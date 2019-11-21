Theresa Rebeck To Direct Benefit Reading of A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Primary Stages

Primary Stages (Andrew Leynse, Artistic Director; Shane D. Hudson, Executive Director; Casey Childs, Founder) announced today additional programming for the month-long festival of solo performances, readings, and special events, featuring members of the Primary Stages family.

On Thursday, December 19 at 8pm, Primary Stages will host a one night only benefit reading of A Christmas Carol, featuring Paola Sanchez Abreu (Little Women), Mark Bedard (Pride and Prejudice), Kimberly Chatterjee (Pride and Prejudice), Michael Cristofer (The Shadow Box, Breaking Up), Tyne Daly (Downstairs), Kate Hamill (Pride and Prejudice, Little Women), Thom Sesma (Discord) and Sharon Washington (Feeding the Dragon). Directed by Theresa Rebeck (Downstairs), the reading will take place at The Cherry Lane Theatre (38 Commerce Street). Proceeds from this event will benefit Primary Stages various teen programs, including the Free Student Matinees, Teenwrights, and TixTeen.

Tickets start at $35. VIP tickets, which include onstage seating and a cameo appearance in the reading, are extremely limited and are available for $500. Tickets can be purchased online at primarystages.org or by calling OvationTix at 866-811-4111.

Primary Stages wishes to express their gratitude to the performers' unions Actors' Equity Association, American Guild of Musical Artists, American Guild of Variety Artists and SAG-AFTRA through Theatre Authority, Inc. for their cooperation in permitting these Artists to appear on this program.

Primary Stages also announced today two more one night only events for the month of December:

Detention #49: Home for the Holidays

Primary Stages ESPA

Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 8pm

Cherry Lane Theatre (38 Commerce Street)

Detention is an evening of new and original theater pieces written, directed, and performed exclusively by artists at the Einhorn School of Performing Arts (ESPA), the school for emerging and established professionals at Primary Stages. In this special year-end edition of Detention, writers were paired with actors and, based on their personal conversations and collaborations, have created pieces specifically for them. Because this evening of monologues will be held at Primary Stages home at the Cherry Lane Theatre, these works are based on the theme of home - whatever that means, evokes, or strikes in the actors and writers.

Artists include: Jade Anderson, Heather Bildman, Sarah Caroline Billings, Shauna Bloom, Sarah Ceballos, Erica Lynn Ceci, Jessica Chang, Savannah Core, Janine Renee Cunningham, Isabella Dawis, Louisa deButts, Clio Doyle, Meghan Duffy, Shaun Bennet Fauntleroy, Paige Felger, Ashley Formento, Martha Garvey, Charlie Gillette, Sam Given, Sezen Hatta, Susan Hochtman, Chad Kaydo, Ali Keller, Steven Kranner, Sarah Krohn, Allison Lewis-Tobes, Dave Marr, Katrina Michaels, Kathryn Elizabeth Miller, Ginny Mohler, Emmett Murphy, Shuyler Nazareth, Ross Pasquale, Nicole Reinert, Alison Shapiro, Jeff Smith, Tara Tisch-Wallace, Donnie Tuel, Samantha Walsh, Maggie Wilson and Joshua Youngerman.

To RSVP for this free event, please go to: espa-detention49.eventbrite.com

Latinx Theater State of Emergency

Latinx Playwrights Circle Event

Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 8pm

Cherry Lane Theatre (38 Commerce Street)

Across Latin America, people are revolting against corruption, challenging the status quo, fighting for their lives, and protesting against climate change. How do we, as Latinx artists in the US, show support? How do we join the fight for truth and justice? How can our art make an impact globally if our voices are being silenced and ignored locally? Through conversation and art sharing, we seek to engage in these questions and amplify our voices in the American Theatre and beyond.

On Tuesday, December 10 at the Cherry Lane Theatre, Primary Stages will host Latinx Theater State of Emergency, an evening of excerpts from plays by the finalists of the inaugural Latinx Playwrights Circle Intensive Mentorship - Andres Osorio, Nilsa Reyna, Andrew Rincón and Noelle Viñas- and a town hall conversation with members of the Latinx Playwrights Circle and The Sol Project.

For more information or to reserve your seats to this free event, please go to: www.eventbrite.com/latinx-theater-state-of-emergency-tickets.





