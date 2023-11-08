﻿Theater Resources Unlimited to Present 'Opportunities For New Musical Development At NAMT'

A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is now in its fourth year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings this Friday, having offered to date over 175 conversations and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020. TRU hosts their Community Gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19, and to ensure that these crucial conversations continue going forward as theater reopens. Ask questions, bring answers, be part of a community - it's an opportunity to network with theater professionals and talk about how we kept theater alive during shutdown, and what we are doing now, going forward.

To receive the Zoom invitation for future meetings, email TRUnltd@aol.com with "Zoom Me" in the subject header.

11/10 - Opportunities for New Musical Development at NAMT. In the room: Frankie Dailey, New Works Director for the National Alliance of Musical Theatre (NAMT), a not-for-profit organization serving the musical theatre community with 155 organizational members and 60 individual members, located throughout 33 states and abroad. Frankie will give us an overview of the history and evolution of the NAMT festival, as well as conferences, granting programs, and many other initiatives through which NAMT supports musical theater and the artists who create it. We'll also hear about his love for the form, and how and why he has moved from being a general manager and producer to his current position. Click here to register and receive the zoom link.

UPCOMING:

11/17 - Is the Development Path a Little Smoother in the UK? In the room: Australian producer Neil Gooding (Back to the Future in London and New York, Holding the Man in London, UK productions of What's New Pussycat and Little Voice; Australian premieres of Gutenberg! The Musical!, Dogfight and 33 Variations and New York productions of Harmony, Islander, Church and State, Handle with Care, The 39 Steps); Patrick Gracey, London-based producer, on the Boards of the Society of London Theatre (SOLT) and League of Independent Producers in the UK; and Katy Lipson of Aria Entertainment, producer of over 100 shows in the West End, Off-West End and UK Touring scene (including Flowers for Mrs. Harris, Brokeback Mountain, Olivier Award Nominated Best New Play Cruise, The Last Five Years, The Toxic Avenger, The Addams Family, Little Voice). Is the road to production as laborious in the UK as it is here in New York? We hear it takes a lot less time and a lot less money to get a new show up on its feet across the pond. Neil, Patrick and Katy promise to give us the details! Click here to register and receive the zoom link.

Check back at TRU's web page for the 2023 schedule: truonline.org/tru-community-gathering.

Videos of past Community Gatherings may be viewed on TRU's YouTube channel atyoutube.com/channel/UC43rsChi4fA23dNLeloaF_A/. And a new podcast series, TRU Talks About Theater featuring 2023 Community Gathering conversations is now available wherever you get your podcasts; or tune in at ElectraCast: https://electracast.com/?s=Theater+Resources

