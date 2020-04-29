The College Showcase Must Go On (Virtually!) - Happy International Dance Day!

Click Here for More Articles on STUDENT CENTER - COLLEGE EDITION

We've been compiling showcase videos from college seniors all around the country. Although their performances were cancelled, the show must go on-- virtually!

Students wishing to be added to the database can click here!

View the full database here.

Casting directors, agents, producers wanting access to the database can email showcase@broadwayworld.com.

Mike Katz from Western Connecticut State University

Musical Theater Dance Reel

John Neurohr from Boston Conservatory at Berklee

In Summer and Dance Reel

Bridget Mahoney from Ohio Northern University

Since U Been Gone, I Just Want to Be a Star, Dance Reel

Michael Hoey from The Boston Conservatory

'If the World Looked Like You' and Dance Reel

Matthew Carp from The Hartt School

'Haven't Met You Yet' (Michael Bublé), Dance Clips

Ginny Swanson from Belmont University

Highlights Reel

Jillian Marzziotti from William and Mary

Highlight Reel

Claudia Montague from Florida State University

Music Theatre Reel

Ellie Baker from Marymount Manhattan College

Performance Reel

