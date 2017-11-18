Tony Award-Winning Actress Ann Wedgeworth Dies at Age 83

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tony Award-winning actress Ann Wedgeworth has passed away. She was 83 years old.

Wedgeworth won the Tony in 1978 for her role as Faye in the Herbert Ross directed production of Neil Simon's CHAPTER TWO. Her additional Broadway credits include: THIEVES, THE LAST ANALYSIS, BLUES FOR MISTER CHARLIE, PERIOD OF ADJUSTMENT, and MAKE A MILLION.

In addition to stage work, Wedgeworth was well known for her work in film and television. She had a recurring role on the popular series "Three's Company," as well as appearances on "One Life to Live," "Filthy Rich," "The Twilight Zone," and "Evening Shade." She also co-starred in the film "Steel Magnolias" opposite the all star cast led by Sally Field, Dolly Parton, and Shirley MacLaine.

Wedgeworth is survived by her daughter Danae, her stepsons Michael and Gregg, and her cousins Laura and Peggy.

For more on her life and career, visit The Hollywood Reporter here.





