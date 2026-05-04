 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

THE LOST BOYS Cast to Perform on GOOD MORNING AMERICA This Week

Cast members from the musical will also perform on GMA3: What You Need to Know.

By:
THE LOST BOYS Cast to Perform on GOOD MORNING AMERICA This Week

Cast members from The Lost Boys will bring a touch of the vampiric to Good Morning America this week with a performance from the new Broadway musical. It has not been confirmed which members of the company will appear on the program, but The Lost Boys producer Patrick Wilson will also be present during their appearance.

Viewers can tune in to watch on Thursday, May 7, airing during the 7:00-9:00 EDT am block on ABC. Cast members from the musical will return for another performance on GMA3: What You Need to Know, which airs at 1:00 p.m. EDT.

The Lost Boys is now running at Broadway’s Palace Theatre. Directed by two-time Tony Award winner Michael Arden, the new musical features a book by David Hornsby & Chris Hoch, music & lyrics by The Rescues (Kyler England, AG, Gabriel Mann), choreography and aerial choreography by Lauren Yalango-Grant &  Christopher Cree Grant, music supervision by two-time Tony Award nominee Ethan Popp, orchestrations & arrangements by Ethan Popp, & The Rescues, and vocal arrangements by The RescuesRead reviews for the production here.

The musical stars LJ Benet, Grammy Award winner and Two-time Tony Award nominee Shoshana Bean (Hell’s Kitchen, Wicked, Mr. Saturday Night, Waitress), Ali Louis BourzguiBenjamin PajakMaria WirriesPaul Alexander NolanJennifer DukaMiguel GilBrian FloresSean Grandillo, and Dean Maupin. The cast also features Ryan BehanGrace CapelessMateus Leite CardosoBen CrawfordDominic DorsetCarissa GaughranAshley JenkinsLiesie KellyCameron LoyalPierre MaraisMason OlshavskyHank SantosColin TrudellDeLaney Westfall, and Pierce Wheeler.

Perfect weather. Beautiful beaches. And a charming boardwalk…as long as you ignore all the “Missing” posters. When Lucy and her two teenage sons move to town in desperate need of a fresh start, they soon uncover the darker side of this sunny coastal community. While Lucy tries to piece her family’s life back together, Michael keeps pulling away in search of belonging. As he finds connection with a local rock band and its charismatic leader, his younger brother Sam comes face-to-face with a startling reality: When night falls, Michael’s new friends are even more dangerous than they first appeared.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

Get The Lost Boys Tickets From $71

More on this show: Photos: THE VAMPIRE LESTAT's Sam Reid Visits THE LOST BOYS on Broadway · 6/4/2026


Don't Miss a Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Shop

BroadwayWorld Merch

Shirts, mugs, phone cases & more

The Lost Boys Logo Magnet The Lost Boys Logo Magnet Shop item
The Lost Boys Not Their Time Mug The Lost Boys Not Their Time Mug Shop item
The Lost Boys Lenticular Magnet The Lost Boys Lenticular Magnet Shop item
The Lost Boys Logo Pin The Lost Boys Logo Pin Shop item

Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by Ticketmaster

BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
More Hot Shows Discounts
Recommended For You
Show Info From $71