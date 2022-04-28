Now Hiring: Audio and Video Supervisor, Artistic Director, and More - BroadwayWorld Classifieds

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 4/28/2022. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Managing Director - MCA

The Managing Director will oversee business, daily operations, marketing, and development to ensure the overall organizational health of Mainstage Center for the Arts. The Managing Director will work cooperatively with the Artistic Director to organize and supervise administrative, managerial, and day-to-day staff to work collaboratively to align artistic programs, business and financial operations, fundraising, and marketing with the mission of Mainstage as set forth by the Board of Directo... (more)

Internships - Crew : Props/Carpentry Intern

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS PROPS/CARPENTRY INTERN Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a Props/Carpentry intern for our 22-23 season of plays. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the expec... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Telefund Caller

TELEFUND CALLER -SIGNATURE THEATRE Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading off-Broadway theatres, is seeking an TELEFUND CALLER for The Pershing Square Signature Center on West 42nd Street. About Signature Founded in 1991, Signature Theatre celebrates playwrights and gives them an artistic home, producing six to eight productions annually. In 2005 Signature began its groundbreaking Signature Ticket Initiative, providing affordable tickets to all of its productions. In 2012, Signatu... (more)

Internships - Administrative: CTC Theatre Fellowship Program

Children's Theatre Company is proud to announce our theatre fellowship opportunities for the 2022-2023 season. The purpose of our fellowship program is to create opportunities for early career theatre administrators with a priority on those whose lived experience is underrepresented in the theatre field. This season long, full-time, paid fellowship program strives to address economic and institutional barriers to careers in theatre. CTC is committed to a future where our theatre is a home fo... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Education Associate

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS EDUCATION ASSOCIATE Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and experienced individual to serve as Education Associate. Gulfshore Playhouse was founded in 2004 and has experienced sixteen years of explosive growth based in artistic and arts-education success. From modest beginnings, the organization today has a 9-month season, extensive educational and public programs t... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Administrative Assistant

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and experienced individual to serve as Administrative Assistant. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, pr... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Executive Director- Greater Roxbury Arts & Cultural Center

Position Summary The inaugural Executive Director will be the face of GRACC and amplify the non-profit organization alongside Nubian Square Ascends in Boston's Roxbury Cultural District. Reporting to a developing board of directors, inclusive of an advisory board and Nubian Square Ascends ownership, the Executive Director will play a key role in the successful campaign strategy to raise $35 million in funds that began in Spring 2022. Additionally, they will lead the development of the operatin... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Finance Associate

About Second Stage Theater At Second Stage, we create and champion plays and musicals solely from living American writers. On our mainstage Broadway theater, the Hayes, and in our two Off Broadway theaters over the past 40 years, we have developed and presented over 200 daring and provocative theatrical experiences by working with countless artists who have contributed their talents to our award-winning productions. As the only Broadway company exclusively devoted to living American writers Se... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Assistant Technical Director

The Barn Theatre is seeking an experienced Assistant Technical Director for its upcoming season, June-September 2022. Applicant should have broad technical skills. Must be strong in construction and rigging. Painting and welding skills and some knowledge of lights and sound helpful. Will work with and supervise crew. Season 16 weeks approximately: 2 plays, 6 musicals. Proscenium stage. Full Shop. Please send a resume and dates of availability to Patrick Hunter at Phunter@Barntheatresc... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Light Board Programmer/Operator

Children's Theatre Company (CTC) is seeking qualified candidates with a background in running lighting consoles, moving light programming and lighting software for the position of Light Board Programmer/Operator. This is a seasonal benefits eligible position that is guaranteed at least 40 weeks of full-time work each season and is part of a collective bargaining agreement with IATSE Local 13, AFL-CIO. This position requires someone who is knowledgeable about lighting console programming, thea... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: General Production

GENERAL PRODUCTION The Public is seeking enthusiastic and organized candidates for General Production! This position reports to our Assistant Production Managers. Our General Production team fulfills various needs around our productions, which change from day to day. Such duties are quite broad, involving anything from setting up tech tables, to small building projects. We operate on a 4-hour minimum each day. The ideal candidate will have strong organization skills, a problem-solving mindset... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Operations Manager

Operations Manager - Full Time Opera Roanoke is seeking an energetic, driven, organized individual fill the Operations Manager position. This position is essential to the organization's success and requires someone with excellent organizational skills, keen attention to detail, and the ability to handle a variety of tasks simultaneously. This person will be primarily responsible for handling all day-to-day operational duties including management of Opera Roanoke's box office. Occasional even... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Director for Summer Production

The Cors-I-Can Players are currently searching for a NON-UNION stage manager and a NON-UNION director for its summer production. A negotiable stipend is available for both positions. The production will likely be staged at a venue in the Roxbury neighborhood of Boston, MA (to be confirmed soon). The tentative performance dates are August 19, 20, 21, 26, and 27. Rehearsals will take place in the Boston, MA area several times a week at a location TBD, beginning in mid-June (Each week, there wi... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Creative Production Coordinator

ABOUT SAF Super Awesome Friends is a fast-growing business in the live entertainment industry, with a focus on Broadway and Off-Broadway. Our team has more than two decades of award-winning content creation, digital strategy and experiential marketing (from the stage to the digital stratosphere), SAF builds strategic and groundbreaking integrated creative marketing using digital tools. We work with brands, artists, makers, social impact and entertainment to design experiences connected to digi... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Possibly The Coolest Part Time Marketing Job Ever

First things first:

We're looking for a mover-and-shaker who has creative marketing chops, can tango with a spreadsheet, loves engaging with other theatre folks, and is a mad-scientist strategic planner.

The pay is $15/hour. (We know you won't get rich at this job. But we also know that everyone connected with the theatre doesn't do it for the money.) We have a passion for theatre, and we're excited to get up every day a... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Associate General Manager

NETworks is looking for a highly efficient, organized individual to manage the daily operations of multiple touring Broadway productions, from pre-production through the life of the tour. This individual will work collaboratively with the GM team and all departments to ensure projects meet both artistic and business goals.

Major Responsibilities

• Support the General Management team with day-to-day departmental needs and monitoring of assigned shows(more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: General Manager

NETworks is looking for a highly efficient, organized individual to manage the daily operations of multiple touring Broadway productions, from pre-production through the life of the tour. The General Manager collaborates with and serves as a liaison between the Executive Producer, Production Manager, creative team and company members on any given show, ensuring the production meets its artistic goals while staying on schedule and within budget. The position reports to both the Senior General ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Administrative Assistant, General Management

Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) is a multi-disciplinary arts center located in Brooklyn, New York. For more than 150 years, BAM has been the home for adventurous artists, audiences, and ideas-engaging both global and local communities. With world-renowned programming in theater, dance, music, opera, film, and much more, BAM showcases the work of emerging artists and innovative modern masters. The Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) seeks an Administrative Assistant to support the Associate Vice ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Carpenter April - Aug

Carpenter The historic Cape Playhouse in Dennis, MA - the theatre where Broadway goes to summer- is accepting resumes for Carpenters for our 2022 Summer Season which includes productions of Private Lives, God of Carnage, An American in Paris, Always Patsy Cline, Grease, Murder on the Orient Express and Fantasticks. The Cape Playhouse values tradition, hard work, kindness, generosity, passion, and professionalism. The candidates must have a well-developed understanding of scenic construction s... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Costume Shop Director

SUMMARY The Costume Director provides leadership and management of the costume and wardrobe departments, overseeing the shop and wardrobe facilities to ensure smooth daily operations during the producing season. This position hires and directly supervises all costume and wardrobe staff. They are responsible for purchasing costume items in coordination and consultation with the Designer and oversee the construction, alteration, and maintenance of costumes for TAO productions. They support the... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Technical Director/Carpenter

Job Opening: Theater Carpenter / TECHNICAL DIRECTOR The Theater Project, inc., dba Majestic Theater, located in West Springfield, Massachusetts is seeking an immediate hire for a Theater Carpenter / Technical Director. The Majestic is a year-round 229 seat professional theater operating under an SPT6 contract with the Actors Equity Association. We produce a five play subscription season September to June, in July and August a three production Children's Theater, and musical concerts over the ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: Draftsperson

Tom Carroll Scenery is a scenery shop specializing in theatrical and commercial scenery. We are looking for an experienced draftsperson to work with project managers and assist with various drafting projects. Must have min 1 year experience with Autocad in a professional field or through an educational program. Must have min 1 year theatrical background in a professional field or through an educational program. 3d drafting and Inventor experience a plus Temporary position starting immediate... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Theater Concessions Hawkers and Coat Check Attendants

Theater Concessions Hawkers Do you want to be part of the excitement at a Broadway theater? Come join Sweet Hospitality Group, New York's leading Theater Concessionaire as a "Hawker" (mobile food vendor/coat check attendant) in our Broadway and Off-Broadway theaters. Prior food service experience is helpful but not required. Qualified individuals must be highly motivated with an outgoing personality and outstanding hospitality skills with the ability to engage with theater pat... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Seeking Sound Designer

Retro Productions is seeking a SOUND DESIGNER for their upcoming AEA Showcase Code (approval pending) of ON THE VERGE by Eric Overmyer directed by Sara Thigpen. THIS IS A STIPEND ONLY SHOWCASE PRODUCTION. All actors and creatives receive an equal stipend of $250. The production goes into rehearsal August 7th (evenings and weekends) for a September 9th opening. Relevant dates include Load In September 5th (please note: this is Labor Day), Tech Week September 5-8, Opening September 9th ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Seeking Stage Manager for AEA Showcase Code Productions

Retro Productions is seeking a STAGE MANAGER for their upcoming AEA Showcase Code (approval pending) of ON THE VERGE by Eric Overmyer directed by Sara Thigpen. THIS IS A STIPEND ONLY SHOWCASE PRODUCTION. All actors and creatives receive an equal stipend of $250. The production goes into rehearsal August 7th (evenings and weekends) for a September 9th opening. Relevant dates include Load In September 5th (please note: this is Labor Day), Tech Week September 5-8, Opening September 9th... (more)