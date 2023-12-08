Tickets Go On Sale Today For Steve Carell-Led UNCLE VANYA

Tickets will go on sale today at 12pm ET for Lincoln Center Theater's upcoming production of Anton Chekhov’s classic UNCLE VANYA.

The play features a new translation by Heidi Schreck, directed by Lila Neugebauer.

Priced from $39 to $179, tickets are available at the Lincoln Center Theater box office, at telecharge.com, or by visiting Click Here. A limited number of tickets priced at $32 are available at every performance through LincTix, LCT’s program for 21 to 35-year-olds. For information and to enroll, visit LincTix.org.

UNCLE VANYA will begin previews Tuesday, April 2, 2024, and open on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at the Vivian Beaumont Theater (150 West 65 Street). The production will play a strictly limited engagement through Sunday, June 16, 2024. The cast will feature Steve Carell as Vanya, in his Broadway debut, Jonathan Hadary as Waffles, William Jackson Harper as Astrov, Jayne Houdyshell as Mama Voinitski, Mia Katigbak as Marina, Alfred Molina as Alexander Serabryakov, Alison Pill as Sonya, and Anika Noni Rose as Yelena.

Sonya (Alison Pill) and her Uncle Vanya (Steve Carell) have devoted their lives to managing the family farm in isolation, but when her celebrated, ailing father (Alfred Molina) and his charismatic wife (Anika Noni Rose) move in, their lives are upended. In the heat of the summer, the wrong people fall in love, desires and resentments erupt, and the family is forced to reckon with the ghosts of their unlived lives. Director Lila Neugebauer and playwright Heidi Schreck collaborate on the premiere of this Lincoln Center Theater production of UNCLE VANYA, which pairs Chekhov's enduring masterpiece with one of America's most celebrated contemporary playwrights in a strikingly immediate new translation.

UNCLE VANYA will have sets by Mimi Lien, costumes by Kaye Voyce, lighting by Lap Chi Chu and Elizabeth Harper, and sound by Mikhail Fiksel and Beth Lake. Charles M. Turner III will be stage manager.