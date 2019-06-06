Tonys Talk: Meet the Musical Masterminds of THE PROM- Chad Beguelin & Matthew Sklar!

Since The Prom opened on Broadway last November, audience members from all over have been struck by its universal message, wrapped in a small town story. The impact the show has already made is largely thanks to its creators, including composer Matthew Sklar and lyricist and co-bookwriter Chad Beguelin.

We found our family and this has all been just a labor of love. - Chad Beguelin

The duo recently stopped by the Tony Awards suite at the Sofitel New York (45 W 44th St) to chat with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge about how The Prom came to be, why the message is so important, and so much more. Watch the full interview below!





