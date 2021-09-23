This Week's New Theatre Jobs on BWW - 9/23/2021

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 9/23/2021. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Part-Time Business and Personal Assistant Needed!

Business/Personal Assistant Part-time, $20/hr, Approx 10-12 hours per week We are seeking a part-time Business and Personal Assistant with administrative experience, who's interested in learning more about the theater and film/TV industry. You would be working roughly 10-12 hours per week at $20/hr assisting a director and a writing team (dividing your time between both). The position can be done remotely, but we prefer it if you are NYC-based. Your responsibilities: - Attending an hou... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Full-Time Box-Office Lead

The 5th Avenue Theatre is seeking Full-Time Box-Office Lead to join our team. The 5th Avenue Theatre has an excellent opportunity for a friendly and enthusiastic Box Office Lead. This is a full-time position with benefits. This position is in our Guest Services Department (Box Office and inbound Phone Center). The 5th Avenue Theatre is committed to providing an exceptional guest experience. The Box Office Lead will embrace the 5th's Guest Services Brand, Values, and Philosophy. If you are sk... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Full Time Guest Services Associate

The 5th Avenue Theatre is seeking Full Time Guest Services Associate to join our team. The 5th Avenue Theatre has an excellent opportunity for a friendly and enthusiastic Guest Services Associate. This position is in our Guest Services Department which includes our Box Office & Inbound Phone Center. The 5th Avenue Theatre is committed to providing an exceptional guest experience. The Guest Services Associate will embrace the 5th's Guest Services Brand, Values, and Philosophy. If you are skil... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Head Ushers

The 5th Avenue Theatre is seeking Head Ushers to join our team. About The 5th The 5th Avenue Theatre is one of America's leading musical theater companies. We enrich the community we love with the art form we love-giving the Pacific Northwest a front-row seat to original powerhouse productions that go on to light up marquees and audiences all the way to Broadway. From the page to the stage, we bring passion and epic scale to every musical we create. With big talent. Bigger-than-life produ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Front of House Leads

The 5th Avenue Theatre is seeking Front of House Leads to join our team. About The 5th The 5th Avenue Theatre is one of America's leading musical theater companies. We enrich the community we love with the art form we love-giving the Pacific Northwest a front-row seat to original powerhouse productions that go on to light up marquees and audiences all the way to Broadway. From the page to the stage, we bring passion and epic scale to every musical we create. With big talent. Bigger-than-l... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Performance Utility Person

The 5th Avenue Theatre is seeking Performance Utility Person to join our team. About The 5th The 5th Avenue Theatre is one of America's leading musical theater companies. We enrich the community we love with the art form we love-giving the Pacific Northwest a front-row seat to original powerhouse productions that go on to light up marquees and audiences all the way to Broadway. From the page to the stage, we bring passion and epic scale to every musical we create. With big talent. Bigger-t... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: COVID Safety & Compliance Specialist

The 5th Avenue theatre is seeking a COVID Safety & Compliance Specialist to join its team. About The 5th The 5th Avenue Theatre is one of America's leading musical theater companies. We enrich the community we love with the art form we love-giving the Pacific Northwest a front-row seat to original powerhouse productions that go on to light up marquees and audiences all the way to Broadway. From the page to the stage, we bring passion and epic scale to every musical we create. With big talen... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Production Carpenter

Position Summary: The 5th Avenue Theatre has an opening for the new position of Production Carpenter. This position will begin immediately upon hire in accordance with the schedule as outlined below. The Production Carpenter works with the Technical Director, Head Carpenter and affected Department Heads to plan carpentry department season and show labor, projects, budgets and equipment needs. This position is represented by IATSE, Local No. 15. Primary Duties and Responsibilities: • Work w... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Box Office Manager

Oversee the overall day to day operations of the Front of House from the daily sales to scheduling Box Office assistants, House Managers, and volunteer Ushers for daytime and evening operations. The Box Office Manager will ensure a hospitable, smooth and efficient operation. Responsible for programming and monitoring the WinTix/WebTix ticketing system from Centerstage Software, tracking daily sales and preparing deposits, ticket account management and fulfillment, supervising and directing Box ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Charlotte Ballet - Artistic Director

Organization Established in 1970, Charlotte Ballet's vision is to be the leading dance company in the Southeast region. Charlotte Ballet is renowned for its athletic dancers and versatile programming that ranges from full-length classical ballets to cutting-edge contemporary dance. The company presents five to six performance series in Charlotte from October through June and tours across the Southeast region and nationally. In recent years, Charlotte Ballet was invited to perform at the Americ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Literary and Casting Associate

Literary and Casting Associate The Literary & Casting Associate is a new full-time position on the core artistic team that will provide strong support for the operational and administrative endeavors of the artistic department. This person will work closely on artistic and administrative needs with the Director of New Play Development and provide key assistance to the Casting Director. Areas of Responsibility: Literary Management • Administrative management of script submissions, t... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Marketing Associate

Goodspeed Musicals in East Haddam, CT seeks a Marketing Associate to assist with graphic design, social media execution, creating video content, as well as other marketing duties and providing administrative support for the Marketing Department. PRIMARY DUTIES: -Design and coordination of banners and signage -Design and distribution of print ads -Create weekly reminder emails and surveys -Create and edit video content for social media, emails and website -Assist with social media conten... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Theatrical A/V and Lighting Technician

***PLEASE APPLY THROUGH THE LINK BELOW***



The Audio Visual (AV) Specialist for the Center for the Visual and Performing Arts (CVPA) is to manage the theatrical lighting, audio, video, and technology needs of the venue. The CVPA houses a concert hall, black box theater, dance studio, multipurpose room, and an art gallery in the same facility. The AV Specialist is responsible for effectively supporting audio and lighting designers, ensuring that high artistic standards are met at... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Seeking a director for a privately produced play: Thorns and roses: The arc of grief

This is a play/musical to be produced for friends and family in Philadelphia. It describes the arc of grief upon losing an adult son to a boating accident. It is composed of seven scenes moving from a scene in which the the father learns of his son's death to a final scene where the father and son talk across the divide of the living and dead. It is autobiographical. I estimate that it would be about 1 to 1.5 hours in length. Interlaced with the scenes are poems and songs, 14 in number. I im... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Costume Designer/Wardrobe Supervisor

SEEKING COSTUME DESIGNER/WARDROBE SUPERVISOR FOR AREA STAGE COMPANY JOB TYPE Part-Time/Full-time SALARY RANGE Up to $500/wk ABOUT OUR COMPANY Area Stage Company is a non-profit, award-winning, professional theatre company in Coral Gables, that for over 32 years has staged provocative, world-class theatre productions. In addition, Area Stage provides students of all backgrounds with top-quality arts education through its Conservatory Program and Inclusion Theatre Project. MISSION... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Usher

The Metropolitan Opera is a vibrant home for the most creative and talented singers, conductors, composers, musicians, stage directors, designers, visual artists, choreographers, and dancers from around the world. The role of the Usher is a part-time position on a performance call and as needed basis, dependent on the events scheduled in the opera house. Ushers are typically scheduled for 4-hour shifts at a time, and hours can vary weekly, including daytime, evening, weekend, and holiday shif... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Singer/Pianist For Established Tribute Act

Angry Young Band:The Billy Joel Tribute is seeking a permanent new "Billy." Launched in 2018, this tribute quickly established a local following in and around Philadelphia with 2-3 shows per month. While most of our shows were bar gigs, we also played larger community events, Xfinity Live, and a concert series in Central PA. You can see us in action here: https://youtu.be/NBSUpIlWCgQ Now, we are looking to make the leap into corporate events, small theaters, and similar venues with few... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Our Town by Thornton Wilder

Our Town By Thornton Wilder Director: Anna Miles Producer: The Woodland Opera House https://woodlandoperahouse.org/ Auditions will be held by appointment on: Monday, October 18th beginning at 5:00 PM (Meeting Room, Woodland Opera House, 340 2nd Street, Woodland, CA 95695) Tuesday, October 19th beginning at 5:00 PM (Woodland Opera House Theatre and Dance Annex aka TADA, 520 Court St, Woodland, CA 95695) Sign up here: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0f4dafa62ba3fcce9-ourtown not... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Wardrobe Crew

Wardrobe Crew The Public Theater was founded in 1954 on the principles that theater is an essential cultural force and that art and culture belong to everyone. The Public is seeking run-of-show wardrobe crew for its upcoming 2021-2022 season. The ideal candidate will provide costume support to The Public's actors and oversee the costume process, including maintaining the costume's integrity and developing costumes lists. Key Responsibilities| • Assist actors with costumes changes ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: BroadwayWorld Ad Operations Associate

BroadwayWorld is looking for a full-time Ad Operations Associate with a solid understanding of the digital advertising ecosystem. This candidate should be a self-starter and demonstrate previous experience as well as excellent communication skills. Communicating technical issues across departments will be a key function of this role. Attention to detail is a must.

What We're Looking For:

-Minimum 1-2 years of online ad operations experience with stro... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Off The Lane's BOOST Program now accepting BOOSTers & BOOST Advisors

BOOST (Building Occupational Objectives & Skills Together): Early Career Guidance Off The Lane's BOOST Program is designed for early career artists 18+ who have lived in NYC while pursuing the arts for at least one year. Think of us as career therapy! We implement tailored challenges in order to help BOOSTers progress towards their specific career objectives. Through one-on-one sessions, BOOST provides resources and advice along with periodic events that feature relevant experts to help prov... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Assistant Production Manager

Hudson Scenic Studio is a leading provider of custom scenic fabrication, automation and painted drops servicing the live entertainment industry. To learn more about the company, please visit our website www.hudsonscenic.com. Location: Yonkers, NY. The Assistant Production Manager reports to the Lead Production Manager and is responsible for numerous logistical and administrative tasks with a focus on trucking, logistics, health & safety, and the rentals department. Key Responsibilities: ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Education Production Manager

Position Overview: The Education Production Manager in conjunction with the Education Director, and under the supervision of the Managing Artistic Director, shall supervise the education project management of Lakewood Institute of Theatre at Lakewood Playhouse. We are looking for a candidate who demonstrates outstanding skills that meet or exceed the requirements in this job posting, excellent technical abilities including attention to detail; and who is a team player, enthusiastic, articulate ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Box Office Coordinator

The Box Office Coordinator will work closely with the Manager of Ticketing Services, Box Office Manager, and Marketing teams to assist with managing the day-to-day operations of the Box Office. Some duties may include; ticket transactions, customer service, supervision of staff, and reconciliation of box office transactions. This position will also take lead on group sales and merchandise management. This position must exercise independent judgement, initiative, ability to problem solve, an... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Theater Manager

Job Title Theater Manager Department Event Services Department FLSA Status Non-Exempt Employment Status Part Time JOB SUMMARY Under the general supervision of the Director of Event Services, the Theater Manager provides event management services and performs operational and administrative tasks to ensure the successful execution of every event at Marcus Performing Arts Center and smooth operation of the Event Services Department. ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES • Carries... (more)