Twelve Days of Christmas: The Cast of CULT OF LOVE

The holidays are upon us and BroadwayWorld is continuing our favorite annual tradition of celebrating the holiday season with a Twelve Days of Christmas countdown. This year we are featuring some of our favorite members of the 2024 Broadway scene to share some of her most cherished holiday songs, films, and performances.

Cult of Love is the undisputed holiday play of the 2024/25 Broadway season! Leslye Headland’s new family dramedy opened just last week at the Hayes Theatre and the cast told us all about the holiday movies and music that get them pumped for the season.

"I think best movie's gotta be It's a Wonderful Life because it's just... I mean, he lasso's the moon," said Christopher Lowell. "How can you top that?

His costar David Rasche agreed. "I love to watch It's a Wonderful Life and it's because it's so emotional and it's so sad! You think that the world is gonna come to an end and things just will not work out and they do!"

Most of the cast admitted that they seek out a 2003 classic every season. "I love to watch Love Actually, because there's so many stories in it and I kind of relate to a lot of them- especially Emma Thompson and Alan Rickman," said Christopher Sears.

"I love Love Actually... I know it's ridiculous, but I love that movie because it's so iconic! Every frame of that movie is iconic and I just love it," added Roberta Colindrez.

Rebecca Henderson agreed. "My movie is Love Actually. We watch it all the time over the holidays. It's a good one. It brings out all the feels!"

"I watch Love Actually. I can't get enough," added Molly Bernard, who wasn't supirised that her costars answered similarly. "I'm telling you, we're all soulmates."

Director Tripp Cullman added: "I love the Sufjan Stevens version of 'The Friendly Beasts', which is the exit music that you will hear if you come to see Cult of Love. And that's because when I was in first grade, I played the donkey in the Christmas pageant!"

Cult of Love is now running on Broadway at the Hayes Theatre.

It’s the holiday season for the Dahl family! The four adult children return to their childhood home with partners in tow. The Dahl traditions include singing carols in harmony at the drop of a hat, but the gathering is anything but harmonious. Old conflicts resurface, new issues battled, and dinner is taking absolutely forever to be served. Will the love the Dahls have for each other be enough to get them through, or will this be their last Christmas together?