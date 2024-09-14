Turner & Grusecki to Release New Album 'SECRET LOVERS'

The album will be available on September 16, 2024.
ASCAP Foundation and Bistro Award-winning Off-Broadway Composer/Lyricists and Performers Anya Turner & Robert Grusecki have announced the release of their tenth studio album, SECRET LOVERS. This group of ten new songs are inspired by their own life experience and the artistry of poet Emily Dickinson, novelist Virginia Woolf, essayist Joan Didion; Impressionist painter Mary Cassatt, New Zealand-born street artist Deborah Wood; Harlem blues singer Gladys Bentley, transgender jazz pianist Billy Tipton, and British jazz singer/pianist Liane Carroll.
Tracks: Secret Lovers, Letter to the World, Do Not Ask Too Much of People, Nothing Makes Sense, Clam House Blues, Joy and Love, Human Jukebox, Goodbye to All That, Make Me a Miracle
Words and Music by Anya Turner & Robert Grusecki
Anya Turner: vocals. Robert Grusecki: piano, vocals
Recorded by John Kilgore, Pulse Studios NYC
Mastered by Alan Silverman, ARF Productions
Cover photo: Peter James Zielinski
Graphic design: Frank Dain
Total running time: 36 min.
Anya Robert Recordings #5111
All selections ASCAP
Release date: 9.16.24
Lyrics & Liner Notes include appreciations by Roy Sander and Bill Hopkins.
SECRET LOVERS Physical CDs and Digital Downloads are available at AnyaRobertMusic.com and all digital music platforms.
Watch the music video of the title song “Secret Lovers" here:
