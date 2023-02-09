Now Hiring: Artistic Assistant, Development Manager & More - BWW Classifieds

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 2/9/2023. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Posting listings in the Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, and our listings now include career help including accounting, taxes, designers, help wanted featuring full time jobs, internships, part-time jobs and temp work. For instruction and classes, we have listings on acting, dance, voice and voice-over lessons and coaching, as well as listings of accompanists, music production, arrangers & more.

Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Executive Consultant

About this Job We are looking for a Part-Time Executive Consultant to help shepherd our innovative live-arts production company into its next phase of growth. We're looking for a self-starting, business-minded individual with an excellent work ethic, terrific organizational and written/ oral communication skills, strong attention to detail, and significant capacity for problem-solving and flexibility in these unpredictable times. The ideal candidate will have an optimistic, can-do attitude, ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Artistic Assistant

As the Artistic Assistant, you will be responsible for leading all casting for Marriott productions, coordinating photoshoots, media events, and creating content and copy for social media accounts. Reporting to the Associate Artistic Director and Artistic Director, this position will be a key representative of the Artistic Team both out in the community and within Marriott Theatre.‍ Marriott Theatre is committed to cultivating and preserving a culture of inclusivity for its staff, creative t... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Development Manager

ABOUT Dramatists Guild Foundation Dramatists Guild Foundation (DGF) is a national charity that fuels the future of American theater by supporting the writers who create it. DGF fosters playwrights, composers, lyricists, and librettists at all stages of their careers. We sponsor educational programs; provide awards, grants, and stipends; offer free space to create new works; and give emergency aid to writers in need. By supporting and nurturing the creators of today, we protect the stories of to... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Development Manager

ABOUT Dramatists Guild Foundation Dramatists Guild Foundation (DGF) is a national charity that fuels the future of American theater by supporting the writers who create it. DGF fosters playwrights, composers, lyricists, and librettists at all stages of their careers. We sponsor educational programs; provide awards, grants, and stipends; offer free space to create new works; and give emergency aid to writers in need. By supporting and nurturing the creators of today, we protect the stories of to... (more)

Internships - Administrative: Intern to Major Celebrity

Job Description: A major celebrity in Los Angeles is actively looking for a bright and capable intern, must be at least a junior in college, starting on/about February 13th. The position involves responsibilities from appointment scheduling, printing scripts, researching projects, and coordinating travel. Prior industry or assistant experience is helpful. Stipend provided; and college credit offered. Contact us: Please send a cover letter, resume, and all inquiries to: Emma@thecoopercompany.b... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Managing Director

Email info@waterwell.org, subject "Interested Managing Director / Your Name" for more information! The Managing Director (MD) will be part of a co-leadership model alongside Artistic Director(AD) and Education Director (ED). The MD will report directly to the board via the Board Chair. The Managing Director plays a vital role in the day-to-day operations of the organization and takes a leading role in development, finance, communication, and general management activities. ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Administrative Assistant: Development

Gulfshore Playhouse, one of the nation's finest regional theatres, located in Naples, FL, is seeking a diligent and detail-oriented Administrative Assistant within its Development Team. Join us at this exciting time, as we build our new, state-of-the-art theatre, and usher in a new era of professional theatre in Southwest Florida. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world ... (more)

Internships - Administrative: Administrative Intern

Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented, and experienced individual to serve as Administrative Intern. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the expectations of th... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Graphic Designer

OVERVIEW Gulfshore Playhouse, one of the nation's finest regional theatres, located in Naples, FL, is seeking a dynamic, creative, and detail-oriented Graphic Designer. Join us at this exciting time, as we build our new, state-of-the-art theatre, and usher in a new era of professional theatre in Southwest Florida. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Marketing Manager

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS MARKETING MANAGER Gulfshore Playhouse, one of the nation's finest regional theatres, located in Naples, FL, is seeking a dynamic, creative, and detail-oriented Marketing Manager. Join us at this exciting time, as we build our new, state-of-the-art theatre, and usher in a new era of professional theatre in Southwest Florida. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to conte... (more)

Internships - Creative: Theatremaker Apprenticeship

Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble (BTE) is seeking a cohort of Apprentices for our 2023-2024 season. BTE is a professional, not-for-profit theatre located in Bloomsburg PA. At BTE, all full-time year-round employees are Ensemble Members. The Ensemble has the opportunity to participate in the governance of the company and its artistic direction. The Resident Acting Company comprises the actors, directors, and teachers at BTE. Apprentices will become an integral part of the Ensemble while receiving in... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Ticket Services Manager

Position: Ticket Services Manager Reports to: Marketing and Communications Director Status: Exempt, full time, salaried Positions Supervised: Assistant Ticket Services Managers and Seasonal Customer Service Representatives General Summary: Provide management and leadership to ensure smooth operation of daily ticket services activities with the highest level of professionalism and personalized customer service to Asolo Rep patrons. Work to maximize ticket sales, increase and maint... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Production Stage Manager

SUMMARY The Production Stage Manager (PSM) is a critical member of the Production team, acting as the key communicator of all production-specific needs and disseminating this information to TAO Production/Artistic staff, visiting creative team members, and Marketing and Development team members, as needed. During the rehearsal period the PSM is the main source of communication between TAO and all members of a production (artists, designers, etc.). The PSM is also responsible for working with th... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Choreographer for ITC's 2023 Season

Ignite is urgently Hiring Choreographers for the upcoming productions of our 2023 season: Addams Family: YAP performing at the Robert Reim June 17th and 18th. This is a two week camp beginning June 5th and ending June 18th. Hours are 8:30 am - 3:30 pm. Shows are in the evening. Winnie the Pooh Kids performing at the First Congregational Church of Webster Groves UCC, June 23rd and 24th. This is a one week camp for grades K-5 beginning June 19th and ending June 24th. Hours are 8:30 am - 12:... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: Stage Managers Needed for 2023 Season

Ignite is urgently hiring an experienced Stage Manager for the following productions: Footloose: YE performing at the Grandel May 11-14, 2023. Rehearsals- February 17th through April 30. Wednesdays and Fridays, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm. Saturdays 8:30 am - 1:00 pm. Tech May 1-10th. Weeknights 5:00-9:00 pm, Saturday 9:00 am - 3:00 pm Show May 11-14. Addams Family: YAP performing at the Robert Reim June 17th and 18th. This is a two week camp beginning June 5th and ending June 18th. Hours are 8... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Hackmatack Playhouse 2023 Season

Hackmatack Playhouse, a unique summer-stock theater in Berwick, Maine, is currently looking for actors for our 51st season. Our theater is nestled in rural Maine, approximately 20 minutes from popular coastal towns like Ogunquit and York, and we are located on a working family farm that has been active since the 1680s. Hackmatack's season will run from early July to mid-August and will feature Tick, Tick...Boom!; Mark Twain's Folly; and Godspell (2012 revival). The playhouse is currently ac... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: Seeking Experienced Set Builders/Designers for our 2023 Season

Ignite is urgently hiring an experienced set designer and builder for the following productions: Footloose: YE performing at the Grandel May 11-14, 2023. Load in May 1, Set Build May 1-4 (set must be completed on or before the 4th), Strike May 14th immediately following the show. Addams Family: YAP performing at the Robert Reim June 17th and 18th. This is a two week camp beginning June 5th and ending June 18th. Set must be completed on or before Monday, June 12th. Strike is June 18th imm... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Scenic Theatrical Carpenter

Scenic Theatrical Carpenters Ogunquit Playhouse, Ogunquit, Maine seeks experienced Scenic Theatrical Carpenters for our 2023 Season and Arts Academy productions. Approximate dates of employment vary per position between March and November 2023. Ideal Candidate: Must be detail-oriented and remain focused in a fast-paced working environment. Professional Theatrical Carpentry skills are necessary. Job Duties/Expectations include (but are not limited to): - Work closely with a Scene Shop Te... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Development Assistant

Job Title: Development Assistant Reports To: Manager of Individual Giving & Donor Engagement FLSA Status: Part Time, Hourly, Non-Exempt Rate: $20.00/hour Schedule: 20 hours/week, hybrid SUMMARY: The Development department at the Ogunquit Playhouse seeks a Development Assistant to join their team of highly motivated and supportive Development professionals. The Development Assistant will play an integral role in supporting the organization's fundraising, membership, and donor engagement go... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: Film Production Coordinator

DESCRIPTION: The Obsidian Theatre Festival, produced by GhostLight Creative Productions, Incorporated and Nicely Theatre Group, is CALLING for a Film Production Coordinator for its third season. ABOUT: The Obsidian Theatre Festival centers Black stories, through an invigorating celebration of new work by emerging Black voices. Produced by Detroiters in the city of Detroit, the Obsidian Theatre Festival illuminates the rich diversity of experiences relevant to the African diaspora. Our... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Lead Lighting Technician - Fisher

Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) is a multi-disciplinary arts center located in Brooklyn, New York. For more than 150 years, BAM has been the home for adventurous artists, audiences, and ideas-engaging both global and local communities. With world-renowned programming in theater, dance, music, opera, film, and much more, BAM showcases the work of emerging artists and innovative modern masters. BAM's Production department is looking for a Lead Lighting Technician in BAM's Fisher building. This ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Lead Audio and Video Technician - Fisher

Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) is a multi-disciplinary arts center located in Brooklyn, New York. For more than 150 years, BAM has been the home for adventurous artists, audiences, and ideas-engaging both global and local communities. With world-renowned programming in theater, dance, music, opera, film, and much more, BAM showcases the work of emerging artists and innovative modern masters. BAM's Production department is looking for a Lead Audio and Video Technician in BAM's Fisher building... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Assistant Carpenter - Opera House

Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) is a multi-disciplinary arts center located in Brooklyn, New York. For more than 150 years, BAM has been the home for adventurous artists, audiences, and ideas-engaging both global and local communities. With world-renowned programming in theater, dance, music, opera, film, and much more, BAM showcases the work of emerging artists and innovative modern masters. BAM's Production department is looking for an Assistant Carpenter who will work with the Head Carpent... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Box Office Associate

TITLE: Box Office Associate STATUS: PT Non-Exempt DIVISION: Marketing REPORTS TO: Audience Services Director POSTITION AVAILABLE: Late August / Early September 2022 ABOUT STUDIO THEATRE Since its founding in 1978, Studio Theatre has been based in the historic neighborhood of Logan Circle in Washington DC. Inspired by the world around us, Studio brings personal, political plays to audiences across the Washington metropolitan area. Studio's mission combines a commitment to artistic c... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Advancement Officer: Corporate and Foundation Relations

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS ADVANCEMENT OFFICER: CORPORATE AND FOUNDATION RELATIONS Gulfshore Playhouse, one of the nation's finest regional theatres, located in Naples, FL, is seeking a seasoned, collaborative, and engaging Advancement Officer: Corporate and Foundation Relations. Join us at this exciting time, as we build our new, state-of-the-art theatre, and usher in a new era of professional theatre in Southwest Florida. Gulfshore Playhouse has performed for the last seventeen years in an i... (more)