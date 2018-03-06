Tony Award-Winner Frances Ruffelle Returns To The Green Room This Month

THE GREEN ROOM 42 - Broadway's newest intimate concert venue - has announced the return of Tony Award winner Frances Ruffelle and the monthly residency of her solo theater piece "Frances Ruffelle LIVEs in New York" on Saturday, March 24. An acclaimed sold-out hit since its debut in the fall of 2017, the show encompasses Broadway, Piaf, French 60s pop, and American chart hits. It features an updated version of "On My Own," Ruffelle's signature number from the original Les Miserables, a song cut from the original French production of the show. The evening also includes selections from Michael LaChiusa's The Wild Party, in which she starred as Qeenie in the show's recent acclaimed U.K. Premiere.

In a rave review of "Frances Ruffelle LIVEs in New York" from Logo TV's NewNowNext, Michael Musto called the show "a refreshingly textured and bracing turn. In great voice, she was part chanteuse, waif, siren, vaudevillian, rocker, and wench, as she performed an exotic swirl of songs." It was hailed as one of "the best cabaret shows in NYC" by Time Out New York, "seriously the best show I have seen all season" by Times Square Chronicles, and "a whip-smart evening of pure entertainment" by Theater Pizzazz. BroadwayWorld.com praised her "stunning voice, ingenious musicality and fearless performance."

"Frances Ruffelle LIVEs in New York" is a wildly entertaining and intimate evening of song that whispers seductive secrets, lays bare the naked truth and explodes with the one of a kind bottle rocket charisma that's kept "Frankie's" ardent fans coming back for more since she created the iconic role of Eponine in Les Miserables and turned "On My Own" into one of Broadway's most beloved standards. The show highlights the talents a seasoned performer at the height of her game. Frankie has performed in countless West End shows including Chicago, Pippin and Children of Eden.

The evening is co-created by Frances Ruffelle and Gwyneth Herbert, with Musical arrangements by Gwyneth Herbert with additional arrangements by Jude Obermuller and David Barber. The show is based on I Say Yeh Yeh, the most recent of her five solos albums, which was hailed as "passionate and marvelous" from The Stage, and "rich, smoky and superb" from Musical Theater Review.

"Frances Ruffelle LIVEs in New York" will be performed at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel) on Saturday, March 24 at 7:00 PM. The cover charge is $30 with $75 premium tickets (which include a signed poster and CD, meet & greet and preferred seating) also available. There is no food and drink minimum. For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com.

THE GREEN ROOM 42 recently celebrated its year anniversary as the theater district's premiere destination for live music and events. The 140-seat space lets audiences experience shows up close and personal. During the shows, guests can enjoy Mediterranean-inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer and wine with no food/drink minimum. Tickets can be purchased at www.TheGreenRoom42.com. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue in New York City; @TheGreenRoom42.

