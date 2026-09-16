The People's Theatre Opens Centro Cultural Inmigrante in Inwood

On Tuesday, September 15, 2026, The People's Theatre kicked off Hispanic Heritage Month by celebrating the opening of The People's Theatre: Centro Cultural Inmigrante with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Inwood, marking the organization's transition from years of creating work in borrowed spaces to its first permanent home. The 19,000-square-foot center at 419 West 206th Street will open to the public on Saturday, September 19.

The new center is New York City's first immigrant-centered performing arts center and the largest Latino-owned and operated performing arts institution in New York State. It brings professional performance, arts education, artist development, community programming, and gathering spaces together under one roof, and is expected to welcome more than 28,000 audience members and 300 artists annually.

Tuesday's ribbon-cutting ceremony brought together artists, elected officials, public and private partners, supporters, and community members, including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Luis Miranda, Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal, John Gore, and others.

"Opening the doors to The People's Theatre: Centro Cultural Inmigrante is the realization of a dream built over many years by extraordinary partners, artists, and supporters who believed that immigrant stories deserve a permanent home," said Mino Lora, Executive Artistic Director and Co-Founder of The People's Theatre. "We built this as a place for extraordinary art, but also for gathering, organizing, joy, and connection. We are deeply honored to begin this next chapter in the Uptown community that made it possible."

Designed by WORKac, with theatre planning and acoustics by Charcoalblue, The People's Theatre: Centro Cultural Inmigrante was conceived to make the life of the institution visible and welcoming from the street. Studios along West 206th Street place rehearsals, classes, and creative activity in view of the neighborhood. Inside, the center includes a flexible Mainstage Theatre for 99–208 patrons, the Ernesto Concepción Studio Theatre for up to 50 patrons, four additional rehearsal studios, a soundproof practice room, gallery space, gathering lobbies, and a café. Visitors are welcomed by Liquid Highway, a commissioned permanent mural by Dominican-American artist Scherezade Garcia exploring migration, memory, identity, and the journeys that shape immigrant lives.

The $40 million capital project was made possible through a coalition of public agencies, elected leaders, philanthropic institutions, community partners, and individual supporters, and includes $26.5 million and $6.45 million capital investments from New York City and New York State, respectively. Upper Manhattan Empowerment Zone (UMEZ) also provided a bridge loan for the buildout of the theatre.

Project Management of the theatre fit-out from design through construction was led by Envoie Projects, and Shawmut Design and Construction acted as Construction Manager and General Contractor, achieving an outstanding rate of 59 percent diversity contracting with minority-, women-, local-, or immigrant-owned businesses, suppliers, vendors, and trade partners. The center is part of Miramar, a mixed-income residential development created by LMXD, MSquared, and Taconic Partners, that brings together housing, neighborhood investment, and cultural infrastructure.

The public opening begins Saturday, September 19 with a Community Open House & Intergenerational Jazz Power Jam, an afternoon of performances, gathering, and festivities featuring Jazz Power Initiative, Dominican Writers Association, Spellbound Theatre, Dance Project of Washington Heights, Young People's Chorus, and Northern Manhattan Arts Alliance.

The People's Theatre's inaugural season begins with the bilingual Spanish/English premiere of GUAC, created by Manuel Oliver after his 17-year-old son Joaquín "Guac" Oliver was killed in the 2018 Parkland school shooting. Oliver transforms that unimaginable loss into a work of art that invites communities to gather, reflect, and imagine change. Written and performed by Oliver, co-written by James Clements, and directed by Michael Cotey, GUAC begins previews September 25, opens October 1, and runs through October 10. The run will also include an accompanying exhibition from Change the Ref and pre- and post-show programming.

Additional fall highlights include When You're Home: An Uptown Cabaret with Robin de Jesús and Linedy Genao on October 6; Uptown Conversations with Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes on October 13; the multilingual community production Wayfinding: Señas del Camino beginning October 17; and the Second Annual Uptown Fall Fest on October 24. Full season information and tickets are available at ThePeoplesTheatre.org.



"Immigrant stories have always shaped New York, but they haven't always had a place to be told," said Lin-Manuel Miranda. "Today is a historic day for upper Manhattan, as The People's Theatre: Centro Cultural Inmigrante has created a home where artists and audiences can come together in community to tell their stories, share them across generations, and ensure that the immigrant experience remains a key part of the city's cultural storybook. My family and I could not be prouder to support Mino Lora and her team's vision for this important institution in our favorite neighborhood in the world. Bienvenido."

"For years, The People's Theatre put on shows in borrowed rooms and church basements because there was no permanent home for the arts in this neighborhood. Now there is," said Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani. "This building means young people growing up nearby can walk in and see themselves reflected on stage, train as artists, and find work in this industry without leaving their own community. Congratulations to Mino Lora and everyone who spent years building toward this moment."

"We are proud to celebrate the first permanent home for The People's Theatre, a place where New York City's immigrant stories - the stories that shape our global identity - are amplified in the long tradition of creating theater from the ground up," said New York City Cultural Affairs Commissioner Diya Vij. "The NYC Department of Cultural Affairs celebrates this major investment by the City, one that will shape the American theater for generations to come."

"I'm delighted to celebrate the opening of The People's Theatre: Centro Cultural Inmigrante, New York City's first cultural center dedicated to the immigrant experience. At a time when the arts and our immigrant communities are under attack, The People's Theatre stands as a powerful rebuke to hateful policies that seek to target immigrants and diminish the extraordinary cultural contributions they make to our city. I was especially proud to help support the production of GUAC, a powerful tribute to Joaquín 'Guac' Oliver, who was killed in the 2018 Parkland school shooting, and a moving reminder of the devastating toll gun violence continues to take on families across our nation. Congratulations to Executive Artistic Director and Co-Founder Mino Lora and the entire People's Theatre team on this remarkable achievement. I encourage all Manhattanites to visit this extraordinary new cultural institution and experience the wealth of artistic talent it will bring to Upper Manhattan and our entire city," said Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal.

"The People's Theatre has been a trailblazing institution in Upper Manhattan for nearly 20 years, and the opening of their new Centro Cultural Inmigrante simply creates new lasting opportunities for it to carry on this work which is integral to the neighborhood and the City," said Comptroller Mark Levine. "I am proud to call Executive Artistic Director and Co-Founder Mino Lora a friend, I am proud to call Upper Manhattan my home, and I continue to applaud this institution's work in creating beautiful art, educational opportunities, economic growth and potential, and most of all community for immigrants, New Yorkers, and visitors alike."

"The People's Theatre embodies everything this city is, spotlighting the profound impact immigrant communities have had on the cultural landscape of all five boroughs and beyond," said New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) President & CEO Anthony Shorris. "It is extraordinary to see the vision of so many partners come to life in a premier cultural institution that will serve New Yorkers for generations, while investing in the diverse communities that have fueled this city's creative growth."

"It's rare that Latino and immigrant stories and artists get placed centerstage and preserved for others to learn about. We are proud to have assisted in funding this $40M project and commend Mino and the People's Theatre — formerly a project out of an apartment — for working so diligently to get this done," said Council Member Carmen De La Rosa. "District 10 is now home to New York City's first immigrant-centered performing arts center and largest Latino-owned and operated performing arts institution in the state."

"New York City's renowned cultural landscape is so heavily influenced by immigrant cultures. As Chair of the Senate Committee on Cultural Affairs, Tourism, Parks and Recreation, I am excited to celebrate the ribbon-cutting of The People's Theatre: Centro Cultural Inmigrante, a performing arts center that will share immigrant stories and highlight the work of immigrant artists. This permanent home for The People's Theatre, which I have been proud to support, will allow new visitors to discover the richness of different cultures, while also offering valuable arts education and community programming. Thank you to Mino Lora, Executive Artistic Director and Co-Founder of The People's Theatre, and her team, for their determined effort and advocacy to support immigrant and multilingual artists, ensuring that all voices are heard," said New York State Senator José M. Serrano.

"At NewYork-Presbyterian, we recognize that vibrant communities are built not only through access to healthcare, but also through opportunities for connection, culture, and shared experiences," said Dr. Brian G. Donley, President and CEO of NewYork-Presbyterian. "The opening of The People's Theatre: Centro Cultural Inmigrante creates a welcoming gathering place where stories can be celebrated, and community well-being can flourish for generations to come."

"Broadway has always drawn its strength from New York's diversity, and The People's Theatre is an extension of that," said John Gore, CEO & Chairman of The John Gore Organization, owner of Broadway.com. "We're proud to support an institution that shares our commitment to theater access and education, and that gives immigrant theater makers a stage worthy of their stories."

"We were inspired by the vibrancy of the neighborhood and The People's Theatre's embrace of diversity and color. We used a rich palette of color and texture throughout the space to broadcast an open invitation to all," said Amale Andraos and Dan Wood, Founding Principals, WORKac.

"There was real meaning in knowing our work reflected the same community El Centro was shaped around. Mino's vision was clear from day one, and I couldn't be prouder of how our team navigated the complexity of this project to help bring that vision to life during construction," said David Margolius, Shawmut Design and Construction's executive vice president for the New York Metro Region.

"Working alongside The People's Theatre for the past four years to help bring this vision to life has been a real passion project and fantastic example of how public private partnerships can make a huge impact in our communities. New York City is privileged to have Mino Lora and The People's Theatre leading the way in Upper Manhattan!" said Allison Robin, Owner & Co-Founder of Envoie Projects LLC.

"The opening of The People's Theatre: Centro Cultural Inmigrante is a defining moment for Upper Manhattan and stands as a powerful example of what public-private partnerships can deliver for New York City," said David Dishy, CEO of LMXD; Alicia Glen, Founder & Managing Principal of MSquared; and George Tsapelas, SVP at Taconic Partners. "We have been proud to work with this incredible organization, whose vision for a state-of-the-art theater has created a beautiful new space for impactful artistic, educational and community programming at the Miramar development. The People's Theatre: Centro Cultural Inmigrante also underscores our shared commitment to building community through housing and cultural space. We are grateful for the leadership of the inimitable Mino Lora and Bob Braswell, NYCEDC's collaboration, our public sector and financing partners, and all the stakeholders who made this wonderful new theater possible."



Photo Credit: ReelTrack Media)

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 45 Days 01 Hrs 40 Min 50 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

More on The People's Theatre Recent Articles The People’s Theatre Reveals 2026 Playwrights Unit Cohort

Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming