Tony-Nominated Lyricist Ira Gasman Passes Away at 76

BroadwayWorld has just learned that Broadway writer and lyricist and Tony nominee Ira Gasman passed away on Saturday, October 6, in Norfolk, Virginia. He was 76 years old.

Gasman was nominated for both Tony and Drama Desk Awards for his contributions to The Life, the 1997 Broadway musical that had its first production at off-Broadway's Westbeth Theatre seven years earlier.

Gasman's other credits include What's a Nice Country Like You Doing in a State Like This? (1985) and Radiant Baby, based on the life of artist Keith Haring, which was presented by The Public Theater in 2003 and received a Lucille Lortel Award nomination for Outstanding Musical.

Gasman regularly wrote a column for The Sag Harbor Express, which serves the South Fork of Long Island.

