Theater Resources Unlimited Announces Conversation With Producers Jack W. Batman and Bruce Robert Harris

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) announces a special presentation: A Conversation with Producers Jack W. Batman and Bruce Robert Harris on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 3pm ET via Zoom. Tickets for this 90-minute discussion are $35, with a $10 discount TRU members. Register at truonline.org/events/a-conversation-with-producers-jack-w-batman-and-bruce-robert-harris/ to receive the Zoom link the morning of the workshop.

This informal (and virtual) Q&A provides a chance to learn everything you've ever wanted to know about producing theater. Come meet Jack W. Batman and Bruce Robert Harris, two-time Tony Award-winning Broadway producers. Since 2005, they have produced over sixty plays and musicals for Broadway, London's West End, Off-Broadway, regional theatres, and national and international tours and festivals plus many private and corporate events. Special guest speakers at TRU's January 23rd "Raising Money for Theater" workshop, Jack and Bruce are paying a return visit to get to know the TRU community better. They will gladly continue the conversation from the previous workshop about raising money, but also are making themselves available to answer any questions about producing for theater at any and all levels, beginner to Broadway.

"Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we were forced to rethink all TRU programs for Zoom presentation. Turns out that what seemed at first to be a drastic inconvenience has paid off with surprising benefits," said Bob Ost, executive director of TRU. "We now have extended our reach well beyond the New York area, throughout the US and as far away as England, Australia, Singapore and Malaysia. Zoom makes it possible for people from all over the world to meet and speak with Broadway producers. Amazing!"

Bruce Robert Harris and Jack W. Batman are Tony Award-winning Broadway producers who have presented over 50 new plays, musicals and classic revivals, particularly for Broadway and the West End, plus many private and corporate events since forming their producing partnership in 2005. Their productions include - London/Berlin/Australia: Magic Mike Live; Las Vegas: Chris Angel Mindfreak; Broadway: Be More Chill (also London), Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus (Tony nomination), King Kong, American Son, Carousel (Tony nomination), Present Laughter (Tony nomination), Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 (Tony nomination), On The Town (Tony nomination), You Can't Take It With You (Tony nomination), Pippin (Tony Award), Nice Work If You Can Get It (Tony nomination), Bruce Norris' Clybourne Park (Pulitzer Prize, Tony Award and Olivier Award) and Kander and Ebb's The Scottsboro Boys on Broadway and in the West End (London Critics Circle and London Evening Standard Awards for Best Musical, Tony and Olivier Award nominations); Off-Broadway: My Trip Down the Pink Carpet (also London's West End), Straight, The 39 Steps, The Judy Show; Andrew Lippa's I Am Harvey Milk at Lincoln Center; and Carrie the Musical (Los Angeles Critics' Circle Award). Bruce and Jack have also produced five Original Broadway Cast albums (Grammy Award nomination) and were the Executive Producers of Gerald McCullouch's award-winning film "Daddy." sunnyspotproductions.com

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is the leading network for developing theater professionals, a twenty-seven-year-old 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization created to help producers produce, emerging theater companies to emerge healthily and all theater professionals to understand and navigate the business of the arts. Membership includes self-Producing Artists as well as career producers and theater companies. TRU publishes an email community newsletter of services, goods and productions; presents monthly panels as well as the new weekly Community Gatherings; offers a Producer Development & Mentorship Program taught by prominent producers and general managers in New York theater, and also presents Producer Boot Camp workshops to help aspirants develop business skills. TRU serves writers through the TRU Voices Play Reading Series, Writer-Producer Speed Date, a Practical Playwriting Workshop, How to Write a Musical That Works and a Director-Writer Communications Lab. Programs of Theater Resources Unlimited are supported in part by the Montage Foundation and the Leibowitz Greenway Foundation. For more information about TRU membership and programs, visit www.truonline.org.