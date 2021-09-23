Theater Resources Unlimited Community Presents Zoom Gathering- From One Community To Another: Welcoming The Episcopal Actors Guild To TRU

A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited is now into its second year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings this Friday, having offered to date over 60 conversations and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020.

TRU hosts their Community Gatherings every Friday at 4:30pm ET via Zoom, to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19. These crucial conversations will continue going forward as theater reopens. Ask questions, bring answers, be part of a community - it's an opportunity to network with theater professionals and talk about keeping theater alive during shutdown, and what we are doing now, going forward.

To receive the Zoom invitation for future meetings, email TRUnltd@aol.com with "Zoom Me" in the subject header. These gatherings are free for TRU members, non-members are asked to make a tax-deductible donation - or consider joining TRU - to support the organization during these challenging times.

9/24 - From One Community to Another: Welcoming the Episcopal Actors Guild to TRU. In the room: Rebecca Lovett, assistant director, and Jamie Soltis, charitable programs associate. Their mission involves services and support for performers. Their programs include emergency financial assistance, as well as the Actors Pantry, The Headshot Project, Artist Afternoons, exercise classes, and the Open Stage grant. Their community engages everyone of any faith or no faith, and extends to writers, directors and all members of the arts community in search of a creative home. And like the rest of us, they found ways to keep their community positive and engaged during a shutdown. Visit https://truonline.org/events/episcopal-actors-guild/ to register and receive the zoom link.

Upcoming Community Gatherings:

10/1 - Hands Across the Sea: Bringing Together Producers on Both Sides of the Atlantic. In the room: Chris Grady, producer, director at CGO Institute, fellow of the Royal Society for the Arts, staunch networker; and Megan Schadler, US/UK producer/writer (Yonder Window Theatre Company), co-founder of The Fifth Producer multi-national collective. Visit https://truonline.org/events/hands-across-the-sea/ to register and receive the zoom link.

10/8 - A Conversation with Angelina Fiordellisi: Changing Times and the Cherry Lane Theatre. In the room: Angelina Fiordellisi, actress and proprietress for 25 years of the landmark Cherry Lane Theatre, and leader of the non-profit Cherry Lane Alternative service organization. https://truonline.org/events/cherry-lane/ to register and receive the zoom link.