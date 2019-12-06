The New Cast Album of THE NEW YORKERS, the 1930 Cole Porter Musical Is Available Today

Ghostlight Records has announced that the new cast album of Cole Porter's The New Yorkers - The New York City Center Encores! 2017 Cast Recording is available on CD, digital and streaming formats today, Friday, December 6. The release is the first major cast album of the 1930 musical with music and lyrics by Cole Porter, book by Herbert Fields, and based on a story by Peter Arno and E. Ray Goetz. The 2017 production from New York City Center (Arlene Shuler, New York City Center President & CEO) Encores! was directed by John Rando, with musical direction by Encores! Music Director Rob Berman and choreography by Chris Bailey. The concert adaptation is by Encores! Artistic Director Jack Viertel. The CD package includes a 12-page booklet with color production photography, synopsis and liner notes by Jack Viertel. The album is produced by Rob Berman and Lawrence Manchester, with Jack Viertel and Kurt Deutsch serving as executive producers. To download or stream the album, or order the CD, please visit ghostlightrecords.lnk.to/coleporter-newyorkers

The cast of The New Yorkers features Cyrille Aimée, Clyde Alves, Todd Buonopane, Arnie Burton, Kevin Chamberlin, Mylinda Hull, Robyn Hurder, Byron Jennings, Eddie Korbich, Tam Mutu, Jeffrey Schecter, Scarlett Strallen, Tyler Lansing Weaks, and Ruth Williamson. The ensemble includes Matt Bauman, Sam Bolen, Christine DiGiallonardo, Brian Flores, Tessa Grady, Matthew Griffin, Curtis Holland, Evan Kasprzak, Marina Lazzaretto, Kathryn McCreary, Timothy McDevitt, Kristyn Pope, Mariah Reshea Reives, Lindsay Roberts, Brendan Stimson, Cody Williams, and Joseph Wiggan.

When the Encores! production of The New Yorkers opened, it was hailed as a "blithe and boozy" by The New York Times, with Newsday calling it "a lark of a racy musical. We can revel in the cleverness of Porter's lyrics." The National Review raved it was "hilarious, extremely clever, and filled with spectacular wordplay and some of the most sparkling lyrics in recent memory." The show ran for seven performances from March 22-26, 2017.

Bullets fly and bathtub gin flows in Cole Porter's The New Yorkers, a gleefully amoral celebration of speakeasies, gangsters, society dames, and the great city they love. Inspired by legendary cartoonist Peter Arno's work for The New Yorker, the musical centers on featherbrained socialite Alice Wentworth (Scarlett Strallen), whose bootlegger beau, Al Spanish (Tam Mutu), leads her on a madcap romp from Park Avenue to Sing Sing and back again.

The New Yorkers produced a number of standards - "I Happen to Like New York" and "Love for Sale" - but much of the original material had been lost, making this the most ambitious musical reconstruction ever taken on by Encores!. The surviving material consisted of copies of the script with barely decipherable notes from a stage manager, and while all but one of the Cole Porter songs were intact, only one of the songs written by the show's star Jimmy Durante had survived-it seemed. Taking a page from the mercurial spirit of the production, which underwent many revisions (customary for a revuea??style show of this type), Viertel and Encores! Music Director Rob Berman made edits and inserted additional Porter songs that are cut from the same cloth as the existing material. Encores! researchers discovered the missing Durante material in a Los Angeles archive, and Berman developed arrangements with an ear to the style of the 1930s, which were orchestrated by Josh Clayton and Larry Moore.

"THE NEW YORKERS" TRACK LIST

1. Overture

2. Go Into Your Dance

3. Please Don't Make Me Be Good

4. The Hot Patata (music and lyrics by Jimmy Durante)

5. Where Have You Been

6. Say It with Gin

7. Most Gentlemen Don't Like Love

8. Love for Sale

9. I'm Getting Myself Ready for You

10. The Great Indoors

11. Night and Day

12. Wood (music and lyrics by Jimmy Durante)

13. Love for Sale (Reprise)

14. The Physician

15. Let's Fly Away

16. Sing, Sing for Sing Sing

17. You've Got That Thing

18. Let's Not Talk About Love

19. Take Me Back to Manhattan (Pt. 1)

20. Take Me Back to Manhattan (Pt. 2)

21. I Happen to Like New York





