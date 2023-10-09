The American Relics To Perform THE EYE OF 1969 At Chelsea Table & Stage In NYC December 29

The American Relics to perform their show "The Eyes of 1969" at Chelsea Table & Stage in NYC on December 29th, 2023 at 7:00 PM.

Oct. 09, 2023

THE AMERICAN RELICS will be making their Chelsea Table & Stage debut in NYC on Friday, December 29th, 2023 with their show "The Eyes of 1969."

THE AMERICAN RELICS are a new band comprised of world-class musicians that have come together to share in the experience of particular related musical concepts, which are: to bring by way of original music the sounds and feel of not only wonderful music eras gone by, but new music created with the analog-sounding past melodic and production values that so many music listeners miss nowadays. THE AMERICAN RELICS' individual members were all players in the music world in the past, are in the present, and will continue to be in the future.

Lead singer, guitarist and main songwriter John Gitano considers himself fortunate to have been around the music of the late '60s. Having written a barrage of songs (in the hundreds), he considers his band "an ensemble of musicians that have come together to share in the experience of particular related music concepts, which are, playing music with great influences of melody, analog-sounding recording production, harmony and other influences from specifically the 1960s-70s era, as well as other eras."

Adrienne Dugger is an amazing vocalist that has been an influential presence in the world of opera, and has performed for 25 years all over the planet, singing as lead soprano in many different roles. Some of her credits include title-role performances at the Metropolitan Opera of New York, and in the acclaimed Bayreuth Festival in Germany, a cultural and artistic high-water mark in the opera world. She is a huge fan of rock 'n' roll history and is a multi-octave talent who contributes much to the band.

Other members include Nelson Montana, a multi-instrumentalist who also produces, arranges, performs and teaches his craft. He has worked with artists that include Nile Rodgers, Steve Winwood, Kim Sozzi, Bo Diddly, and a host of others. Ian Zane on bass has worked and performed with artists including John Dawson of The New Riders of the Purple Sage, who have toured with The Grateful Dead. Josh Salant has great knowledge of sound engineering and drums, and Joni Ernst is a songwriter in addition to being an outstanding keyboardist. The band's roster has recently expanded to include Neal Lazar, who adds a primarily jazz- oriented guitar style (along with his good old rock-n-roll style) that fits interestingly with the pop, rock and retro rock sound of THE AMERICAN RELICS. Patty Jarman, another additional new member, has retained the personal style, plays the guitar, and projects the wide-eyed innocence vocally that was all once prevalent in the late 60's-early '70's. A beautiful living reminder of a pivotal era in our history. Also, the vocal blend of her and Adrienne, the professional opera singer, is a sound to behold.

THE AMERICAN RELICS in essence are much more than just another band, but a team of equals composed of great musicians with some of the most authentic and truthful songs of yesterday which they have catapulted into today, and into the future. John Gitano has a way of using innocence and vulnerability within his lyrics. His lyrics are open for wounding, but also for pleasure. It is difficult to have ideas and very hard to put yourself out there, however THE AMERICAN RELICS succeed with flying colors . . .

Chelsea Table & Stage

152 West 26th Street

(Hilton Fashion District Hotel)

New York, NY 10001




