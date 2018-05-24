The Sun's on its Way Out at the Muny with the Complete Cast and Creative of ANNIE

The Muny announced today its full cast, design and production teams for the theatre's centennial season production of Annie, July 18 -25.

"This show remains one of the most beloved musicals ever," said Muny Artistic Director and Executive Producer, Mike Isaacson. "This incredible company will bring it to thrilling life on our grand Muny stage."

Joining the previously announced Christopher Sieber (Warbucks) and Jennifer Simard (Miss Hannigan) are Peyton Ella (Annie), Britney Coleman (Grace Farrell), Holly Ann Butler (Lily), Jon Rua (Rooster), John Scherer (FDR), Madeline Domain (Tessie), Kennedy Holmes (July), Samantha Iken (Pepper), Trenay LaBelle (Duffy), Ana Mc Alister (Molly) and Ella Grace Roberts (Kate). An irresistible ensemble completes this cast, including Patrick Blindauer, Maya Bowles, Chloe Davis, Julie Hanson, Michael Hoey, Abigail Isom, Madison Johnson, Zachary Daniel Jones, Graham Keen, Rich Pisarkiewicz, Whit Reichert, Rochelle Scudder, Josh Walden, and Rebecca Young. The company will also be joined by the Muny Kid and Teen ensembles.

As previously announced, Annie is directed by John Tartaglia and choreographed by Jessica Hartman with music direction by Colin Welford.

The design team leading this production includes scenic design by Michael Schweikardt, costume design by Leon Dobkowski, lighting design by Nathan W. Scheuer, sound design by John Shivers and David Patridge, video design by Rob Denton, wig design by Kelley Jordan, with production stage manager Larry Smiglewski.

Christopher Sieber (Warbucks) returns to The Muny where he portrayed King Herod in Jesus Christ Superstar last summer. Sieber made his Broadway debut alongside Susan Egan in Triumph of Love (starring Betty Buckley and F. Murray Abraham). Other Broadway and West End credits include: Beauty and the Beast (Gaston), Into the Woods (Rapunzel's Prince), Thoroughly Modern Millie (Trevor Graydon), Chicago (Billy Flynn, multiple engagements), Monty Python's Spamalot (Sir Galahad, original Broadway and West End casts, Tony nomination), Shrek the Musical (Lord Farquaad, original Broadway cast, Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics and Drama League nominations), La Cage Aux Folles (Georges, opposite Harvey Fierstein) and Matilda (Agatha Trunchbull). Touring credits include: La Cage Aux Folles (Albin, opposite George Hamilton). Television credits include: Two of a Kind, It's All Relative, Sex and the City, Elementary, The Good Wife, Ed, Law & Order SVU, Guiding Light, All My Children and Another World. Sieber has performed with the Toronto Symphony and the New York City Opera.

Jennifer Simard (Miss Hannigan) is a Tony, four-time Drama Desk, two-time Drama League and Lucille Lortel Award nominee. Broadway credits include: Disaster!(Sister Mary Downey, Tony nomination); Hello, Dolly! (Ernestina); The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (starring opposite Mo Rocca) and the original companies of Sister Act and Shrek the Musical. Off-Broadway credits include: the original companies of Forbidden Broadway: SVU, The Thing About Men and I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change. Film credits include: The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas, Wish You Were Deadand Sisters. Television credits include: The Good Wife, Law & Order, Law & Order SVU, The King of Queens and Younger. Twitter @simardjennifer and Instagram @thejennifersimard

Peyton Ella (Annie) Credits include: NBC's The Sound of Music Live! (Gretl) starring Carrie Underwood, the title role in Annie (Paper Mill Playhouse and Westchester Broadway Theatre), Grey Gardens (Lee Bouvier, Ahmanson Theatre), Live from Lincoln Center's Show Boat (young Kim), The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (opposite Matthew Broderick), Gypsy (Netflix), Whistle Down the Wind (live recording at 54 Below), School of Rock (Summer), A Little Princess (Kids of the Arts, Signature Theatre). Peyton is thrilled to be following in the footsteps of her mother, who played an orphan and the title role of Annie in the original Broadway production.

Britney Coleman (Grace Farrell) Muny debut! She was last seen onstage in St. Louis in the first national tour of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. Broadway credits include Heather in the recent revival of Sunset Boulevard starring Glenn Close and Beautiful (Lucille). She recently made her NY City Center Encores! debut in Hey, Look Me Over! alongside Carolee Carmello. Favorite regional productions include: Camelotstarring Robert Sean Leonard (Guenevere, Westport Country Playhouse and Two River Theater), The Two Gentlemen of Verona (Silvia, The Old Globe), Into the Woods(Cinderella, Theatre Under The Stars), The Pajama Game (Babe, Arena Stage) and Dreamgirls (Deena, North Shore/Marriott Lincolnshire/Fulton Opera/Maine State). BFA: The University of Michigan. www.britneycoleman.com

Holly Ann Butler (Lily) returns to The Muny after playing Sheila in last summer's A Chorus Line. Other Muny: Holiday Inn (Lila Dixon). Broadway/off-Broadway: On the Town (Flossie, Claire u/s), How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying(Hedy/Smitty u/s), Grease (Rizzo u/s), Happiness, Anyone Can Whistle. First national tours: Evita (Eva u/s), Flashdance (Alex u/s), Shrek the Musical (Wicked Witch, Fiona u/s), Jersey Boys (Lorraine). Regional: On the Town and Nice Work If You Can Get It (Sacramento Music Circus), The Miracle Worker (Queens Theatre), Leading Ladies (Arts Center of Coastal Carolina), Thoroughly Modern Millie (Drury Lane, Jeff Award nomination), Cats (TUTS), The Honeymooners (Paper Mill Playhouse). Film/TV: Looking for Trouble, SeaQuest 2032, Figure It Out.

Jon Rua (Rooster) returns to The Muny, where he choreographed last season's Jesus Christ Superstar. Broadway: SpongeBob SquarePants (Patchy the Pirate), Hamilton (Charles Lee/Ensemble, u/s Hamilton, original Broadway company), Hands on a Hardbody (Jesus Pena), In the Heights (Sonny/Graffiti Pete). Selected off-Broadway: Kung Fu, Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity. Selected regional: Old Globe's Somewhere (Alejandro, Craig Noel nomination.), Bring It On: The Musical (Twig), The Muny's West Side Story. Film: Fall to Rise, First Reformed. TV: Blue Bloods, Law & Order, Verizon. Digital: Mas Mejor. Choreography: Phish, SpongeBob SquarePants (Assistant Choreographer), Aida (Muny), Isn't It Romantic? (upcoming film); LoveFound, Celebrity Wife Swap, NBA, NYMF 2016 Freedom Riders, Broadway Bares, Capezio A.C.E. Awards. He has danced for Mariah Carey, ?Phish, Don Omar, Soulja Boy, among others. Instagram @jonrua1, Twitter @jonrua, Youtube @JonRua

John Scherer (FDR) Muny credits include: Young Frankenstein, Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story, The Addams Family, Spamalot and Mame. He has appeared on Broadway in LoveMusik, By Jeeves and Sunset Boulevard. Off-Broadway credits include: Dames at Sea, Olympus On My Mind and Preppies. Other New York credits include: The Most Happy Fella (NYC Opera), Out of This World (City Center) and the Actors Fund Benefit of Funny Girl. He has toured nationally in 42nd Street, Cats, White Christmas, Mame and Hello, Dolly! Regional credits include: the Kennedy Center, Arena Stage, Goodman Theatre, Goodspeed Opera House and many others.

MADELINE DOMIAN (Tessie) Muny credits include: A Chorus Line (Young Bebe), Disney's The Little Mermaid (Children's Ensemble), The Wizard of Oz (Munchkin). Proud Muny Kid since 2017.

KENNEDY HOLMES (July) Previous Muny credits: Hairspray (Little Inez) and kids ensemble in Aida, Jesus Christ Superstar, All Shook Up and Newsies. Currently, Kennedy is a 2018 Muny Kid and Stages St. Louis Triple Threat. Stages credits: Annie (Pepper), James and the Giant Peach (Sponge), Snoopy (Lead role) and Godspell (Bless the Lord).

SAMANTHA IKEN (Pepper) Muny debut! Recent credits include: Shrek the Musical(Teen Fiona, Missouri Baptist University), Zombie Prom (Toffee, Gateway Center for Performing Arts) and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (Children's Ensemble, Stages St. Louis).

TRENAY LaBELLE (Duffy) is a proud straight "A" student. Trenay is currently a Muny Kids Touring Troupe member for the 2018 season. She is thankful for every opportunity that allows her to do what she naturally enjoys, and looks forward to what the arts have to offer.

ANA Mc ALISTER (Molly) Previous Muny credits include: A Chorus Line and Young Frankenstein. Ana has also appeared at The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis in All My Sons(Bert).

ELLA Grace Roberts (Kate) is thrilled to be back on The Muny stage after her debut last summer in A Chorus Line as part of the youth ensemble.

For more information, visit muny.org.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy

