TheaterWorksUSA Options Rights To CLIFFORD THE BIG RED DOG For Musical Adaptation

TheaterWorksUSA has optioned the rights to Scholastic's animated TV series Clifford the Big Red Dog, based on the beloved book series by Norman Bridwell for a new musical adaptation. A preview tour is scheduled for this May, with school-time performances at the Kupferberg Center for the Arts in Queens, NY on May 19, the Shea Center for Performing Arts in Wayne, NJ, on May 27, and John Cranford Adams Playhouse in Hempstead, NY, on May 28.

Clifford the Big Red Dog: The Musical features music and lyrics by Sam Tsui & Casey Breves (Eight Immortals), a book by Matt Hoverman (Emmy Award, Arthur; Fancy Nancy, Sofia the First), puppet direction by Ash Winkfield (Fire in the Head, The Harlem Doll Place), and direction and choreography by Laura Brandel (Harry Potter: A Yule Ball Experience, Hereville: A Nu Musical, The Pout-Pout Fish, named to the Women to Watch on Broadway: 2026 list by Broadway Women's Fund).

Everyone's favorite Big Red Dog, CLIFFORD- bounds onto the stage in a brand-new musical comedy adventure that celebrates friendship, imagination and the magic of unconditional love! Emily Elizabeth absolutely adores her new puppy - the tiny red runt of the litter. But when her GIANT love makes Clifford grow into a GIANT, the family must trade their cramped city apartment for a home on Birdwell Island - where folks aren't so sure about a house-sized, playful pup. Worried his colossal clumsiness is keeping Emily Elizabeth from making friends, Clifford wishes he never grew so big -and it works! He enjoys a fur-tastic small-dog-sized day... until his adventurous BFF and her new island friends get stuckin a place from which only a BIG red dog can save them. Clifford the Big Red Dog: The Musical is full of extra-large laughs, joy and love - the paw-fect show for Clifford's growing young fans - and nostalgic parents who remember him too.

Since its debut in 1963, Clifford the Big Red Dog has grown into one of the world's most beloved and enduring children's brands and a cornerstone of Scholastic's publishing portfolio. With more than 135 million books in print across 20 languages worldwide, the franchise spans multiple animated television series, a successful 2021 live-action feature film from Paramount, and a robust consumer products program with more than 25 active licensees across categories including toys, apparel, publishing, food and beverage and more. With new publishing releases planned through 2027, Clifford continues to delight new generations with timeless stories of friendship, kindness and big-hearted adventure.

Additional creative team for Clifford the Big Red Dog: The Musical includes associate direction by Andrew Coopman(Georgia & The Butch, Alan Turing & The Queen of the Night, The Apollo of Bellac), scenic design by Charlie Corcoran (Outer Critics Circle Award, A Comedy of Tenors), costume design by Jen Caprio (Emmy Award, Sesame Street; In Transit), puppet design by Lake Simons (War Horse, Alice's Adventure in Wonderland, White Elephant), props design by Clara Cable, scenic fabrication by Hillbolic Arts & Carpentry (An Ideal Husband, CATS: The Jellicle Ball), and puppet fabrication by Puppet Heap (The Muppets (2011), Sesame Street).

Industry workshop presentations took place earlier this month featuring Todd Buonopane (Tartuffe), Izzy Figueroa (The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical), Julia Wheeler Lennon (Ada Twist, Scientist & Friends), Sonia Roman (Cat Kid Comic Club: The Musical), Mateo Lizcano (Kimberly Akimbo), Markia Nicole Smith (Cat Kid Comic Club: The Musical). Music direction was by Rashad McPherson (Bayard Rustin: Inside Ashland), and stage management wasRyan Juda (A Strange Loop) and Jared Six (The Maenads). A preview tour will begin in May of this year