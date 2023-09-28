Thomas Schumacher Will Take on New Role as Disney Theatrical's Chief Creative Officer

Andrew Flatt and Anne Quart will take over as Executive Vice Presidents.

By: Sep. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: First Look at Bernadette Peters, Lea Salonga & More in STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIE Photo 1 Photos: Get a First Look at STEPHEN SONDHEIM’S OLD FRIENDS
Which Shows Had the Biggest Overhaul From Out-of-Town Tryout to Broadway Opening? Photo 2 Which Shows Had the Biggest Overhaul From Out-of-Town Tryout to Broadway Opening?
THE WIZ Gets Broadway Dates, Plus First Look at Cast! Photo 3 THE WIZ Gets Broadway Dates, Plus First Look at Cast!
Video: Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You Photo 4 Video: Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You

Thomas Schumacher Will Take on New Role as Disney Theatrical's Chief Creative Officer

BroadwayWorld has just learned that Thomas Schumacher will step down as President & Producer of Disney Theatrical Productions to take on a new role as the Chief Creative Officer.

Andrew Flatt and Anne Quart will take over as Executive Vice Presidents of the division, overseeing the development, creation and execution of Disney's legitimate Stage Entertainment worldwide.

The division's credits include Beauty and the Beast, King David, The Lion King, Elton John and Tim Rice's Aida, On the Record, High School Musical, TARZAN, Mary Poppins, The Little Mermaid, Peter and the Starcatcher, Newsies, Aladdin, Hunchback of Notre Dame, Shakespeare in Love, Freaky Friday and Frozen.

Disney is currently respresented on Broadway with Aladdin and The Lion King. As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Casey Nicholaw will direct Hercules in Hamburg, Germany in 2024. Other developing projects include a stage version of The Greatest Showman and a reimagined revival of Aida. 

Schumacher served as Executive Producer for the live-action film Beauty and the Beast. As President of Walt Disney Feature Animation, he oversaw some 21 animated features, including The Lion King, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Pocahontas, Mulan, Tarzan, Hercules and Lilo & Stitch, and worked closely with Pixar on their first five films. Mr. Schumacher is the author of "How Does the Show Go On? An Introduction to the Theater." He is on the executive committee of Broadway Cares, a longtime Board Member of The Actors Fund a former mentor for the TDF Open Doors program, and is a member of numerous boards. He is a former mentor for the TDF Open Doors program and serves as an adjunct professor at Columbia University.
 




RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Watch Arielle Jacobs & HERE LIES LOVE Perform on GMA Photo
Video: Watch Arielle Jacobs & HERE LIES LOVE Perform on GMA

This morning, Arielle Jacobs and the cast of Here Lies Love appeared on Good Morning America to perform the title song and 'Eleven Days.' Watch the a video of the performance now, which also features Jose Llana as Ferdinand Marcos, joining Jacobs as Imelda Marcos.

2
Photos: PURLIE VICTORIOUS Cast Takes Opening Night Bows Photo
Photos: PURLIE VICTORIOUS Cast Takes Opening Night Bows

Check out hotos from inside the opening night curtain call for Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch, now playing on Broadway at the Music Box Theatre.

3
Video: Watch Ariana DeBose, Sam Rockwell & More in ARGYLLE Trailer Photo
Video: Watch Ariana DeBose, Sam Rockwell & More in ARGYLLE Trailer

The new trailer for Argylle has been released, featuring Oscar winner Ariana DeBose (West Side Story). The top-flight ensemble cast features Dua Lipa, Bryan Cranston, and Catherine O’Hara, Henry Cavill John Cena, Sofia Boutella, and the legendary Samuel L. Jackson. Watch the new video trailer now!

4
Drew Lachey and Lea Lacheys New Musical LABEL•LESS Will Embark on Tour This Fall Photo
Drew Lachey and Lea Lachey's New Musical LABEL•LESS Will Embark on Tour This Fall

Drew Lachey of 98 Degrees and Choreographer Lea Lachey’s new musical, label•less, opens on October 21st. Experience powerful and inspiring messages of heart, humanity, and hope through music and thought-provoking choreography.

More Hot Stories For You

Drew Lachey and Lea Lachey's New Musical LABEL•LESS Will Embark on Tour This FallDrew Lachey and Lea Lachey's New Musical LABEL•LESS Will Embark on Tour This Fall
Ryan McCartan Will Lead Off-Broadway Premiere of LONE STAR This FallRyan McCartan Will Lead Off-Broadway Premiere of LONE STAR This Fall
13 GOING ON 30 THE MUSICAL to Have World Premiere Workshop Next Month in London13 GOING ON 30 THE MUSICAL to Have World Premiere Workshop Next Month in London
Ian McKellen Speaks Out Against Use of Trigger Warnings in FRANK AND PERCYIan McKellen Speaks Out Against Use of Trigger Warnings in FRANK AND PERCY

Videos

Watch Arielle Jacobs & HERE LIES LOVE Perform on GMA Video
Watch Arielle Jacobs & HERE LIES LOVE Perform on GMA
Watch Ariana DeBose, Sam Rockwell & More in ARGYLLE Trailer Video
Watch Ariana DeBose, Sam Rockwell & More in ARGYLLE Trailer
Ariana DeBose Leads Disney's WISH Movie Musical Trailer Video
Ariana DeBose Leads Disney's WISH Movie Musical Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MJ THE MUSICAL
HAMILTON
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HERE LIES LOVE
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW

Recommended For You