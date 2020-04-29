STUDENT CENTER - COLLEGE EDITION
The College Showcase Must Go On (Virtually!) - Happy International Dance Day!

Article Pixel Apr. 29, 2020  

We've been compiling showcase videos from college seniors all around the country. Although their performances were cancelled, the show must go on-- virtually!

Students wishing to be added to the database can click here!

View the full database here.

Casting directors, agents, producers wanting access to the database can email showcase@broadwayworld.com.

Mike Katz from Western Connecticut State University


Musical Theater Dance Reel
Click Here for More Information on Mike Katz

John Neurohr from Boston Conservatory at Berklee


In Summer and Dance Reel
Click Here for More Information on John Neurohr

Bridget Mahoney from Ohio Northern University


Since U Been Gone, I Just Want to Be a Star, Dance Reel
Click Here for More Information on Bridget Mahoney

Michael Hoey from The Boston Conservatory


'If the World Looked Like You' and Dance Reel
Click Here for More Information on Michael Hoey

Matthew Carp from The Hartt School


'Haven't Met You Yet' (Michael Bublé), Dance Clips
Click Here for More Information on Matthew Carp

Ginny Swanson from Belmont University


Highlights Reel
Click Here for More Information on Ginny Swanson

Jillian Marzziotti from William and Mary


Highlight Reel
Click Here for More Information on Jillian Marzziotti

Claudia Montague from Florida State University


Music Theatre Reel
Click Here for More Information on Claudia Montague

Ellie Baker from Marymount Manhattan College


Performance Reel
Click Here for More Information on Ellie Baker


