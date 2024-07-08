Tony Award-Winning Director Joseph Hardy Dies at 95

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



BroadwayWorld is saddened to announce that Tony Award-winning director Joseph Hardy has died at age 95. He passed away on June 6, 2024. His death was confirmed by Primary Stages.

Hardy was a stage director with an extensive Broadway and Off-Broadway career. As a television producer, he produced two daytime soap operas in the 1960s: Ben Jarrod on NBC and A Time for Us on ABC. He was executive producer of Love Is a Many Splendored Thing, Ryan's Hope and General Hospital. In addition, he was the executive producer of James at 15/16, a primetime drama that aired on NBC.

In 1967, he won the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Director for You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown, and won the Tony Award for Best Direction of a Play in 1969 for Child's Play. His 1974 film Great Expectations was entered into the 9th Moscow International Film Festival in 1975.

Hardy’s other Broadway credits include Johnny No-Trump (1967), Play It Again, Sam (1969), Bob and Ray – The Two and Only (1970), Children! Children! (1972), Gigi (1973), and The Night of the Iguana (1976).