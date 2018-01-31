The Skivvies Will Strip Down with HIT SINGLES This February

On February 15 (9:30pm) the infamous Skivvies team up for their Green Room 42 return by popular demand in "Hit Singles." Known for their hit duo act that has toured the country stripping down music with Broadway guests, Lauren Molina and Nick Cearly are at the forefront of the cabaret industry. With love songs and breakup ballads, The Skivvies will deliver a celebration of singles, on Feb 15th (National Single Appreciation Day.) Don't cry at home without a Valentine-- Eat free chocolate and celebrate the badass that you are!

Special guests will include: Kate Baldwin ( Hello, Dolly!, Big Fish, Finnian's Rainbow) , Will Swenson (Les Miserables, Hair), Alex Newell (Glee, Once on this Island), Kevin Zak, Benny Elledge, Heath Saunders (The Great Comet), Conor Ryan, Molly Pope, and Evan Todd.

Click here for tickets.

THE SKIVVIES are Tony Award-nominee Lauren Molina (Rock of Ages, Sweeney Todd, Candide, Marry Me A Little) and Nick Cearley (Pageant, A Midsummer Night's Dream, All Shook Up). Not only is the music stripped-down-cello, ukulele, glockenspiel, melodica, and a surprising array of other under-used instruments-but The Skivvies literally strip down to their underwear to perform.

Related Articles