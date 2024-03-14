This Week's Classifieds- Jobs in House Management, Tour Management, and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 3/14/2024. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Posting listings in the Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, and our listings now include career help including accounting, taxes, designers, help wanted featuring full time jobs, internships, part-time jobs and temp work. For instruction and classes, we have listings on acting, dance, voice and voice-over lessons and coaching, as well as listings of accompanists, music production, arrangers & more.

Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Finance Manager

Dramatists Guild Foundation (DGF) is a national charity that fuels the future of American theater by supporting the writers who create it. DGF fosters playwrights, composers, lyricists, and librettists at all stages of their careers. We sponsor educational programs; provide awards, grants, and stipends; offer free space to create new works; and give emergency aid to writers i... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Viva La Vie Boheme: A Musical Conversation between La bohème and Rent

The Lowell House Opera presents an innovative and thought-provoking concert of Jonathan Larson's Rent and Giacomo Puccini's La Bohème. This concert aims to highlight the shared themes, historical contexts, and storytelling techniques of both Rent and La Bohème. This application is for both opera and musical theater performers. Alternating musical numbers from both works will create a dynamic dialogue between the gritty urban struggles of Rent and the romanticized bohemian life depicted in La... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Shakespeare Theatre Company Seeks Executive Director

Reporting to the board of directors as a co-leader alongside the Artistic Director, the Executive Director will be responsible for the business operations of the organization, and the leader of its financial and strategic planning for its evolving business model. This will include overseeing all aspects of STC’s administrative operations, including financial management, labor relations, facilities management and construction, community engagement, and contributed and earned revenue streams. Ser... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Bookkeeper

Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston, Inc.- Bookkeeper Position Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston's mission is to present the highest quality of musical theatre productions by combining talented regional performers with professional performers and technicians, thus providing an unusual learning experience for regular members and more enjoyable experiences for Reagle’s audiences. Bookkeeper Job Responsibilities: • Maintains records of financial transactions by posting transactions ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Entertainment Operations Manager

*This position is located in Central New York* Join a dynamic, energized team of entertainment professionals where you have the opportunity to create & execute thrilling guest experiences. From mass attendance concerts and large consumer festivals to intimate VIP events and sporting tournaments, the entertainment operations manager is instrumental to the success the department achieves within New York’s Most Awarded Destination Resort and Central New York’s growing tourism and entertainment ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Technical Director

New Theatre & Restaurant, a premiere dining and entertainment company located in suburban Kansas City, is currently seeking a full-time year-round Technical Director to join our exceptional Design and Production Team! As a theatre artisan, and in collaboration with our team of professionals, this dynamic leadership role implements the creative initiatives of Designers and Directors using practical, workable solutions. Requires a range of experience or skills in Technical Theatre, including but ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Tutti Frutti- The Life and Music of Little Richard (Audition)

**Audition Notice** for the Premiere of Tutti Frutti- The Life and Music of Little Richard live in Dallas, TX with plans to tour in 2025-2026. Pay Range $100.00 - $225.00 weekly 8 week contract including Show week/performance. Show: December 21. 2024 Email: tuttifruttithemusical@gmail.com Website: www.tuttifruttithenewmusical.com Show Description: ​ Tutti Frutti The Musical tells the story of The Architect of Rock and Roll,Richard Wayne Penniman, better known to The World as ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Finance Coordinator

STEPPENWOLF THEATRE COMPANY For over 40 years, Steppenwolf Theatre Company has been a cultural leader in Chicago and model for theatre companies in the United States and around the world. Formed by a collective of actors in 1976, the ensemble represents a remarkable cross-section of actors, directors, stage managers and playwrights. Steppenwolf’s artistic ambitions are made possible by its incredible workforce of individuals, who help create a culture of inclusivity, collaboration, and accoun... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: AEA Stage Manager - LIFE OF PI National Tour

LOP National Tour LLC is seeking an AEA Stage Manager for the National Tour of LIFE OF PI. The AEA Stage Manager manages and maintains the creative aspects of the show and is an integral part of the road management team for the tour. Prep will begin on or about September 30th, 2024, rehearsal will begin on or about October 14th, 2024 in New York, NY and first performance is on or about December 7th, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to: • Maintains th... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: Tour Manager - AVAAZ

Olney Theatre Center is seeking a Tour Manager to support the 2024-2025 (with possible extension to 2026) touring production of AVAAZ. AVAAZ is a solo show written and performed by Michael Shayan and directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel. The show had its World Premiere on the mainstage of South Coast Repertory (SCR) in May of 2023. Olney Theatre Center will be producing the show March 6- April 7, 2024, as well as a subsequent national tour. The Tour Manager is local to Olney, Maryland. On t... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Chair for the Department of Theatre and Dance/ Producing Artistic Director

The College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Delaware, seeks a dynamic, visionary leader for the position of chair of the Department of Theatre & Dance and producing artistic director of the UD Resident Ensemble Players (REP), a professional equity company on the university campus. We seek a candidate who possesses a transformative, positive, collaborative, and inspiring leadership style. The ideal candidate will be an artistic and administrative leader who champions theatre and ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Technical Director

Ocala Civic Theatre (OCT) in Ocala, FL is a professionally produced community theatre. Utilizing our strong volunteer base on and off-stage, we are committed to recognizing the interests and talents of our community by nurturing the individual skills of our staff and volunteers in a safe, supportive, and fun place to learn, work, and grow. Our season consists of five mainstage and two second stage productions comprised of classic and contemporary plays and musicals that represent our diverse com... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: House Manager

House Manager New York, NY Hourly Rate: $21 Bryant Park Corporation and 34th Street Partnership are hiring a House Manager to facilitate summer programming in both districts. Job type: Part-time, seasonal. Fully in-person with no option for remote work. Schedule: Nights and weekends. Around 20 hours per week, rising to 30 hours at peak season. Projected dates: Late April through September, 2024. This is a seasonal position - successful candidates will need to re-apply for any fut... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: DECK CARPENTER-THREE HOUSES BY DAVE MALLOY -SIGNATURE THEATRE

DECK CARPENTER-THREE HOUSES BY DAVE MALLOY -SIGNATURE THEATRE Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading off-Broadway theatres, is seeking a DECK CARPENTER at The Pershing Square Signature Center on West 42nd Street for our upcoming production of THREE HOUSES by Dave Malloy. About Signature Founded in 1991, Signature Theatre celebrates playwrights and gives them an artistic home, producing six to eight productions annually. In 2005 Signature began its groundbreaking Signature Ticket Initia... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Powerhouse Theater - Seeking Seasonal Production Manager

Powerhouse Theater seeks a Production Manager for the 2024 Powerhouse Season. Now in its 38th season, Vassar College partners with various artists and theater institutions to produce a summer season of new plays and musicals on its campus in Poughkeepsie, NY. Simultaneously, the Powerhouse Theater Training Program is in session, providing 40+ aspiring theater professionals a chance to immerse themselves in acting, directing and playwriting. Learn more about Powerhouse Theater here. Dates of e... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Chief Development Officer

About The Shed The Shed, a new cultural institution for the 21st century, opened its doors in the spring of 2019, with a mission to produce and welcome innovative art and ideas across all forms of creativity. Since then, The Shed has become a distinctive player in New York City’s vibrant cultural scene. The Shed’s exceptional and highly adaptable building – built on city-owned land with public and private funding – enables an unrivaled level of programmatic flexibility and disciplinary r... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Summer Conservatory Music Director

Gulfshore Playhouse seeks a Music Director for Summer Conservatory Gulfshore Playhouse, one of the nation’s finest regional theatres, located in Naples, FL, is seeking a dynamic, creative, and detail-oriented Music Director for our student Conservatory production of Seussical Jr. Employment is from July 1 - July 28. Join us at this exciting time, as we build our new, state-of-the-art theatre, and usher in a new era of professional theatre in Southwest Florida. The Summer Conservatory ... (more)

Internships - Creative: Play Submissions - The Young Playwrights Festival

The Young Playwrights Festival at The Wilton Playshop, produced by The Youth Artists Project, is an evening of developmental readings of short plays by playwrights ages 14-22. The festival is presented in collaboration with the Wilton Playshop with the goal of providing unique production opportunities to pre-career and early-career playwrights, and preparing short works for further festival submission. Works are presented as staged readings, with one week of rehearsal and one evening of performa... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Oregon Shakes Seeks Executive Director

The Executive Director will be responsible for leading the business operations of OSF with a particular focus on financial management, contributed revenue growth, audience development, and general administration. Reporting to the Board of Directors in a co-leadership model with the Artistic Director, they will collaborate with all departments to ensure a culture of transparency, trust, and high performance. As a visible advocate for OSF and the arts both regionally and nationally, the Executive... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Associate General Manager

NETworks is looking for a highly efficient, organized individual to manage the daily operations of multiple touring Broadway productions, from pre-production through the life of the tour. This individual will work collaboratively with the GM team and all departments to ensure projects meet both artistic and business goals. Reporting to the Senior Director of General Management, and in collaboration with the General Management department, this position will assist the team in managing the daily ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Seeking New Plays for Community Reading Series

Anaconda Ensemble Theatre is seeking never produced plays for the Second Installment of their Community Reading Series ABOUT ANACONDA ENSEMBLE THEATRE Anaconda Ensemble Theatre is a newly formed, professional non-profit theatre located in Anaconda, MT. Founded by Jackie Vetter, their mission is to create culture for the community by empowering artists to engage and challenge audiences. We envision an artistic home comprised of people of all artistic backgrounds who, through their creativi... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Assistant Company Manager

The Old Globe seeks an Assistant Company Manager to assist in the day-to-day responsibilities of the Company Management department. The Assistant Company Manager will make Travel/Housing arrangements for guest artists, provide transportation for artist needs (such as for medical appointments, groceries, errands, and airport transportation,) and provide concierge services to Guest Artists for all specific needs which arise. The position will also assist in the oversight of The Old Globe’s 22-uni... (more)