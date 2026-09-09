GALLIM to Return to The Joyce Theater With World Premieres

GALLIM, the internationally acclaimed company led by choreographer and artistic director Andrea Miller, will return to The Joyce Theater November 11–15, 2026, with a four-work program that brings together new creations and works from Miller's repertoire as the company enters its 19th year. The program brings together dances that span nearly a decade of Miller's choreography alongside two new creations, including the first original work GALLIM has commissioned from a guest choreographer in the company's history.

The evening opens with Miller's state, commissioned by A.I.M by Kyle Abraham and premiered at The Joyce Theater in 2018. Performed by three women and set to music by pop artist RIVKA, state captures five states of a woman, moving between the deeply individual experiences of its three performers and the connections they build to hold one another up. Through a series of solos and shared experiences, the work considers lineage, suffering and the ways women carry both themselves and one another forward.

Miller will also premiere a new solo set to The Cranberries' Dreams. Drawn to the song's epic scale and the power of a single, unmistakable voice to fill it, Miller translates that same idea to the stage, exploring how one body and one individual presence can radiate far beyond itself.

Former GALLIM dancer Sean Howe, who recently danced in his final performance as a member of Batsheva Dance Company, returns to create a world premiere for seven dancers, marking the first time in GALLIM's history that the company has commissioned an original work from a guest choreographer. Set within a raw, industrial environment, the 18-minute work moves through shifting states of darkness and light, with a lighting grid descending toward the dancers as the piece unfolds. Woven through its four-part score is a recording of Howe's three-year-old nephew contemplating the philosophy of paper cuts before declaring what he wants to be when he grows up: a firetruck. At once playful and existential, the work looks at hope, resilience and the human instinct to imagine the future.

The evening closes with the company premiere of Miller's YEAR, originally created for A.I.M by Kyle Abraham in 2024. Miller's creative process has often required unearthing personal or collective wounds, using choreography to examine them, understand them and, in some way, heal them. With YEAR, she set herself a different challenge, beginning instead from a place of the sublime, beauty and ecstasy, and exploring what it takes to find and remain in that state. The work grew into a meditation on a year as a microcosm of existence, a finite passage of time that can contain the full cycle of human experience: life and death, war and peace, tragedy and joy, loss and renewal. As those cycles repeat, YEAR considers the possibility of accepting our place within them rather than being defined by the moments of hardship they inevitably contain. Set to an original score by Frédéric Despierre, YEAR will be newly adapted for GALLIM's eight dancers.

Opening night on November 11 will also mark GALLIM's DREAM Gala, honoring peer dancemakers Camille A. Brown and Sidra Bell. Gala guests will attend the evening's performance at The Joyce Theater followed by a post-show celebration on the rooftop of the Dream Downtown Hotel.

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