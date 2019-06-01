Tonys Talk: Brooks Ashmanskas Opens Up About All Things THE PROM, His Nomination & More!

Barry Glickman might be going to prom, but Brooks Ashmankas is going to the Tonys. On June 9th, the star of the seven-time Tony-nominated The Prom will take a seat at Radio City Music Hall as a nominee for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical. How did he get here?

Before bringing his comedic genius to the Longacre stage, Brooks starred in a whopping fourteen Broadway shows, including: Sunday in the Park With George; Shuffle Along...; Something Rotten!; Bullets Over Broadway; Promises, Promises; Present Laughter; The Ritz; Martin Short: Fame Becomes Me (Tony, Drama Desk noms.); The Producers; Gypsy; Little Me; Dream; and How to Succeed....

When I'm onstage in this show, with this character... it's bliss. It's what you always dreamed of. - Brooks Ashmanskas

Brooks recently stopped by the Tony Awards suite at the Sofitel New York (45 W 44th St) to chat with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge about what has made this role so special, why being a part of the Broadway community means so much to him, and so much more. Watch the full interview below!





Related Articles