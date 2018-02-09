Tony Winner Derek McLane Will Design Oscars Set for Sixth Consecutive Year

Producers Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd today announced 10 key members of the production team for the 90th Oscars®, which will air live on Sunday, March 4, on ABC.

"This team brings more than 90 years of combined Oscars telecast experience," said De Luca and Todd. "Collaborating with them as we celebrate the 90th year of the Oscars is both fitting and thrilling."

Production designer Derek McLane returns to the Oscars for a sixth consecutive year. McLane has earned Primetime Emmy nominations for every year he's worked on the Oscars telecasts and won in 2014. His other television credits include "Hairspray Live!," "The Wiz Live!," "Peter Pan Live!" and "The Sound of Music Live!" McLane also has designed sets for several acclaimed Broadway productions and is currently designing the musical "Moulin Rouge." He won a Tony Award® for his work on the drama "33 Variations" and was Tony-nominated for "Anything Goes," "Ragtime" and "The Pajama Game."

The 90th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre® at Hollywood & Highland Center® in Hollywood, and will be broadcast live on the ABC Television Network at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The Oscars, produced by De Luca and Todd and hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, also will be televised in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide. Additionally, "The Oscars: All Access" live stream from the red carpet and backstage will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

