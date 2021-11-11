This Week's New Classifieds on BWW - 11/11/2021

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 11/11/2021. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Usher

Seeking ushers to assist with a January 2022 production. Dates are January 12-30th, Tuesdays-Saturdays 6-8pm and Sundays 3:30 - 5:30pm. Interested candidates should send a coverletter and resume to Ava Dweck LaCroix at admin@maboumines.org. Please put "Usher" in the subject line.... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Box Office Associate

Currently seeking a part time Box Office Associate to join our Front of House team. You will work closely with the House Manager and Audience Services Manager to ensure that all patrons have a welcoming experience when attending a Mabou Mines event. Interested candidates should send a coverletter and resume to Ava Dweck LaCroix at admin@maboumines.org. Please put "Box Office Associate" in the subject line.... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Office Coordinator

Office Coordinator NAMT is seeking a full-time, salaried Office Coordinator to join our full-time staff of six. The Office Coordinator reports to the Executive Director and is a vital part of the small NAMT team, responsible for managing office operations and for assisting with program administration. Duties include but are not limited to: Conducting day-to-day bookkeeping and financial transactions including paying bills and depositing checks (via Quickbooks) Managing and updating the ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Program Assistant

Program Assistant NAMT is seeking a full-time, salaried Program Assistant to join our full-time staff of six. The Program Assistant reports to the New Works Director and the Member Services Director and is will be a vital part of the NAMT team, focusing on our core programs, including Conferences, the Festival, Roundtables, new musical development and member services. Duties include, but are not limited to, the following: New Works/Festival Assist the New Works Director on the manageme... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Development Director - Part- Time - Work From Home

DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR PART-TIME POSITION WFH (Work From Home) The Black Theatre Network (BTN) a service organization whose members include theatre makers (actors, directors, playwrights, designers, etc.), scholars, students and educators, seeks an experienced arts development person to create the role of Development Director. For 35 years, BTN has been successfully administered by a volunteer executive board of directors, with two part-time paid employee positions - a business manager and a... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Executive Director - Part-Time

The Black Theatre Network (BTN) a service organization whose members include theatre-makers (actors, directors, playwrights, designers, etc.), scholars, students, and instructors, seeks a dynamic individual to step into the role of Executive Director. For 35 years, BTN has been successfully administered by a volunteer executive board of directors, with two part-time paid employee positions-a business manager and a web manager. A substantial grant from the Black Seed Initiative has made it possi... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Company Managers

NETworks Presentations is seeking experienced Company Managers for IMMEDIATE replacement and future national tours launching as soon as Winter 2022. Theatrical touring experience is required. The Company Manager reports to the tour's Producers and General Manager and manages all aspects on the touring production. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to: • Directly oversee the tour management team and set the culture and tone for the company. • Ensure adherence to comp... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Facilities Technician

JOB TITLE: Facilities Technician DEPARTMENT: Facilities/General Management REPORTS TO: Manager of Facilities CLASSIFICATION: FLSA: Hourly, Part-time, Non-Exempt SALARY RANGE: $17-24 / hour MISSION STATEMENT The mission of Dallas Theater Center is to engage, entertain and inspire our diverse community by creating experiences that stimulate new ways of thinking and living. We will do this by consistently producing plays, educational programs, and other initiatives that are of the highest ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Membership Manager

The Public Theater is seeking a Membership Manager who will oversee the Public Supporter donor program, representing approximately $1.5 million in contributed revenue. As the Membership Manager, you will work to cultivate, solicit, and steward individual donors for The Public Theater, focusing on strategies to attract new entry-level prospects and enhance the current level of support. Responsibilities: • Manage and oversee the daily administrative operations of the Supporter Program, includ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Production

Title: Director of Production Department: Artistic Programming Supervisor: Artistic Director Employment Type: Full Time, Exempt Caramoor Center for Music & the Arts is currently seeking qualified candidates for the role of Director of Production, with an anticipated start date in January 2022. ABOUT CARAMOOR Our mission is to enrich the lives of audiences through innovative and diverse musical performances of the highest quality, mentor young professional musicians, and engage chil... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Assistant Company Manager

Goodspeed Musicals seeks an Assistant Company Manager for the 2022 season and beyond. The position starts at $15 an hour, housing is included, and eligibility for medical, dental, vision, and 401(3)b retirement benefits after 90 days of full time hours. Start date is January 17th. Hours are expected to be 20 hours per week in January and February, with 40 hours per week starting in March. Our goal is to be a diverse workforce that is representative, at all job levels, of the community we... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: (Paid) Norwegian Cruise Line Las Vegas Auditions

MALE & FEMALE DANCERS Early 20's-late 30's. Seeking exceptional, versatile dancers with strong technique and experience in multiple dance styles. Height ranges desired for females are between 5'3 - 5'8. Height ranges desired for males are between 5'9 - 6'1. Due to the physical requirements of our shows, cast members should be at the peak of their fitness levels. Dancers should have outstanding performance quality and stage presence. Gymnastics, aerial training, tumbling & partnering skills are... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Voice, Acting, Dance Instructors

Area Stage Company is looking to add highly qualified, enthusiastic voice instructors, acting instructors, and dance instructors to our faculty for in-person studio private lessons and group classes, as well as virtual instruction. Candidates must possess the ability to motivate and inspire children while having the capacity to connect with adult students. Teachers should demonstrate expertise in their field, as well as an understanding of repertoire and pedagogy through documented teaching... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Manufacturing Administrative Assistant

Title: Manufacturing Administrative Assistant Department: Manufacturing Reports to: Head of Manufacturing Purpose: Serve as an administrative assistant to manufacturing management staff. Primary responsibilities: • Assisting Head of Manufacturing • Assisting Purchasing • Assisting Planning, Scheduling, and Execution of the daily schedule • Assisting Manufacturing Engineers Representative Responsibilities: • Assisting Head of Manufacturing o Creating monthly ... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Improv Classes for Everyone!

For more information visit carlkissin.com or email kissinimprov@gmail.com Tuesday Morning(11:00am-12:30pm) and Evening(7:00pm-8:30pm): Playtime for Adults - $45 Learn to create fun and fully improvised scenes with games and exercises. Do so in a safe, supportive environment. Saturday afternoon: 1:00 - 3:30 p.m. - $50. Musical Improv: Create original lyrics on the spot - (Singing skills not required) Every other week. Intermittent schedule. 1:00 - 3:30 p.m. - $50. ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: American Dream

American Dream Performer Auditions Thursday Nov. 11, 2021 8:00pm-10:00pm Sign in begins at 7:30pm Nickeloden Universe Entrance Dancers, Performers, & Hosts All heights with great energy and stage presence Character Performers Heights between 4'11-5'6 & 5'11-6'4 Specialty Performers Stilt Walker, Magician, Juggler, Musician, Etc. Non-Equity Performers, over the age of 16 for the following available positions... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Grand Performances - President and CEO

Organization Grand Performances is the original downtown Los Angeles free outdoor performing arts series. Celebrating its 35th anniversary in 2021, Grand Performances has delivered the best of global culture that inspires community, celebrates diversity, and unites Los Angeles through free access to global performing arts. Grand Performances brings artists and audiences together by thoughtfully curating an array of music, dance, film, and spoken word performances featuring great local and glob... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Administrative Assistant

Bret Adams Ltd. is a boutique theatrical agency representing playwrights, directors, theatrical designers and composers. We are currently hiring a part-time Administrative Assistant to start in January 2022, who will support and assist the Literary Department in systems management and other general administrative duties. This job is perfect for early-career professionals interested in Arts Advocacy, General Management, Producing, Dramaturgy, and/or Literary Management. The Administrative A... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Assistant Technical Director

The Assistant Technical Director works alongside the Technical Director to manage the day-to-day workings of the scene shop. This position works with the Technical Director in the planning for and execution of the technical design of each stage production, as well as supervising the day to day operation of the scene shop and its staff. This position reports to the Technical Director and works closely with the Scenic Charge, Carpenters, and other production departments. Two River Theater is d... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Technical Designer (I.A.T.S.E. Local 1 Union position)

Job Title: Technical Designer (I.A.T.S.E. Local 1 Union position) Hudson Scenic Studio is an IATSE-affiliated leading provider of custom scenic fabrication, automation,and painted scenery servicing the live entertainment industry. To learn more about the company, please visit our website www.hudsonscenic.com. Location: Yonkers, NY. Technical Designers are responsible for developing technical solutions for the live entertainment industry, based on client-supplied design concepts as well as v... (more)