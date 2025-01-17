The Howard Gilman Foundation Awards Bronx Arts Ensemble General Operating Support

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Bronx Arts Ensemble has received a substantial $250,000 grant from the esteemed Howard Gilman Foundation. This grant comprises two components: $100,000 for general operating support over two fiscal years, with $50,000 allocated for FY'25 and the remaining $50,000 for FY'26, and $150,000 to replenish cash reserve funds. This financial boost will enable the company to continue offering free programming in the vibrant Bronx communities they serve.

Judith Insell, the Executive Director of the Bronx Arts Ensemble, expressed heartfelt gratitude, stating, “The Howard Gilman Foundation's generous grant to the 53-year-old organization aligns perfectly with their unwavering commitment to ensuring that Bronx communities continue to experience the transformative power of live music, free from economic constraints, for generations to come.”

In its ongoing mission to provide diverse musical opportunities for Bronx artists and audiences, they carefully curate the season to resonate with the communities they perform in. By blending music that reflects their cultural heritage with contemporary works from beyond traditional boundaries, they aim to broaden the audience's musical horizons. Whenever feasible, they incorporate dance and other art forms into multidisciplinary performances, showcasing the talents of dedicated teaching artists.

Beyond the core ensemble of professional wind and string players, they present a wide range of exceptional artists to Bronx audiences. Each year, the company presents over 30 live performances, reaching more than 35,000 individuals across the borough. Programming encompasses a rich tapestry of cultures and periods, drawing inspiration from classical music while also commissioning and performing new American works. Additionally, they incorporate Latin, Afro-Cuban, and other world music elements to enrich its offerings and provide a truly global experience.

The Bronx Arts Ensemble stands out as the sole chamber music organization in The Bronx with a contracted and professional relationship with the highly skilled American Federation of Musicians of the Local 802 Union. This partnership has allowed them to secure an exceptional repertoire, enabling them to present outstanding musical experiences to audiences throughout the Bronx.

The company kicks off 2025 with a concert by the Bronx Arts Ensemble Woodwind Quintet at the University of Mount Saint Vincent in the Bronx on Sunday, January 26 at 2 p.m. For more information about upcoming events throughout the year, visit bronxartsensemble.org.