The Sarasota Ballet to Return to The Joyce With New York Premieres
The company presents works honoring three British ballet masters at The Joyce Theater.
The Joyce Theater will present the return of The Sarasota Ballet, appearing September 29–October 4 in The Joyce Theater’s Tino & Rajika Puri Auditorium with a program honoring three of Britain’s great choreographers: Sir Frederick Ashton, Antony Tudor, and Sir Peter Wright.
The engagement features Tudor’s emotional and poignant masterpiece Lilac Garden (Jardin aux Lilas) in celebration of the 90th anniversary of its premiere; a rich selection of Ashton divertissements, including the New York premiere of the Balcony Pas de Deux from his seldom-seen Romeo and Juliet; and the New York premiere of Wright’s ethereal Summertide, presented in celebration of the choreographer’s 100th birthday.
Led by Director Iain Webb, The Sarasota Ballet is internationally acclaimed for its expansive repertoire and, in particular, its distinctive stewardship of the ballets of Sir Frederick Ashton. Returning to The Joyce for the first time since 2022, the Company opens the program with Antony Tudor’s Lilac Garden (Jardin aux Lilas), marking the 90th anniversary of the poignant psychological drama about a young woman torn between the man she loves and the man she must marry. A selection of Ashton divertissements follows, showcasing the choreographer’s remarkable range, musicality, and wit, and culminating in the New York premiere of the Balcony Pas de Deux from Ashton’s seldom-seen Romeo and Juliet. The Ashton selections are presented as part of Ashton Worldwide 2024–2028, the international celebration of the choreographer’s work and legacy.
The evening closes with the New York premiere of Sir Peter Wright’s Summertide, presented in celebration of the choreographer’s 100th birthday. Set to Mendelssohn’s Piano Concerto No. 2, the ethereal abstract ballet evokes the progression of a summer’s day, from the freshness of morning to the brilliance of night. Originally created by Wright on Margaret Barbieri, now The Sarasota Ballet’s Assistant Director, Summertide was long thought lost before being reconstructed by Barbieri in collaboration with Wright and revived by The Sarasota Ballet in 2015, restoring a rarely seen example of Wright’s abstract choreography to the stage.
The engagement comes during a milestone season for The Sarasota Ballet, marking Iain Webb’s 20th anniversary as Director. During his tenure, the Company has risen to national and international prominence, with appearances at the Kennedy Center, The Joyce Theater, New York City Center, Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival, and London’s Royal Opera House.
The Sarasota Ballet will perform in The Joyce Theater’s Tino & Rajika Puri Auditorium from September 29–October 4. Performances are Tuesday through Friday at 7:30pm; Saturday at 2pm and 7:30pm; and Sunday at 2pm. A Curtain Chat will follow the Wednesday, September 30 performance. Tickets, ranging in price from $17–$82 (including fees), can be purchased at www.Joyce.org or by calling JoyceCharge at 212-242-0800. Please note: ticket prices are subject to change.
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