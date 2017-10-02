Ticketmaster Sues Scalper for Illegal Purchase of HAMILTON Tickets

The arrival of a hot Broadway show means that tickets can be scarce and scalpers can run rampant.

According to the New York Post, Ticketmaster has just sued Prestige Entertainment (for $10 million) in LA court for having used "illegal technology" to procure and sell 21,000 tickets to Hamilton and other popular shows.

A spokesperson explained: "Ticketmaster is suing Prestige Entertainment over their use of bots to instantly and illegally purchase tens of thousands of tickets and leave real fans out in the cold. Ticketmaster has zero tolerance for bots and will continue to employ all available methods to stop their usage."

There are many ticket resellers and secondary markets for tickets. For the best seats and to eliminate the risk of fraud, get tickets in advance through the Richard Rodgers Theatre (226 West 46th Street), or Ticketmaster. Purchasing tickets from any other seller runs a high risk of receiving fraudulent tickets.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, music direction/orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton. The musical won eleven 2016 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Score, Book of a Musical, Direction of a Musical, Choreography and Orchestrations. Mr. Miranda received the Pulitzer Prize for Drama for Hamilton.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War, and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now.

