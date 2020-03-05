Two Dozen Top Artists To Create A Magical Show in Honor of Earth Day



The Indie Collaborative is returning to Carnegie Hall's Weill Recital Hall at 8pm on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, and it promises an inspiring evening of harmony through diversity. Two dozen multi-talented award-winning artists from the Indie Collaborative will be coming together to celebrate Earth Day in song.

The show will feature both original and iconic titles from the world of Jazz, Classical, Americana Roots, World Music, Latin, Musical Theater, Pop, R&B, Rap, and more.

"We're putting together a show that uses musical harmony and a positive spirit to underscore the harmony that we all seek in our lives, our country, and the world," according to co-producer Grant Maloy Smith.

"What defines the IC is that we are each singularly unique. We navigate very diverse musical worlds, but through collaboration, we create exciting and unexpected musical narratives. On Earth Day, we're going to take the audience on a two hour journey - from innocent beginnings to life's harsh realities, which ultimately remind us of universal truths that connect us all. Music has that transformative power!" added co-producer Eileen Sherman.

Billboard top 10 charting American Roots artist GRANT MALOY SMITH is excited to return to Carnegie Hall following his 2018 performance at the legendary venue where he and his Nashville band earned a standing ovation. Four days after his performance at Carnegie Hall, Grant is being inducted into the Indie Music Hall of Fame at the Grammy Museum in Hollywood. Grant has earned several Grammy certificates himself for his work on Grammy winning albums.

A playwright and lyricist, Emmy Award Winner, EILEEN SHERMAN, collaborates with her sister and composer, GAIL C. BLUESTONE. Their musical theater works, performed by many of Broadway's best, have delighted audiences at Carnegie Hall, Hallmark's Crown Center, Merkin Concert Hall, Symphony Space, and Lincoln Center. Also, a young adult novelist, Eileen won the National Jewish Book Award and earned The International Reading Association Teacher's Choice Award. Her first audio book, THE VIOLIN PLAYERS is due this June.

Their artistic niches may be different, but their vision remains the same - bringing highly talented musical creatives together to explore new collaborations. Award-winning performers will seamlessly go from song to song, backed by a talented core band comprised of Musical Director and Jazz songwriter, pianist and trumpeter ALEX OTEY, Percussionist KEVIN LUCAS, and Jazz bassist from Lionel Hampton's big band Christian Fabian - each of whom will also present their original songs in addition to backing up the other artists.

Joining Eileen and Grant for this Carnegie Hall Earth Day celebration are:

Texas-based Latin recording artist LETI GARZA; New York's own World Singer/Songwriter DAVID S. GOLDMAN; Billboard charting Dance, Folk and Traditional Pop lyricist MIKE GREENLY; Jazz stylist SONYA HENSLEY; Nashville-based Native American flutist GARETH LAFFLEY; Contemporary Classical pianist and Rapper BENJAMIN LERNER; San Diego-based Classical guitarist David Maldonado; Urban Singer/Songwriter MLN; Jazz guitarist NOSHIR MODY; Pop/Reggae artist RICKY PERSAUD, JR; Jazz singer MONIKA RYAN; Classical concert pianist TANIA STAREVA; Broadway and film dancer Ryan VanDenBoom; and Arkansas-based Jazz and Classical pianist ALAN STOREYGARD.

Additional talent from the IC who will perform include Irish Folk singer Helen O'Shea, Children's artist AMY OTEY, Folk and Jazz singer Elaine Romanelli, and Gospel artist YOCONTALIE JACKSON.

General Admission tickets are available for $60 each at www.carnegiehall.org, or by calling CarnegieCharge at (212) 247-7800, or by visiting the box office in person at at 57th and 7th Avenue in New York City.





