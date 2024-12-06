Tonya Lewis Lee, Mathew Knowles and Les Coney Join Producing Team of A WONDERFUL WORLD

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical has added producers Tonya Lewis Lee, Mathew and Gena Avery Knowles, and Les Coney to the producing team. The producers were added before the musical’s November 11 opening night at Studio 54. This team brings extensive experience in the fields of live entertainment, film and television, brand marketing, and the financial industry.

Tonya Lewis Lee has spent over twenty years delivering quality content across multiple platforms. As a television producer, Lee served as Executive Producer on the episodic series “She’s Gotta Have It,” streaming on Netflix. She produced her first limited series at Nickelodeon, “Miracle’s Boys,” based on the Jacqueline Woodson novel of the same name, which remains classic television today. As a film producer, Lee produced the adaptation of the Walter Dean Myers novel, Monster, which premiered in competition at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival and available on Netflix. Most recently Lee co-directed and co-produced Aftershock, which premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival and examines the U.S. maternal mortality crisis. It won the Special Jury Award for Impact for Change and was acquired by Onyx and ABC News to stream on Hulu. As a writer, Tonya penned the script for The Watsons go to Birmingham, an adaptation of the Christopher Paul Curtis novel that she also produced for the Hallmark Channel. In addition, Tonya is the author of three children’s books, including the classic Please Baby Please, and the adult novel, Gotham Diaries. In 2007, Tonya became the spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Minority Health’s infant mortality awareness-raising campaign, A Healthy Baby Begins with You, which ignited her lifelong passion of advocating for better health outcomes for all women in the United States, especially women of color. Through the campaign, Tonya produced the film, Crisis in the Crib; Saving our Nation’s Babies. This work led Tonya to embark on her journey as an entrepreneur to create Movita Organics, an organic vitamin supplement brand to continue the conversation with women about accessing healthy outcomes and to provide them with a quality tool to aid in their quest. Tonya is a member of the Writers Guild of America and a member of the Producer’s Guild of America, serving as co-chair of the One Guild Committee and on the Producer’s Council Board of Delegates. She is member of the board of trustees of the March of Dimes and is a director emeritus of the board of trustees of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund. She is the mother of two adult children and lives in New York City with her husband, Spike Lee. Forbes named Tonya as a 50 Over 50 in 2023.

Mathew Knowles is a global leader in sales & marketing, brand development, entrepreneurship, and leadership. With over $5 billion generated across multiple industries, over $100 million in sales and acquisitions, and the development, recording and distribution of some of culture’s most notable careers such as Beyoncé, Destiny's Child, Earth, Wind & Fire, Solange, and many more; Mathew Knowles is widely regarded as the best in the world at what he does and is a sought-after speaker, consultant and trainer for some of the world's largest organizations and conferences. He has led some of the most successful marketing campaigns in history, working with organizations like Pepsi, American Express, L’Oréal, Samsung, and House of Deréon Apparel to name a few. Knowles's professional insights and expert digital content have been recognized by organizations like LinkedIn, where he's been named a “LinkedIn Top Voice,” a distinction reserved for the world’s foremost authorities in their fields such as Bill Gates, Arianna Huffington, and Richard Branson. His expertise has also made him a highly notable advisor for dozens of organizations across a wide array of industries. Academically, Dr. Knowles has undergraduate degrees in Business Administration and Economics from Fisk University, an MBA and Ph.D from Cornerstone Christian Bible College, and earned Professional Development Certifications from Harvard University in Ethical Leadership and Developing Cultural Intelligence. Additionally, Dr. Knowles is the author of five books, two of which are best sellers on Amazon, and has published a white paper at West Virginia University titled "Strategic Partnerships at Walmart". Knowles is currently on the faculty at London College of Contemporary Music and Pepperdine University. Whether he is developing some of the biggest brands in history, inspiring global audiences, or helping businesses and entrepreneurs achieve their goals, Dr. Mathew Knowles' unmatched talent and experience make him a true business and industry icon.

Lester Coney serves as an Executive Vice President in the Mesirow Office of the Chairman. He is responsible for originating and nurturing new business opportunities, working with key external stakeholders while expanding and maintaining client relationships across the firm’s business lines. Les has more than 35 years of experience in the financial services industry. Prior to joining Mesirow, Les served as Aon’s National Sales Director. Les was the first African American Chairman of The Goodman Theatre’s board and named a Life Trustee. His passion for the arts and civic betterment have led him to serve as a current Trustee for the Art Institute of Chicago, as well as a board member for both the Miami City Ballet and the Dikembe Mutombo Foundation. Les is honored to be a former Trustee of Lincoln University (PA) and President Barack Obama's National Finance Committee member in both 2008 and 2012. Les earned a Bachelor of Science from George Williams University.

A Wonderful World stars Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart as Louis Armstrong. Playing the roles of Armstrong’s four wives are Darlesia Cearcy as Lucille Wilson, Kim Exum as Alpha Smith, Dionne Figgins as Daisy Parker, and Jennie Harney-Fleming as Lil Hardin.





The 26-member cast includes Trista Dollison as Standby for the roles of Daisy Parker, Lil Hardin, Alpha Smith and Lucille Wilson; DeWitt Fleming Jr. as Fate Marable/Lincoln Perry; Jason Forbach as Crooner & Others; Gavin Gregory as King Joe Oliver; and Jimmy Smagula as Joe Glaser. Award-winning Broadway actor James T. Lane plays Armstrong on Wednesday evening and Thursday matinee performances.

The ensemble features Brandon Louis Armstrong, Wesley J. Barnes, Willie Clyde Beaton II, Ronnie S. Bowman, Jr., Eean S. Cochran, Kate Louissaint, Matt Magnusson, Jodeci Milhouse, Alysha Morgan, Khadijah Rolle, Tally Sessions, Brett Sturgis, Renell Taylor, Meridien Terrell, and Dori Waymer.

A Wonderful World features a book by Aurin Squire and was co-conceived by Andrew Delaplaine and Christopher Renshaw. Renshaw also serves as Director of the production, with James Monroe Iglehart and Christina Sajous as co-directors. Choreography and Musical Staging is by Rickey Tripp. Tap Choreography is by DeWitt Fleming Jr.

Orchestrations and Arrangements are by three-time Grammy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Branford Marsalis, Music Supervision, Vocal and Incidental Arrangements, and Additional Orchestrations are by Tony Award winner Daryl Waters, Dance Arrangements are by Tony Award nominee Zane Mark, and Music Direction by Darryl G. Ivey. Grammy and Emmy Award winner David Lai is the Music Contractor for the production.

Scenic and Video Design is by Adam Koch and Steven Royal, who make their Broadway debut with A Wonderful World. Costume Design is by four-time Tony Award nominee Toni-Leslie James. Lighting Design is by Cory Pattak. Sound Design is by Tony Award winner Kai Harada. Wig and Hair Design is by Matthew Armentrout. Makeup Design is by Kali Taylor. The prop design is by Lilian Sun.