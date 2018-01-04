Tony Nominee Cate Blanchett Named 71st Cannes Jury President

Variety reports that Tony nominee Cate Blanchett has been named the 71st president of the Cannes Film Festival jury, marking the 12th woman to be given the prestigious title. The Australian actress will preside over the competition for the 71st festival, which will be held from May 8 to May 19.



In a statement, the actress shared, "I have been to Cannes in many guises over the years; as an actress, producer, in the marketplace, the Gala-sphere and in Competition but never solely for the sheer pleasure of watching the cornucopia of films this great festival harbors."



She continued, "I am humbled by the privilege and responsibility of presiding over this year's jury. This festival plays a pivotal role in bringing the world together to celebrate story; that strange and vital ENDEAVOUR that all peoples share, understand and crave."



Pierre Lescure, Festival de Cannes President and Thierry Frémaux, General Delegate, added, "We are delighted to welcome such a rare and unique artist whose talent and convictions enrich both screen and stage. Our conversations from this autumn tell us she will be a committed President, a passionate woman and a big-hearted spectator."



Blanchett won the 2014 best actress Oscar for BLUE JASMINE as well as the supporting actress Oscar for THE AVIATOR. She recently made her Broadway debut in THE PRESENT, for which she received both a Tony nomination and a Drama Desk Award nomination.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





