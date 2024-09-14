Turner & Grusecki to Release New Album 'SECRET LOVERS'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



ASCAP Foundation and Bistro Award-winning Off-Broadway Composer/Lyricists and Performers Anya Turner & Robert Grusecki have announced the release of their tenth studio album, SECRET LOVERS. This group of ten new songs are inspired by their own life experience and the artistry of poet Emily Dickinson, novelist Virginia Woolf, essayist Joan Didion; Impressionist painter Mary Cassatt, New Zealand-born street artist Deborah Wood; Harlem blues singer Gladys Bentley, transgender jazz pianist Billy Tipton, and British jazz singer/pianist Liane Carroll.

Tracks: Secret Lovers, Letter to the World, Do Not Ask Too Much of People, Nothing Makes Sense, Clam House Blues, Joy and Love, Human Jukebox, Goodbye to All That, Make Me a Miracle

Words and Music by Anya Turner & Robert Grusecki

Anya Turner: vocals. Robert Grusecki: piano, vocals

Recorded by John Kilgore, Pulse Studios NYC

Mastered by Alan Silverman, ARF Productions

Cover photo: Peter James Zielinski

Graphic design: Frank Dain

Total running time: 36 min.

Anya Robert Recordings #5111

All selections ASCAP

Release date: 9.16.24

Lyrics & Liner Notes include appreciations by Roy Sander and Bill Hopkins.

SECRET LOVERS Physical CDs and Digital Downloads are available at AnyaRobertMusic.com and all digital music platforms.

Watch the music video of the title song “Secret Lovers" here:

Photo Credit: Peter James Zielinski