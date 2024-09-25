Tori Spelling Reveals She Would Say 'Yes' to Doing Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tori Spelling may have Broadway in her future! In a new interview with ET, the actress, who was just eliminated from Season 33 of Dancing With the Stars with her partner Pasha Pashkov, told a reporter what she learned about herself after embarking on this project- and how that has changed her thoughts on Broadway.

"I will take away from this experience that I actually can dance! I never believed in myself [but] this experience has helped me [with that]," she shared.

Spelling said that she will keep dancing and that, even though she has said no to Broadway "so many times," she is open to the idea moving forward thinks she would say "yes" if asked. Watch the video at ET!

Tori Spelling is best known for playing Donna Martin on the long-running hit show “Beverly Hills 90210,” which she also executive produced. She created, executive produced and starred in the long-running series “Tori and Dean,” the spinoff series “sTORIbook Weddings,” as well as “True Tori,” HGTV’s “Tori & Dean: Cabin Fever” and “At Home With Tori.”

Spelling is also a five-time NY Times bestselling author with her first (of six) memoirs, “sTORI Telling,” reaching No. 1 and being named the best celebrity autobiography of 2009. She has also authored the children’s book “Presenting Tallulah,” as well as the coffee table, party planning book “CelebrTORI.” Spelling has had multiple product lines and she currently hosts two podcasts on iHeart, “90210MG with Jennie Garth,” and her own podcast “MisSPELLING,” which she also executive produces.

Photo Credit: Disney/Andrew Eccles