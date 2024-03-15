The Roundtable with Robert Bannon Is Coming to BroadwayWorld

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



BroadwayWorld is very excited to announce a new partnership with The Roundtable with Robert Bannon. After over 300 episodes and over one million viewers of The Roundtable on YouTube & The Broadway Podcast Network, the show begins airing exclusive weekly episodes on BroadwayWorld every Friday. From Ann-Margret to Bianca Del Rio, you just never know who will show up!

The Roundtable is a show about art & artists! From the best of Broadway, TV, Film, Music, and Social Media, there is something for everyone! From the biggest stars on Broadway to up & coming musicians to legendary movie stars, The Roundtable aims to shed light to those using their voices for change and to entertain.

"BroadwayWorld is the place to be for news about theatre around the world. Joining the amazing team of writers and contributors is a dream come true," said Robert. "I am excited to share weekly chats with some of the best and brightest in theatre and art. I am so grateful to the team at BroadwayWorld and everyone who has watched and supported."

Check back next Friday, March 22, for BroadwayWorld's premiere episode!

About Robert:

Robert Bannon is a multi hyphenate performer, talk show host, and educator. He has been featured on SNL/Real Housewives of NJ, and has performed at MSG, Beacon Theatre, 54 Below, Feinstein's in LA, Pride events in NYC, NJ, Detroit, LA, Ohio, and more. His debut album "Unfinished Business" debuted at #1 on the Amazon A/C. His new album “Rewind” was recorded live at Green Room 42. Robert hosts an online talk show called “The Roundtable with Robert Bannon” on YouTube with over thousands of viewers each week, described by transgender drag icon Peppermint as “where the queer kids come to play." The Roundtable is also heard on The Broadway Podcast Network. He also hosts “The Broadway Lecture Series,” where fans have an opportunity to hear their favorite Broadway stars in a unique, intimate setting.