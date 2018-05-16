Times Talk to Feature David Rockwell and Isabel Toledo

May. 16, 2018  

Tony Award winning set designer David Rockwell (She Loves Me) and Tony nominated costume designer Isabel Toledo (After Midnight) are going to be doing a "Times Talk" on Friday, May 18 at 4 PM at The Times Center (242 West 41st Street).

They will discuss their passion for design, inspirations, and their respective versatility: David also designs hotels, restaurants and performance spaces while Isabel has designed for ballet and has her own very successful clothing line, and their shared commitment to charitable causes, including DIFFA (Design Industries Foundation Fighting AIDS).

The discussion will be moderated by The New York Times fashion director Vanessa Friedman.

The special event is part of the TimesTalks Art + Design Festival in conjunction with NYCxDESIGN- a daylong series of three provocative conversations exploring the intersection of art, architecture, fashion, and design.

More information and tickets can be found at: https://www.timestalks.com/talks/david-rockwell-isabel-toledo/

