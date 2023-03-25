The Cast of THE THANKSGIVING PLAY Takes Over Our Instagram Today!

Tune into our Instagram story as the cast of The Thanksgiving Play by Larissa FastHorse at Second Stage Theater takes you behind the scenes of their day!

D'Arcy Carden, who is making her Broadway debut, was nominated for an Emmy for her role as 'Janet' in Mike Schur's Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated series "The Good Place." D'Arcy stars as 'Greta' in the Amazon series "A League Of Their Own," reimagined from the film classic. She recurs as 'Natalie' on the Emmy Winning HBO series "Barry." Additional film credits include Shotgun Wedding (Amazon), Bombshell (Lionsgate). Other TV credits include "Broad City" (Comedy Central), "Veep" (HBO), "American Dad" (Fox).

Katie Finneran has twice won the prestigious Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Awards for her breakout performances in the Broadway revivals of the play Noises Off and the musical Promises, Promises. Her other Broadway performances include Annie, The Iceman Cometh, Cabaret, The Heiress, In The Summer House, On Borrowed Time, It's Only A Play, Mauritius, Proposals, My Favorite Year, and Two Shakespearean Actors. Her notable film and television appearances include "The Gilded Age," "Bloodline," "Brockmire," "Why Women Kill," "The Michael J. Fox Show," "I Hate My Teenage Daughter," "Wonderfalls," "Frasier," and Freaky. She will next be seen in the new Hulu series "Up Here."

Scott Foley can next be seen starring in HBO Max's political drama series, "Girls on the Bus," opposite Melissa Benoist. He was last seen in "The Storied Life Of A.J. Fikry," an adaptation of the New York Times best-selling novel by Gabrielle Zevin. Foley most recently starred in Fox's dance dramedy, "The Big Leap." He headlined and produced ABC's action dramedy "Whiskey Cavalier," and starred in ABC's hit drama, "Scandal." His other extensive TV credits include co-hosting "Ellen's Next Great Designer," WB's "Felicity," HBO's "True Blood," ABC's "Grey's Anatomy," CBS' "The Unit," NBC's "A.U.S.A.," and NBC/ABC's "Scrubs." Foley made his feature film debut in Wes Craven's Scream 3 for Dimension Films. He followed that with a leading role in Dimension Films' Below opposite Matthew Davis and the indie feature Rennie's Landing opposite Ethan Embry, Peter Facinelli. Foley's other film credits include Let's Kill Ward's Wife which he wrote, directed, and produced, the TV movie Final Vision and Netflix's Naked. Foley made his Broadway debut in The Violet Hour. In 2014, he starred in Donald Margulies' play, The Country House, as Michael Astor at The Geffen Playhouse.

Chris Sullivan received two Emmy Award nominations for Best Supporting Actor as Toby Damon in "This Is Us" on NBC. Broadway credits include Lombardi, Chicago, and Nice Work If You Can Get It (OCC Nomination). Off Broadway: Lortel Award Nomination for Best Featured Actor as Hermes in the original production of Hadestown at New York Theater Workshop. Mr. Sullivan records music under the moniker Joseph The Spouse and he considers Henry Winkler a good friend. TV: "Stranger Things," "The Knick," "The Americans," "The Good Fight," "The Calling." Film: Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 2, Live By Night, Morgan, Imperium.

Second Stage Theater's production of Larissa FastHorse's play, The Thanksgiving Play, directed by Tony Award-winner Rachel Chavkin, will begin previews March 25th at 8pm and will officially open on April 20th at Second Stage's Hayes Theater (240 West 44th Street).

MacArthur Genius Larissa FastHorse's shocking satire flips the bird on one of America's most prolific myths. THE THANKSGIVING PLAY arrives on Broadway in a brutally funny and raw new production directed by Tony Award-winner Rachel Chavkin (Hadestown, Great Comet). When a troupe of really, really well-meaning theater artists attempt to put on a culturally sensitive Thanksgiving school pageant, things get messy. Hilarious and poignant, this delicious play skewers everything right, wrong, and woke in America.

The creative team for THE THANKSGIVING PLAY includes scenic design by Riccardo Hernandez, costume design by Lux Haac, lighting design by Jeanette Oui-Suk Yew, sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman, and video/projection design by David Bengali. Casting is by Telsey + Co.

Tickets for THE THANKSGIVING PLAY are currently available by phone at 212-541-4516 and at 2ST.com. A limited number of $30 tickets are available to people aged 30 and under with valid ID.

THE THANKSGIVING PLAY is supported in part by the National Endowment for the Arts.