The 92nd Street Y, New York Announces 2024/25 Tisch Music Season

The 92nd Street Y, New York (92NY) has announced its 2024/25 Tisch Music Season.

This season builds exponentially on the organization's rich history of presenting the best and most innovative musicians performing across a wide range of genres, from classical to jazz, advancing and expanding each genre through commissions and multi-disciplinary collaborations. With this, his first season as Executive Director of Tisch Music, Nicholas Russotto has created an exciting season including Four World, One U.S., and 19 New York Premieres, and returning Tisch Music favorites, expanding the scope of offered programming.

"The 2024/25 Tisch Music Season offers a rich kaleidoscope of vanguard artists and modern legends performing hallmarks of the repertoire as well as an array of contemporary music, a stage for some of the most forward-thinking artists in jazz, and an opportunity for iconic musical theater composers and legendary singer-songwriters to share their singular viewpoints on the American Songbook," said Nicholas Russotto, Executive Director, Tisch Music. "I am thrilled to be leading Tisch in my first season as executive director and look forward to building seasons that consider the future of the performing arts, as we think expansively about the artists and the work that we feature on our stages."

Highlights of the 2024/25 Tisch Music Season include:

Premieres of new works from Pulitzer Prize winners Caroline Shaw and Tyshawn Sorey, performances by acclaimed new music ensembles Sō Percussion and Wild Up, and many others;

29 92NY concert debuts, including by superstar early-music ensemble Akademie für Alte Musik Berlin, phenom young supergroup OWLS, UK's preeminent baroque ensemble Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment, and Grammy Award-winners Jordi Savall and Brad Mehldau;

Expanded American Songbook offerings of exclusive concerts by Broadway icons Kelli O'Hara, Heather Headley, Alex Newell, and Darren Criss;

Presentations from the Australian Chamber Orchestra, the world-renowned Curtis Institute of Music, NEA Jazz Master Abdullah Ibrahim, Grammy Award-winners Pacifica Quartet & Catalyst Quartet, Lakecia Benjamin Quartet, and Orpheus Chamber Orchestra;

2024/25 Lyrics & Lyricists series celebrates the legendary artistry of luminaries Jonathan Larson, Nina Simone, Oscar Hammerstein II, and Kander & Ebb; plus, a one-night-only special event with the legendary Rosanne Cash.

About The 92nd Street Y, New York:

The 92nd Street Y, New York (92NY) is a world-class center for the arts and innovation, a convener of ideas, and an incubator for creativity. 92NY offers extensive classes, courses and events online including live concerts, talks and master classes; fitness classes for all ages; 250+ art classes, and parenting workshops for new moms and dads. The 92nd Street Y, New York is transforming the way people share ideas and translate them into action all over the world. All of 92NY's programming is built on a foundation of Jewish values, including the capacity of civil dialogue to change minds; the potential of education and the arts to change lives; and a commitment to welcoming and serving people of all ages, races, religions, and ethnicities. For more information, visit www.92NY.org.

The full slate of performances and dates are listed below. For more information, please visit 92NY.org/Concerts.