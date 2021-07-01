Looking for a Broadway Job? Check Out This Week's New Positions - 7/1/2021

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 7/1/2021. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Temp Jobs - Creative: "Think'' Project PSA (Non-Union/NYC Call)

We are currently in the process of casting an upcoming Public Service Announcement that will focus on the American Families Act and The Education Relief Act. We aim to raise awareness and galvanize lawmakers and citizens to make the best decisions for the American family and the future generations. The PSA will be underscored by Aretha Franklin's timeless classic "Think" and will feature an ensemble of primarily youth performers. We are looking for strong youth dancers, and strong adult mov... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Tour Booking Manager

Rockefeller Productions specializes in family entertainment for the stage and screen in domestic and international markets. Our productions include the likes of The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Paddington Bear, Mr Men & Little Miss, That Golden Girls Show and Disney's Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation, along with several major titles in development. We are looking for a detailed-oriented Tour Booking Manager with a proactive approach to focus on programming North American tour en... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: The Rocky Horror Show - Video Submissions

MOONBOX ANNOUNCES AUDITIONS FOR THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW! Moonbox Productions' critically acclaimed production of Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show is returning to Harvard Square and we're looking for some more beautiful creatures to join our cast. Please note, our show is for everyone and we strongly encourage performers of all ethnicities, races, gender identities, adult ages, body types and abilities to audition. PERSONNEL: Book, Music and Lyrics by: Richard O'Brien Produced by:... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Facilities Coordinator

For over 40 years, Steppenwolf Theatre Company has been a cultural leader in Chicago and model for theatre companies in the United States and around the world. Formed by a collective of actors in 1976, the ensemble represents a remarkable cross-section of actors, directors, stage managers and playwrights. Steppenwolf's artistic ambitions are made possible by its incredible workforce of individuals, who help create a culture of inclusivity, collaboration and accountability. To that end, we attem... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Executive Assistant to Executive Director

For over 40 years, Steppenwolf Theatre Company has been a cultural leader in Chicago and model for theatre companies in the United States and around the world. Formed by a collective of actors in 1976, the ensemble represents a remarkable cross-section of actors, directors, stage managers and playwrights. Steppenwolf's artistic ambitions are made possible by its incredible workforce of individuals, who help create a culture of inclusivity, collaboration and accountability. To that end, we attemp... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Box Office Manager - Emelin Theatre - Full Time

The Emelin Theatre for the Performing Arts, located in Mamaroneck, New York, (Westchester County), seeks an experienced Box Office Manager to oversee day-to-day operations of the Emelin's box office. The Emelin Theatre, with 269-seats and undergoing renovation, is a non-profit organization and one of the most significant venues for the performing arts in Westchester County. With more than 125 events each year, we present a diverse range of music, dance, film, comedy and family programming servi... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Marketing

The ideal Director of Marketing (DOM) will be a visionary leader and creative storyteller excited by the chance to shape Philadelphia Theatre Company's message and enhance its visibility and reputation. They will conceive and implement strategic marketing, advertising, and communication schema on behalf of PTC and in service of its mission. Reporting to the Producing Artistic Director and Managing Director, the DOM will manage and execute the presentation and promotion of the organization's mis... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Seeking Entertainment Performers, Dancers, and Specialty Acts

Calling all high-energy, outgoing performers to bring performances to life at Nickelodeon Universe and Dreamworks Water Park! Seeking non-equity performers, over the age of 16 for the following positions: (NEW!) Dancer/Performer: Any/all heights with great energy and stage presence. Character Performer: only between the heights of 4'11-5'6 and 5'11-6'4 for character performance positions at American Dream. Specialty Performers: such as stilt walkers, magicians, jugglers, ect Th... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: General/ Company Management Fellow

Formed by Warren Adams, T. Oliver Reid and Reggie Van Lee, BTC have secured significant partner relationships across the industry with producers, directors, designers and advertising agencies that can support the ecosystem they are creating, providing opportunities for Black professionals in these areas. They are focusing on paid placements in the workforce, mentorships and assistant positions on Broadway shows and theatrical projects. TTLP and BTC will support candidates in General Managemen... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Graduate Student in Scenic Design, UC San Diego

The UC San Diego Department of Theatre and Dance is a nationally ranked MFA program. The Design program trains students in the best professional practices of regional and commercial theatre. The design faculty are award-winning working professionals also committed to teaching; the Scenic Design program is led by Robert Brill, a three-time Tony-nominated scenic designer whose work spans opera, theatre, and themed entertainment. The design training program stresses an interaction with the work... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Box Office Manager for the Columbia County Performing Arts Center

POSITION SUMMARY The Box Office Manager will plan, organize, and direct the overall operations of the Box Office at the Columbia County Performing Arts Center. They will ensure the sale of tickets for events at CCPAC are efficient, accurate, and customer friendly. The Box Office Manager will provide the Finance department with accurate reports and respond to any inquiries. They will act as primary contact and Box Office decision-maker for events. The Box Office Manager will consult with and ma... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Technical Director for Performing Arts Center

The Technical Director is primarily responsible for supervision and implementation of all production elements (lighting, sound, show advance, load-in, load-out, crew staffing, etc.) of all facility productions. The Technical Director ensures safe-working practices, provides minimal production management for the use of the theatre spaces by outside groups and facilitates repair and maintenance of the theatre resources and equipment. Key to this is a strong work ethic centered on excellent organi... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Staff Draper

An active member of Dallas Theater Center (DTC)'s Production Department, the Draper is responsible for pattern making, construction, and the fit of all costumes. The Draper reports directly to the Costume Director, and is responsible for effectively supporting Costume Designers, ensuring that high artistic standards are met at all times. This is a full-time, non-exempt position, which is eligible for overtime. This position includes a full benefits package: medical, dental and vision insura... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Resident Production Stage Manager

An active member of Dallas Theater Center (DTC)'s Production Department, the Resident Production Stage Manager is responsible for the supervision of all stage management teams and serves as the Stage Manager on various productions throughout the season. The Resident Production Stage Manager reports directly to the Director of Production and is responsible for creating Production Calendars throughout Season Planning in addition to the hiring and onboarding all stage management teams. An idea... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Auditions for The Murder Mystery Co in Boston

Casting troupe members for The Murder Mystery Co. in Boston. Are you on the hunt for an acting job in Boston that offers a flexible schedule? If so, look no further. American Immersion Theater offers a variety of opportunities for talented actors in Massachusetts. Roles will require a mix of scripted acting and improvisation skills. Our acting auditions in Boston are designed for us to see how well you fit into our character archetypes. So, if you are an experienced or aspiring actor, we welcom... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Executive Director

Organization Located in the state capital of Concord, the Capitol Center for the Arts (CCA) has grown to become New Hampshire's premier center for the performing arts. Opened in 1927 and initially known as the Capitol Theatre, CCA believes in the power of arts experiences to shape lives and strengthen community bonds. To that end, CCA's mission is to serve both area residents and virtual and in-person visitors from near and far through live dynamic engagements with performing artists that insp... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Chorus Manager

BROOKLYN YOUTH CHORUS Chorus Manager Job Description JOB DESCRIPTION / OVERVIEW Brooklyn Youth Chorus is seeking a full time performing ensembles CHORUS MANAGER with an educator mindset, proactive data-driven logistic skills, and strong communication and relationship-building capabilities. The Chorus Manager is responsible for coordinating logistics, communications, company needs, and chorister supervision for ensemble rehearsals, performances, and tours and will oversee student leadersh... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: On The Stage - Sales Development Representative

... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: PlayPenn - Artistic Director

Organization Since its inception in 2004, PlayPenn has been nationally recognized for its dedication to the development of new plays and playwrights in the heart of Philadelphia. The organization was founded on bringing in writers whose work had potential for production and provided those writers with the resources to be successful. PlayPenn is dedicated to the development of new plays and playwrights. PlayPenn fully supports artists of all cultures, the needs of the writer, and the demands of... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Marcus Performing Arts Center - Vice President of Venue Operations

Organization Established in 1969, the Marcus Performing Arts Center (Marcus Center) is the premier performing arts community gathering space in Southeastern Wisconsin. As a Milwaukee County-owned facility (managed and operated by the Marcus Performing Arts Center nonprofit organization), the Marcus Center's mission is to act as an energizing force that connects the community to the world through collaboration, innovation, social engagement, and the transformative power of live performing art... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Special Events Associate

About Second Stage Second Stage Theater produces work entirely by 21st century American Playwrights both on and off Broadway. Dedicated to adventurous contemporary plays and musicals, bold new interpretations, and unique theatrical experiences, the work at Second Stage reflects diversity and inclusiveness. Through the discovery of emerging talent and the commissioning of new work, Second Stage nurtures future generations of theater artists and welcomes a theatergoing audience of all backgrou... (more)