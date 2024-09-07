The Chelsea Symphony Announces 2024/25 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Artistic Director Mark Seto kicks off The Chelsea Symphony's 19th season with the world premiere of Aidan Gold's Swallowtail, a breathtaking work that draws inspiration from the majestic landscapes of the Pacific Northwest. Violinist Joseph Morag and cellist Alec Hon are the featured soloists in the Double Concerto by Johannes Brahms, the composer's final work for orchestra. TCS Conducting Fellow Damali Willingham leads the orchestra in William Grant Still's Afro-American Symphony, a groundbreaking work that synthesizes the Blues and the European symphonic tradition.

Offering seven weekend concert series from September 2024 through June 2025, The Chelsea Symphony's 2024/25 season ties together powerful orchestral works across time and space.

Premium unassigned seating in special reserved areas is available for sale on Eventbrite.

Limited day-of tickets are available at the door for a suggested donation of $20.



Aspiration

Friday, September 20 at 8pm

Saturday, September 21 at 8pm

The Chelsea Symphony

Conducted by Mark Seto and Damali Willingham

The DiMenna Center for Classical Music (450 West 37th Street)

$30 reserved premium general seating on sale at Eventbrite

$20 suggested donation seating available at the door

Aidan Gold: Swallowtail (World Premiere)

Johannes Brahms: Concerto for Violin and Cello in A minor, op.102, featuring Joseph Morag, Violin and Alec Hon, Cello

William Grant Still: Symphony No.1 (Afro-American Symphony)



Pastorale

Friday, November 1 at 8pm

Saturday, November 2 at 8pm

The Chelsea Symphony

Conducted by Matthew Aubin and Julian Gau

St. Paul's Church (315 West 22nd Street)

$30 reserved premium general seating on sale at Eventbrite

$20 suggested donation seating available at the door

Stacy Garrop: The Battle for the Ballot

Gordon Jacob: Concerto for Horn, featuring Alina Eckersley, Horn (Friday only)

Johann Joachim Quantz: Concerto for Flute in G Major, featuring Dirk Wels, Flute (Saturday only)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concerto for Horn No. 2 in E-flat Major, K. 417, featuring Joe Borgia, Horn (Saturday only)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 in F Major, op. 68 ("Pastoral")



Holiday

Friday, December 6 at 8pm

The Chelsea Symphony

Conducted by Mark Seto and Matthew Aubin

St. Paul's Church (315 West 22nd Street)

$30 reserved premium general seating on sale at Eventbrite

$20 suggested donation seating available at the door

Mikhail Glinka: Ruslan and Lyudmila: Overture

Alexander Glazunov: Concerto for Violin in A minor, op. 82, featuring Veronica Carpenter, Violin

Duke Ellington: Three Black Kings, featuring Aaron Irwin, Saxophone

Leroy Anderson: Sleigh Ride

Aaron Dai: The Night Before Christmas



Flare

Friday, January 10 at 8pm

Saturday, January 11 at 8pm

The Chelsea Symphony

Conducted by Matthew Aubin and Damali Willingham

The DiMenna Center for Classical Music (450 West 37th Street)

$30 reserved premium general seating on sale at Eventbrite

$20 suggested donation seating available at the door

Horacio Fernández: Flare

Franz Joseph Haydn: Concerto No. 2 in D Major, Hob.Viib:2, featuring Christopher Cortez, Cello (Friday only)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Introduction et rondo capriccioso, op. 28, featuring Derek Xu, Violin (Saturday only)

Victor Herbert: Cello Concerto No.2 in E minor, op.30, featuring Frederick Chu, Cello (Saturday only)

Antonín Dvořák: Symphony No.6 in D Major, op.60, B.112

An Evening of Chamber Music

Saturday, March 15 at 8pm

The Chelsea Symphony

St. Paul's Church (315 West 22nd Street)

$30 reserved premium general seating on sale at Eventbrite

$20 suggested donation seating available at the door



American Aria

Saturday, May 10 at 8pm

The Chelsea Symphony

Conducted by Matthew Aubin and Mark Seto

The DiMenna Center for Classical Music (450 West 37th Street)

$30 reserved premium general seating on sale at Eventbrite

$20 suggested donation seating available at the door

Aaron Dai: New Work

Amanda Harberg: Piccolo Concerto, featuring Nicole Schroeder Raimato, Piccolo

Miguel del Aguila: Broken Rondo, featuring Zach Larimer, English horn

Alyssa Morris: 27-72, featuring Justin Vance, Oboe

John Corigliano: Poem in October



All Seeing Sky

Friday, June 13 at 8pm

Saturday, June 14 at 8pm

The Chelsea Symphony

Conducted by Mark Seto and Julian Gau

The DiMenna Center for Classical Music (450 West 37th Street)

$30 reserved premium general seating on sale at Eventbrite

$20 suggested donation seating available at the door

Alexandre Guilmant: Morceau symphonique, op.88, featuring Mike Mulligan, Trombone (Friday only)

Elaine Tai: New Work (Saturday only)

John Psathas: The All-Seeing Sky, featuring Tamika Gorski, Percussion, and Patrick Litterst, Percussion

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 10 in E minor, op.93



About The Chelsea Symphony

The Chelsea Symphony, hailed as an “enterprising group of young musicians" by Time Out and "New York's most intimate orchestral experience" by Lucid Culture, upends the traditional hierarchy of the classical orchestra: members rotate as featured soloists, conductors, and composers. The self-governing ensemble is a cultural focus for Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood and presents vibrant concerts of inspiring symphonic music both old and new. From the American Museum of Natural History to the Amazon Original Series Mozart in the Jungle, the orchestra—now in its nineteenth season—remains committed to its focus on professional development, inclusive and relevant programming, and a commitment to music by living composers. In recent years, TCS has worked to expand its reach by providing accessible concerts for inmates on Rikers Island in partnership with the NYC Department of Correction, as well as a free and informal chamber music series at Chelsea Market.

chelseasymphony.org

Press Contact: Tamika Gorski/Michael Dwinell

Press Contact: Tamika Gorski/Michael Dwinell

marketing@chelseasymphony.org

Logo by Alice Bacon, Bloomsday Design

Season design by Kerri Conrad Visuals



chelseasymphony.org

info@chelseasymphony.org

@chelseasymphony



