from start to finish--and will forever cement Stephen Sondheim's unparalleled position as the giant of the American musical theater.
Into the Woods (West End Revival)- July 9
The 2011 Olivier Award winning revival of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's Into the Woods weaves together many famous fairy tales in an allegorical story of family, love, growing up and the hazy areas between right and wrong. This critically acclaimed production was captured at London's Regent's Park Open Air Theatre and features Hannah Waddington as the Witch, Jenna Russell as The Baker's Wife and "Our Little World", a song that was added after the Original Broadway production.
BroadwayHD introduces award-winning theater from all across the globe with both classic and modern productions. Fans can expect to see the full works of Shakespeare, awe-inspiring performances from Cirque du Soleil and a selection of the world's greatest musical including Kinky Boots, Cats, 42nd Street, She Loves Me, The Phantom of The Opera, The King and I, Sound of Music, and An American in Paris. All performances are adapted specifically for streaming audiences to maximize the entertainment experience. To learn more about BroadwayHD, visit www.broadwayhd.com.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
Patti LuPone Wants to Narrate Mary Trump's New Book For Randy Rainbow to Lip-Sync
Could we be getting a new Randy Rainbow/Patti LuPone collaboration? We sure hope so!...
QUIZ: Attend the Winter's Ball to Find Out Which Hamilton Star Will Be Your Date!
We're going back to 1780 for A Winter's Ball (you know, where the Schuyler Sisters are the envy of all?) for our latest Hamilton quiz!...
VIDEO: Listen to Act 1 of HAMILTON, Acted Out by The Muppets
Voice actor and comedian Ricky Downes III has recorded all of Act I of Hamilton... in the voices of all The Muppets!...
HAMILTON Film Ineligible for Oscars; Emmy Consideration Possible
Despite its hugely popular launch on Disney+ this weekend, the film of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton will not be eligible for consideration at the Aca...
Voting Open For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Album Awards
Voting has opened for the 2020 BWW Albums/CDs Awards, recognizing the best releases from 2019 & 2020....
Governor Cuomo is 'Concerned' About Prolonged Shutdown of the Arts in New York City
Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday that he is 'concerned' about the prolonged shutdown of the arts and culture industries in New York City....