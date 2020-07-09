Two Versions of INTO THE WOODS Now Available on BroadwayHD

The Broadway Original Cast production of INTO THE WOODS and the West End revival of INTO THE WOODS have been added to BroadwayHD. See the trailers below.

Into the Woods (Original Broadway Cast)

A baker and his wife journey into the woods in search of a cow, a red cape, a pair of golden slippers and some magic beans to lift a curse that has kept them childless. Tony Award winners Bernadette Peters, Joanna Gleason and the rest of the original Broadway cast weave their magic spell over you in Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's masterpiece. A seamless fusion of fairy tale characters and what happens after "happily ever after with oft-recorded songs such as "Children Will Listen" and "No One is Alone," Into the Woods is a music lover's delight from start to finish--and will forever cement Stephen Sondheim's unparalleled position as the giant of the American musical theater.

Into the Woods (West End Revival)- July 9

The 2011 Olivier Award winning revival of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's Into the Woods weaves together many famous fairy tales in an allegorical story of family, love, growing up and the hazy areas between right and wrong. This critically acclaimed production was captured at London's Regent's Park Open Air Theatre and features Hannah Waddington as the Witch, Jenna Russell as The Baker's Wife and "Our Little World", a song that was added after the Original Broadway production.

