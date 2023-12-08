Tickets Go On Sale Today For Steve Carell-Led UNCLE VANYA

Uncle Vanya will begin previews Tuesday, April 2, 2024, and open on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at the Vivian Beaumont Theater .

By: Dec. 08, 2023

POPULAR

Voting Open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide Photo 1 Voting Open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide
Meet BroadwayWorld Next On Stage's Season 4 College And High School Top 15 Photo 2 Meet BroadwayWorld Next On Stage's Season 4 College And High School Top 15
Alicia Keys' HELL'S KITCHEN Will Transfer to Broadway Photo 3 Alicia Keys' HELL'S KITCHEN Will Transfer to Broadway
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Extends Through Summer 2024 Photo 4 MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Extends Through Summer 2024

Uncle Vanya Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Cast
Photos
Videos
Uncle Vanya

Tickets will go on sale today at 12pm ET for Lincoln Center Theater's upcoming production of Anton Chekhov’s classic UNCLE VANYA.

The play features a new translation by Heidi Schreck, directed by Lila Neugebauer

Priced from $39 to $179, tickets are available at the Lincoln Center Theater box office, at telecharge.com, or by visiting Click Here.  A limited number of tickets priced at $32 are available at every performance through LincTix, LCT’s program for 21 to 35-year-olds.  For information and to enroll, visit LincTix.org.

UNCLE VANYA will begin previews Tuesday, April 2, 2024, and open on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at the Vivian Beaumont Theater (150 West 65 Street).  The production will play a strictly limited engagement through Sunday, June 16, 2024.  The cast will feature Steve Carell as Vanya, in his Broadway debut, Jonathan Hadary as Waffles, William Jackson Harper as Astrov, Jayne Houdyshell as Mama Voinitski, Mia Katigbak as Marina, Alfred Molina as Alexander Serabryakov, Alison Pill as Sonya, and Anika Noni Rose as Yelena.

Sonya (Alison Pill) and her Uncle Vanya (Steve Carell) have devoted their lives to managing the family farm in isolation, but when her celebrated, ailing father (Alfred Molina) and his charismatic wife (Anika Noni Rose) move in, their lives are upended. In the heat of the summer, the wrong people fall in love, desires and resentments erupt, and the family is forced to reckon with the ghosts of their unlived lives. Director Lila Neugebauer and playwright Heidi Schreck collaborate on the premiere of this Lincoln Center Theater production of UNCLE VANYA, which pairs Chekhov's enduring masterpiece with one of America's most celebrated contemporary playwrights in a strikingly immediate new translation.

UNCLE VANYA will have sets by Mimi Lien, costumes by Kaye Voyce, lighting by Lap Chi Chu and Elizabeth Harper, and sound by Mikhail Fiksel and Beth LakeCharles M. Turner III will be stage manager. 




RELATED STORIES

1
Steve Carell Will Make His Broadway Debut in UNCLE VANYA Photo
Steve Carell Will Make His Broadway Debut in UNCLE VANYA

Steve Carell is headed to Broadway! The actor, best known for starring in the television series The Office, will make his Broadway debut in Lincoln Center Theater's upcoming production of Anton Chekhov’s classic UNCLE VANYA. Find out more information about the production here!

More Hot Stories For You

Broadway Actress And America's First Black Soap Opera Star Ellen Holly Has DiedBroadway Actress And America's First Black Soap Opera Star Ellen Holly Has Died
Tony-Winner Jesse Tyler Ferguson To Be Honored At Vineyard Theatre 2024 GalaTony-Winner Jesse Tyler Ferguson To Be Honored At Vineyard Theatre 2024 Gala
Ludacris and Paula Abdul Join HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Producing TeamLudacris and Paula Abdul Join HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Producing Team
Weena Pauly And Katie Workum Present MONSTER MOURNING at KestrelsWeena Pauly And Katie Workum Present MONSTER MOURNING at Kestrels

Videos

Watch Highlights From BC/EFA's Red Bucket Follies Video
Watch Highlights From BC/EFA's Red Bucket Follies
HARMONY Celebrates Hanukkah On Broadway! Video
HARMONY Celebrates Hanukkah On Broadway!
Learn All About AMDA- Where Artists Create Video
Learn All About AMDA- Where Artists Create
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SPAMALOT
WICKED
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MOULIN ROUGE!
THE BOOK OF MORMON

Recommended For You