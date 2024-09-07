The Chelsea Symphony Announces 2024/25 Season

See the full lineup below!
Artistic Director Mark Seto kicks off The Chelsea Symphony's 19th season with the world premiere of Aidan Gold's Swallowtail, a breathtaking work that draws inspiration from the majestic landscapes of the Pacific Northwest. Violinist Joseph Morag and cellist Alec Hon are the featured soloists in the Double Concerto by Johannes Brahms, the composer's final work for orchestra. TCS Conducting Fellow Damali Willingham leads the orchestra in William Grant Still's Afro-American Symphony, a groundbreaking work that synthesizes the Blues and the European symphonic tradition.
Offering seven weekend concert series from September 2024 through June 2025, The Chelsea Symphony's 2024/25 season ties together powerful orchestral works across time and space.
Premium unassigned seating in special reserved areas is available for sale on Eventbrite.
Limited day-of tickets are available at the door for a suggested donation of $20.
Friday, September 20 at 8pm
Saturday, September 21 at 8pm
The Chelsea Symphony
Conducted by Mark Seto and Damali Willingham
The DiMenna Center for Classical Music (450 West 37th Street)
$30 reserved premium general seating on sale at Eventbrite
$20 suggested donation seating available at the door
Aidan Gold: Swallowtail (World Premiere)
Johannes Brahms: Concerto for Violin and Cello in A minor, op.102, featuring Joseph Morag, Violin and Alec Hon, Cello
William Grant Still: Symphony No.1 (Afro-American Symphony)
Friday, November 1 at 8pm
Saturday, November 2 at 8pm
The Chelsea Symphony
Conducted by Matthew Aubin and Julian Gau
St. Paul's Church (315 West 22nd Street)
$30 reserved premium general seating on sale at Eventbrite
$20 suggested donation seating available at the door
Stacy Garrop: The Battle for the Ballot
Gordon Jacob: Concerto for Horn, featuring Alina Eckersley, Horn (Friday only)
Johann Joachim Quantz: Concerto for Flute in G Major, featuring Dirk Wels, Flute (Saturday only)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concerto for Horn No. 2 in E-flat Major, K. 417, featuring Joe Borgia, Horn (Saturday only)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 in F Major, op. 68 ("Pastoral")
Friday, December 6 at 8pm
The Chelsea Symphony
Conducted by Mark Seto and Matthew Aubin
St. Paul's Church (315 West 22nd Street)
$30 reserved premium general seating on sale at Eventbrite
$20 suggested donation seating available at the door
Mikhail Glinka: Ruslan and Lyudmila: Overture
Alexander Glazunov: Concerto for Violin in A minor, op. 82, featuring Veronica Carpenter, Violin
Duke Ellington: Three Black Kings, featuring Aaron Irwin, Saxophone
Leroy Anderson: Sleigh Ride
Aaron Dai: The Night Before Christmas
Friday, January 10 at 8pm
Saturday, January 11 at 8pm
The Chelsea Symphony
Conducted by Matthew Aubin and Damali Willingham
The DiMenna Center for Classical Music (450 West 37th Street)
$30 reserved premium general seating on sale at Eventbrite
$20 suggested donation seating available at the door
Horacio Fernández: Flare
Franz Joseph Haydn: Concerto No. 2 in D Major, Hob.Viib:2, featuring Christopher Cortez, Cello (Friday only)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Introduction et rondo capriccioso, op. 28, featuring Derek Xu, Violin (Saturday only)
Victor Herbert: Cello Concerto No.2 in E minor, op.30, featuring Frederick Chu, Cello (Saturday only)
Antonín Dvořák: Symphony No.6 in D Major, op.60, B.112
Saturday, March 15 at 8pm
The Chelsea Symphony
St. Paul's Church (315 West 22nd Street)
$30 reserved premium general seating on sale at Eventbrite
$20 suggested donation seating available at the door
Saturday, May 10 at 8pm
The Chelsea Symphony
Conducted by Matthew Aubin and Mark Seto
The DiMenna Center for Classical Music (450 West 37th Street)
$30 reserved premium general seating on sale at Eventbrite
$20 suggested donation seating available at the door
Aaron Dai: New Work
Amanda Harberg: Piccolo Concerto, featuring Nicole Schroeder Raimato, Piccolo
Miguel del Aguila: Broken Rondo, featuring Zach Larimer, English horn
Alyssa Morris: 27-72, featuring Justin Vance, Oboe
John Corigliano: Poem in October
Friday, June 13 at 8pm
Saturday, June 14 at 8pm
The Chelsea Symphony
Conducted by Mark Seto and Julian Gau
The DiMenna Center for Classical Music (450 West 37th Street)
$30 reserved premium general seating on sale at Eventbrite
$20 suggested donation seating available at the door
Alexandre Guilmant: Morceau symphonique, op.88, featuring Mike Mulligan, Trombone (Friday only)
Elaine Tai: New Work (Saturday only)
John Psathas: The All-Seeing Sky, featuring Tamika Gorski, Percussion, and Patrick Litterst, Percussion
Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 10 in E minor, op.93
The Chelsea Symphony, hailed as an “enterprising group of young musicians" by Time Out and "New York's most intimate orchestral experience" by Lucid Culture, upends the traditional hierarchy of the classical orchestra: members rotate as featured soloists, conductors, and composers. The self-governing ensemble is a cultural focus for Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood and presents vibrant concerts of inspiring symphonic music both old and new. From the American Museum of Natural History to the Amazon Original Series Mozart in the Jungle, the orchestra—now in its nineteenth season—remains committed to its focus on professional development, inclusive and relevant programming, and a commitment to music by living composers. In recent years, TCS has worked to expand its reach by providing accessible concerts for inmates on Rikers Island in partnership with the NYC Department of Correction, as well as a free and informal chamber music series at Chelsea Market.
