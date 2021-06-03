This Week's New Theater Jobs - 6/3/2021

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 6/3/2021. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Manager, Production

About Second Stage Second Stage Theater produces work entirely by 21st century American playwrights both on and off Broadway. Dedicated to adventurous contemporary plays and musicals, bold new interpretations, and unique theatrical experiences, the work at Second Stage reflects diversity and inclusiveness. Through the discovery of emerging talent and the commissioning of new work, Second Stage nurtures future generations of theater artists and welcomes a theatergoing audience of all backgrou... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Contemporary Scene Study Teacher - Circle in the Square Theatre School

Circle in the Square Theatre School is seeking both a first and second year core Scene Study teacher for the 2021-22 school year. These positions are part-time with a weekly teaching commitment of 5 hours (two 2.5 hour classes per week). Ideally, applicants would live in NYC (or within easy travel distance) and would have an interest in staying in the position for a minimum of 5 years. Looking to hire immediately for a September 9th, 2021 start. Circle in the Square is a two-year conse... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Paper Mill Playhouse Fellowship Program

About Paper Mill Playhouse: Founded in 1934, Paper Mill Playhouse has been a cherished New Jersey arts institution for more than 80 years. Paper Mill brings new American musical theater to life, with a national reputation that continues to grow. Paper Mill creates and produces groundbreaking new musicals and reimagined classics. Several productions have gone on to Broadway and launched national tours, including Disney's Newsies, Les Misérables, Honeymoon in Vegas, A Bronx Tale, and Bandstand.... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Groundlings School Associate/School House Manager

Perform administrative and office support activities for all adult and teen classes, including: - process class registrations and payment plans - engage students and student questions - maintain the Groundlings School email - field telephone calls - greet and direct visitors and students - word processing, data entry - prep and run student shows on the Gary Austin Student Stage - work with teachers and other Groundlings staff on various projects Strong customer service and phone ski... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Digital Playwriting Boot Camp

Digital Playwriting Boot Camp with Elizabeth Crase, Educational Director June 14 - 24th, 2021 Via Zoom Ages 7 and up, adults welcome Fee: $75 (scholarships available) Join Educational Director Elizabeth Crase and fellow writers for Digital Playwriting Boot Camp, June 14-24. Participating writers will receive a speedy crash course in the fundamentals of playwriting, followed by a mixture of one-on-one and group activities via zoom to build skills in character creation and development, c... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Senior Facilities Manager

RWS Entertainment Group is a full service, worldwide production company that provides the very best in custom designed as well as pre-packaged events and live shows for corporations, theme parks, cruise ships, resorts, and the fashion industry. Established in 2003, RWS Entertainment Group was built from the ground up through the dedication and devotion of a hard-working team. We have experienced continued growth embracing our mission, Raise Your Experience. RWS Entertainment Group is current... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: OFFICE MANAGER

The Drama League, a lifelong creative home for stage directors and audiences, seeks an outstanding Office Manager (OM) to join its team. The OM will administer day-to-day financial and office operations of the non-profit organization . The position will support the Executive Director in accounts payable, receivable, data entry, clerical tasks, office maintenance, and coordination with vendors and stakeholders as necessary. The Drama League seeks an OFFICE MANAGER that is a passionate arts pro... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: On The Stage - Sales Development Representative

Company Description On The Stage is an all-in-one online SaaS platform designed for school, community, and independent theatre makers by theatre professionals with real experience in the tech industry. We make Broadway caliber technology tools to help live arts producers achieve their creative and financial goals. Our end-to-end SaaS platform includes a comprehensive online ticketing system, public-facing promotional portals, adaptable audience engagement features, live capture and streami... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Choreographer/Tap Instructor

The Riverdale Children's Theatre is seeking choreographer/tap instructor for our Summer Performing Arts program in the Riverdale section of the Bronx. Summer Lights immerses students from grades 3-11 in the world of musical theatre and combines professional theatre training and performing arts enrichment with classic summer fun, culminating in fully produced stage productions for the whole community to enjoy! Seeking a choreographer/tap instructor to choreograph our summer production of Madaga... (more)

Classes / Instruction: BIPOC Dramaturg and Production Assistant Interns

CALL TYPE Dramaturg & Production Assistant DATES June 1 - End of July OTHER Rehearsals will be a combination of inside and zoom with all performances outside. Note on COVID-19 vaccinations: We strongly encourage all hired performers to get fully vaccinated prior to the start date of their first rehearsal. We have a full Covid plan in place. SEEKING Dramaturg to assist Director in research and background of play and cultural context. Non-union Prod... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Chicago Dramatists Summer Classes!

Chicago Dramatists is thrilled to announce our summer line up of writing courses! For a limited time, we offer a 20% Early Bird Registration Discount on specific classes, when students select the Early Bird Registration option at checkout. This offer is only good when applied before June 30. (The courses that make use of this discount are specified below). All classes will be held via Zoom for the summer session. We hope you'll make use of this offer, and join us for our newest round of cou... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: House Manager and Box Office Associate

The Groundlings Theatre and School is seeking a part-time Box Office / Front of House Associate to join our dynamic team. Qualified candidates should have strong customer service skills, be a proactive problem-solver, and work well in a fast-paced environment. Experience in a theatre or working with Tessitura or similar ticketing platforms is a plus. Must be available to work evenings and weekends, and can expect 10-15 hours regularly per week. Holiday/seasonal availability a must, as we have h... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Director of Public Works

The Director of Public Works reports directly to the Artistic Director and is responsible for the leadership of the theater's education, community engagement, touring and participatory theater programs. The director oversees program strategy, budgeting, collaborating with the theater's staff, and management of Dallas Theater Center's Public Works Department. The Director of Public Works also serves as the executive producer of the annual pageant and community touring productions and cultiva... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Operations Manager

For over 40 years, Steppenwolf Theatre Company has been a cultural leader in Chicago and model for theatre companies in the United States and around the world. Formed by a collective of actors in 1976, the ensemble represents a remarkable cross-section of actors, directors, stage managers and playwrights. Steppenwolf's artistic ambitions are made possible by its incredible workforce of individuals, who help create a culture of inclusivity, collaboration and accountability. To that end, we attem... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Assistant Finance Director

For over 40 years, Steppenwolf Theatre Company has been a cultural leader in Chicago and model for theatre companies in the United States and around the world. Formed by a collective of actors in 1976, the ensemble represents a remarkable cross-section of actors, directors, stage managers and playwrights. Steppenwolf's artistic ambitions are made possible by its incredible workforce of individuals, who help create a culture of inclusivity, collaboration and accountability. To that end, we attem... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: People and Culture Director

For over 40 years, Steppenwolf Theatre Company has been a cultural leader in Chicago and model for theatre companies in the United States and around the world. Formed by a collective of actors in 1976, the ensemble represents a remarkable cross-section of actors, directors, stage managers and playwrights. Steppenwolf's artistic ambitions are made possible by its incredible workforce of individuals, who help create a culture of inclusivity, collaboration and accountability. To that end, we attem... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Lead Carpenter

Dallas Theater Center (DTC) is seeking a Lead Carpenter to join our fast-paced Scene Shop. This is a non-exempt, salaried position, eligible for overtime, full benefits and paid time off. Those benefits include medical, vision, dental, FSA, DTC-paid life insurance, and voluntary life and 403b. The position has leading responsibilities for the build, installation and strike of scenery for DTC's 8-show season. The successful candidate is a team player, has a positive attitude, and possesses ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Associate Producer of Public Works

The Associate Producer of Public Works serves a vital role in the growth and evolution of Dallas Theater Center's Public Works Department. In collaboration with the Director of Public Works and the theater's Artistic and Production staff, the Associate Producer manages the hiring, budgeting, artistic vision and implementation DTC's community-based productions. This position reports to the Director of Public Works and is responsible for producing the theater's participatory theater pageant, ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Social Media Associate

Job Title: Social Media Associate Job Classification: Non-Exempt & Full-time Reports To: Communications and Editorial Content Director Scheduling: Mon-Fri, 10-6pm w/ some evening and weekends required for performances. This position primarily works from the administrative office. Job Overview: The Social Media Associate is an integral part of City Center's Marketing Department who creates social media content that stops the scroll, pushes people to engage-all the while keeping an analyt... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Production and Venue Operations

Job Title: Director of Production and Venue Operations Job Classification: Exempt and Full-Time Manages: Production and Venue Operations Departments Reports To: VP, Chief Operating Officer Scheduling: Varies based on production and performance schedule Job Overview: The Director of Production & Venue Operations oversees all aspects of the technical elements, personnel, schedules, and logistics for all productions on the New York City Center Mainstage and Rehearsal Studios including back... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Technical Director

Job Title: Technical Director Job Classification: Exempt and Full-Time Manages: Production Department Team Members Reports To: Director of Production and Venue Operations Scheduling: Varies based on production and performance schedule Job Overview: The Technical Director advises and supervises the construction, rental, and purchasing of all scenery, props, costumes, lighting, video, and sound technical equipment for Mainstage productions. The Technical Director is responsible for the m... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Facilities Manager

Job Title: Facilities Manager Job Classification: Exempt & Full-time Manages: Custodial Supervisor, Building Porters, & Contract Security Reports To: Director of Facilities and Capital Planning Scheduling: Mon-Fri, On-site, Day Shift w/ some evening and weekends required occasionally Job Overview: The Facilities Manager is responsible for daily upkeep of the physical plant, security of property and personnel, fire prevention, and emergency action plans. The Facilities Manager will suppor... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Individual Giving

Job Title: Director of Individual Giving Job Classification: Exempt and Full-Time Manages: Individual Giving Department (4 Full-Time staff members) Reports To: Vice President of Development Scheduling: Mon-Fri, 10-6pm w/ some evening and weekends required for performances. This position primarily works from the administrative office. Job Overview: The Director of Individual Giving is a senior member of City Center's development team and is responsible for all facets of the Individual G... (more)