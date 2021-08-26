Theater Resources Unlimited August And September Community Gatherings Via Zoom

A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is now into its second year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings this Friday, having offered to date over 60 conversations and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020. TRU hosts their Community Gatherings every Friday at 4:30pm ET via Zoom, to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19.

These crucial conversations will continue going forward as theater reopens. Ask questions, bring answers, be part of a community - it's an opportunity to network with theater professionals and talk about keeping theater alive during shutdown, and what we are doing now, going forward.

Art and Community: Keeping Audiences (and Artists) Engaged During a Pandemic

August 27, 2021

Progress in a Pandemic: Developing New Works, Cultivating New Understanding

September 3, 2021

To receive the Zoom invitation for future meetings, email TRUnltd@aol.com with "Zoom Me" in the subject header. These gatherings are free for TRU members, non-members are asked to make a tax-deductible donation - or consider joining TRU - to support the organization during these challenging times.

Friday 8/27, 2021 at 4:30pm ET. In the room: Tandy Beal, founder of Tandy Beal & Company, a multi-faceted California company that has created original concerts in dance, theatre, circus and music since 1974; and Kandie Carle of East Haddam Stage Company, bringing theater with minimal set and maxi-mum audience connection to outdoor sites around Connecticut. Though COVID tried to stop them, both found alternative safe programs to keep both artists and an art-starved community continually engaged. Visit https://truonline.org/events/art-and-community/ receive the Zoom link.

And join TRU next Friday 9/3 for Progress in a Pandemic: Developing New Works, Cultivating New Understanding. In the room: producers Rashad Chambers of Esquire Entertainment (current: Little Girl Blue; previous: Ain't Too Proud, American Son, The Inheritance, Betrayal, It Happened in Key West) and Blair Russell (Slave Play). Two successful producers discuss their progress with current projects, and the development detours taken during shutdown. We'll also look at long overdue efforts for greater inclusion in the arts: what progress is being made and what more needs to be done, as well as the specific challenges of being a producer of color in a white-dominated industry, and current programs to inspire, educate and include more BIPOC producers and artists.

Visit https://truonline.org/events/progress-in-a-pandemic/ to register, and receive the Zoom link.

Videos of past Community Gatherings may be viewed on TRU's YouTube channel at youtube.com/channel/UC43rsChi4fA23dNLeloaF_A/.