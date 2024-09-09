The 76th Annual Tony Awards Win Emmy for Outstanding Choreography

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This past weekend, the 76th Creative Arts Emmy Awards were announced by The Television Academy, which honors excellence in television programming. For Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming, the 76th Annual Tony Awards took home the award, specifically for the Opening Number and the Lifetime Achievement segments. Karla Puno Garcia served as the choreographer for the ceremony.

The ceremony was also nominated for Outstanding Variety Special (Live), Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special, Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special, and Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Special. Take a look at Ariana DeBose's Instagram post celebrating the win!

In 2023, the 75th Annual Tonys were nominated for Outstanding Variety Special (Live) and Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Special, ultimately winning neither.