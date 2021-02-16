The Broadway League Hosts Ninth Annual High School Broadway Shadowing Program

Forty-two students, selected from public high schools across New York City, will participate in The Broadway League's ninth annual High School Broadway Shadowing Program. The 2021 program will be presented online due to the ongoing health concerns with COVID-19.

The workshop will give this selected group of students access to Broadway professionals and introduce them to careers beyond the stage over a portion of their mid-winter recess (February 16-19). This is the only commercial theatre program of its kind that caters to teens with aspirations of exploring non-performance careers in the arts.

Throughout the four days of the program, participants will be joined by current Broadway show producers and teams to learn about the many components of mounting and maintaining a Broadway production. They will meet with a full range of industry professionals including marketing, press, advertising, technical, management, and creative teams. Speakers will include: Brian Moreland and Seth Sklar-Heyn, Eva Price and David Richards, Toni-Leslie James and Beowulf Boritt, Charlotte St. Martin and many more. This year, Come From Away, Jagged Little Pill, and Six will be participating in the program.

"The High School Broadway Shadowing Program is just one part of our long-term plan to nurture the next generation of theatre professionals and provide more access to the industry. We continue to develop programs and offer resources to encourage young people to be part of this wonderful community," said Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League.

The High School Broadway Shadowing Program is a joint program of the Broadway League and the NYC Department of Education's Office of Arts & Special Projects.

Other League efforts that support education in the arts include Broadway Bridges, The Jimmy Awards, Careers.Broadway, The Broadway League Internship Program, The Rising Stars Professional Development Program, The League/ATPAM Diversity Initiative and The Broadway League's Diversity & Inclusion Fellowship Program. For more information please visit www.broadwayleague.com.