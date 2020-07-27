Top 10 Tunes with JJ Niemann

Your favorite Broadway stars are sharing the tunes that are getting them through quarantine.

Today's playlist is from JJ Niemann! Niemann was most recently on Broadway in The Book of Mormon as a swing, but right now in quarantine, he's making us laugh with his hilarious theater TikTok videos!

Listen to JJ's playlist below!

"Love's in Need of Love Today" - POSE Cast (Originally by Stevie Wonder)

In Season 2 of POSE, this particular song and performance really stuck with me. In the episode they perform a moving rendition at an AIDS ward, and I think the lyrics in the song are so applicable to today. We really need to uplift our world with love and equality for all, and snuff out the hate.

"Easy" - Troye Sivan

I'm a sucker for retro vibes in contemporary pop music, so this song hits the spot for me. It makes me feel nostalgic and Troye's voice is so serene.

"March" - Monet X Change

Monet is one of my favorite drag queens, and her new song "March" is a BOP. It has an incredible message to encourage the protestors around the country fighting for Black lives and Trans lives, and also has a beat perfect for running on a track or strutting around the house! (We also need more Queer BIPOC representation in mainstream music - it's so important to support those artists because they are incredible!)

"Don't Make It Harder on Me" - Chloe X Halle

Chloe and Halle are incredible vocalists and, in my opinion, are super slept on in the music industry. These two are FIRE! The melody and lyrics of this song warm my heart and I find myself humming it around the house almost every day.

"Rain on Me" - Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande

I mean, do I need to explain why? Iconic!

"Malibu" - Kim Petras

This song is the epitome of summer vibes to me. If you close your eyes, you can just instantly transport your mind to a nice drive along the beaches in California. Kim Petras' music is so incredible, and she is great representation for Trans and Queer artists.

"Savage Remix" - Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé

Now THIS is the TikTok and quarantine song of the past few months, hands down. Thank God for this legendary team up! I'm still obsessed with this song and will bust out the dance every time I hear it!

"ily (I love you baby)" - Surf Mesa feat. Emilee

Another song made popular by TikTok, this song is a perfect, relaxing backing track for your day, whether you're laying by the pool or cooking inside or sitting in your living room having a drink.

"Levitating" - Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa's ENTIRE album is full of bops and good vibes (I can't recommend it enough) but this song's retro feel sticks out to me and puts me in the best mood!

"How to disappear" - Lana Del Rey

Had to shout out my queen Lana Del Rey. Her moody, metaphorical lyrics and soothing voice are so wonderful and are perfect for those times when you're in a super introspective mood.

