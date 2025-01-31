The Indeterminacy Festival Reveals 2025 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Indeterminacy Festival has announced its 2025 Season. The season begins with Fourteen Porches in Concert on February 1, 2025, at 7:30PM at 157 Montague St, Brooklyn, NY 11201.

The Grace Chorale commissions this performance and live recording. The chorale will be joined by composers Stanzi Vaubel, cello, and Philippe Treuille, piano, in concert with a chamber orchestra. Fourteen Porches is a new classical, multidisciplinary work inspired by the porches of Nolan Park on Governors Island. First premiered on the island in June 2024, this community-driven project was originally developed with an ensemble of twenty musicians, seventy singers, and fifteen dancers.

The season continues with a preview of Into the Charmed Churned Circle, May 31, 2025, at 7PM at the Waterfront Museum, 290 Conover St, Brooklyn, NY 11231. The Indeterminacy Ensemble will perform a preview of the company's newest work inspired by Herman Melville's Moby Dick for choir and chamber orchestra aboard the Lehigh Valley No. 79 barge in Red Hook. An original composition by Stanzi Vaubel and Philippe Treuille, performed by members of Brooklyn Youth Choir Bass Ensemble, Grace Chorale, Brooklyn Treble Choir, New York Choir Project, in concert with musicians from the Brooklyn Conservatory Community Orchestra.