Tony Award-Winning Director Joseph Hardy Dies at 95

Hardy received the Tony Award for Best Direction of a Play in 1969 for Child's Play.

By: Jul. 08, 2024
Obituaries
Click Here for More on Obituaries
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

BroadwayWorld is saddened to announce that Tony Award-winning director Joseph Hardy has died at age 95. He passed away on June 6, 2024. His death was confirmed by Primary Stages.

Hardy was a stage director with an extensive Broadway and Off-Broadway career.  As a television producer, he produced two daytime soap operas in the 1960s: Ben Jarrod on NBC and A Time for Us on ABC. He was executive producer of Love Is a Many Splendored Thing, Ryan's Hope and General Hospital. In addition, he was the executive producer of James at 15/16, a primetime drama that aired on NBC.

In 1967, he won the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Director for You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown, and won the Tony Award for Best Direction of a Play in 1969 for Child's Play. His 1974 film Great Expectations was entered into the 9th Moscow International Film Festival in 1975.

Hardy’s other Broadway credits include Johnny No-Trump (1967), Play It Again, Sam (1969), Bob and Ray – The Two and Only (1970), Children! Children! (1972), Gigi (1973), and The Night of the Iguana (1976). 




Videos