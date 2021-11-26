Now Hiring: Equity Director, Company Managers, and More - BroadwayWorld Classifieds

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 11/25/2021. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Wellness Director

Who is Penumbra? Founded in 1976 by award-winning director Lou Bellamy, Penumbra is a nationally recognized organization housing Minnesota's only Black professional theatre company. Penumbra has earned tremendous accolades, producing nearly 200 plays, over 30 premieres, and has cultivated generations of artists of color. Through our powerful art, we open hearts, rehearse strategies for change, and dispel dehumanizing narratives of people of color. What will you do? Penumbra is seeking a d... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Equity Director

Who is Penumbra? Founded in 1976 by award-winning director Lou Bellamy, Penumbra is a nationally recognized organization housing Minnesota's only Black professional theatre company. Penumbra has earned tremendous accolades, producing nearly 200 plays, over 30 premieres, and has cultivated generations of artists of color. Through our powerful art, we open hearts, rehearse strategies for change, and dispel dehumanizing narratives of people of color. What will you do? As we evolve into a Cen... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Marketing & Communications Associate

The Public Theater is seeking an Associate who is eager to learn about and support the needs of the Marketing & Communications team. As the Marketing & Communications Associate, you will help maintain day-to-day team operations and administrative tasks, including focusing on The Public's email marketing strategy and website. This role reports to the Associate Manager of Marketing. Key Responsibilities: • Provide general administrative assistance to the Marketing & Communications team, inclu... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Arts Director - Penumbra Theatre

Who is Penumbra?i?? Founded in 1976 by award-winning director Lou Bellamy, Penumbra is a nationally recognized organization housing Minnesota's only Black professional theatre company. Penumbra has earned tremendous accolades, producing nearly 200 plays, over 30 premieres, and has cultivated generations of artists of color. Through our powerful art, we open hearts, rehearse strategies for change, and dispel dehumanizing narratives of people of color. What will you do?i?? Penumbra seeks a visio... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Head of Marketing and Community

Chelsea Factory is looking to engage an entrepreneurial, energetic Head of Marketing and Community who will steward the organization's core outward-facing activity. Reporting to the Executive Director, this individual will be responsible for driving the organization's communications strategy, executing marketing/PR campaigns, supporting fundraising efforts, and managing guest services and community relations. In addition to guiding Chelsea Factory's overall public presence, the Head of Market... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Properties Manager

The Glimmerglass Festival seeks a Properties Manager for its 2022 Festival Season. The Properties Manager works in conjunction with one other Properties Manager and reports to the Technical Director. The Properties Managers are responsible for providing rehearsal and stage props for six mainstage productions. Supervises one Assistant Props Manager, one Prop Shop Foreman, three Staff Artisans, one Properties Apprentice and one Properties Paint Apprentice. The successful candidate will be orga... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Production Electrician

The Glimmerglass Festival seeks a Production Electrician for its 2022 Festival Season. The Production Electrician reports to the Lighting Director and the Director of Production. The position works as a member of a 13-person team. The Production Electrician directly supervises two assistants, six staff and four apprentices. The primary goals of the position include: -Supervise members of the Electrics staff in prepping the rental lighting package at the rental house. -Direct and super... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Costume Director

The Glimmerglass Festival seeks a Costume Director for its 2022 Festival Season. The Costume Director reports to the Director of Production. This is being considered an Interim position and is a seasonal agreement. The Costume Director will manage a 40+ member team, with the help of an Associate, for theCostume Department, which will construct/rent/alter costumes for six productions. The Costume Director will collaborate with Costume Designers and other departments to successfully ach... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Assistant Technical Director of Rigging Operations

The Glimmerglass Festival seeks an Assistant Technical Director-Rigging Operations for its 2022 Festival Season. The Assistant Technical Director - Rigging Operations reports to the Technical Director. The ATD coordinates installation and maintenance of hanging scenery and all stock rigging equipment, including life safety systems & chain motors. Directly supervises one Staff Rigger and one Rigging Apprentice. Assists in supervising and planning rigging changeovers with the Stage Operations ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Stage Manager

DEPARTMENT: Production

REPORTS TO: Director of Production & Production Stage Manager

WORKS CLOSELY WITH: Director of Artistic Administration, Production Staff, and select Music & Artistic Staff

DATES: May 23 to August 21, 2022 (inclusive)

Job Summary

The Calling Stage Manager is a seasonal employee who, under the guidance of the Production Stage Manager is responsible for runni... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Company Manager

The McKittrick Hotel, home of Sleep No More, Gallow Green, Manderley Bar, and The Club Car is seeking a full time Company Manager. The Company Manager will support all administrative activities for the production and act as the principal liaison between the artists and theater company. They will work under the guidance of the Producing Director to ensure all those involved in the production receive the essential support required. We are seeking someone who is a true self-starter, a multi-ta... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Production Overhire (Scenery, Props, Electric, Audio, Costumes)

Two River Theater, a mid-sized professional LORT theater, one hour from New York City, is seeking submissions for theater technicians for our electrics, audio, scenic, props and wardrobe departments to join our over-hire lists for occasional work calls. Two River Theater is dedicated to the goal of building an equitable and culturally diverse work environment and strongly encourages applications from members of underrepresented groups. To apply, please send a resume, work history, or skill lis... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Boston Lyric Opera - Chief Operating Officer

Organization Boston Lyric Opera (BLO) leads the way in celebrating the art of the voice through innovative programming and community engagement initiatives that redefine the opera-going experience. Its mission is to build curiosity, enthusiasm, and support for opera by creating musically and theatrically compelling productions, events, and educational resources for the Boston community and beyond. More than 25,000 audience members enjoy BLO's performances each year. Now in its 45th season, ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT

Position Summary Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading Off-Broadway theatres, is seeking an Executive Assistant to provide direct administrative report to Signature's Artistic Director. The Executive Assistant is a member of the artistic team with interdepartmental responsibilities in line with assisting Signature's Artistic Director. They also help oversee general administrative functions at Signature, including space requests, additional calendar maintenance and correspondence with Si... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Stage Manager

The Georgetown Gilbert & Sullivan Society (GGSS) is looking to hire a Stage Manager for its upcoming production of Legally Blonde.

GGSS is a non-equity, extracurricular amateur theatre company based out of Georgetown University Law Center. Our casts are primarily composed of law students, though alumni and other local theater enthusiasts regularly participate.

Please note, in order to be eligible, candidates must be vaccinated against Covid-19.

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Educational Theatre Director/Assistant Director

Positions: Stage Directors and Assistant Directors (Musical Theatre and Straight Plays ) Position Summary: Encore Theatre Group is seeking to expand its pool of musical theatre and straight play directors and assistant directors during the spring of 2022. The Director must be able to balance the dual roles of being the Director of a full-scale production with specific regard to also being an Educator in an educational theatre setting. Please send a cover letter and resume to Artistic Producer... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Artistic Director

New York Theatre Workshop (NYTW) seeks a dedicated, innovative and imaginative Artistic Director (AD) to build upon the theatre's legacy and lead the organization into the future. Who is New York Theatre Workshop? Illuminating our world through theatre. We are a community of artists and audience members who believe in the transformative power of theatre. For over 40 years, New York Theatre Workshop has cultivated a space where our common humanity is affirmed-where audiences are bo... (more)

Classes / Instruction: ARTISTIC FELLOW

Position Summary Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading Off-Broadway theatres, is seeking an Artistic Fellow for the 2021-2022 season. The Artistic Fellow is a part time, seasonal member of Signature's artistic team. Working closely with Signature staff and Signature's contracted casting director, the Artistic Fellow will provide administrative, creative, and logistical support. The fellow will work directly with all members of Signature's artistic team and report to the Manager of Artis... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Visiting Assistant Professor of Scene Design

Nazareth College, an independent, comprehensive institution with 2300 undergraduate and 700 graduate students, prepares its graduates to serve local and global communities through a wide range of liberal arts and professional programs. Nazareth seeks to hire faculty and staff with a demonstrated commitment to teaching excellence, student success, and civic engagement, and an understanding of the educational benefits and importance of diversity, equity and inclusion as articulated in our Diversi... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Director of Marketing

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Development

TADA! Youth Theater, a non-profit youth theater located in NYC, seeks a Director of Development who aligns with our mission, vision, and values to join our team! For more information and how to apply, see the job description - https://www.tadatheater.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/TADA-Director-of-Development-Job-Posting.pdf ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: Full time temporary Instructor of Theatre, Technical Direction

The University of Montevallo Department of Theatre is seeking to fill a full time temporary, one term position in the area of Technical Direction for Spring semester 2022 (1/7/2022-5/13/2022, posted salary is for the working period, not an annual figure). This position requires 6CR of course assignments (two sections of THEA 250 Stagecraft I), plus 3 cumulative credit hours of 1CR Applied Theatre course sections (Freshman Level II shared with other Technical Theatre faculty, Scenic, and Sound). ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Retail Manager- LaDuca Shoes

COMPANY DESCRIPTION LaDuca Shoes is the premiere dance shoe provider for the discerning dancer renown as the leading authority on dance footwear in the Broadway and film industry. www.laducashoes.com JOB DESCRIPTION The Retail Manager is responsible for the daily function and productivity of the LaDuca Retail Division. Responsibilities include overseeing the staff, maintaining our high excellence in customer service, inventory management, brand consistency and increasing sales/profi... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Assistant Technical Director

SUMMARY The Assistant Technical Director (ATD) reports directly to the Technical Director (TD) and assists with oversight of all technical production activities in support of the mission of The Atlanta Opera. The ATD actively assists with management and implementation of technical operations and provides administrative support for the Technical Department. DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES • Assist and advise on all technical production needs for all productions including analysis of incoming r... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Associate Costume Director

POSITION SUMMARY A vital member of Dallas Theater Center (DTC)'s Production Department, the Associate Costume Director is responsible for purchasing, tracking expenses, and ensuring the transition of costumes for each production to the wardrobe department. The Associate Costume Director reports directly to the Costume Director, and is responsible for effectively supporting Costume Designers and the supervision of the Draper to ensure that high artistic standards are met at all times. Thi... (more)